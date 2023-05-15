Hidden Animal Optical Illusion: Can you find a cat in the bush in 11 seconds?

Hidden Animal Optical Illusion: Illusion is derived from the Latin verb illudere, which means to mock or trick. Optical illusion pictures are designed to trick the human mind and are regarded as one of the simplest tests to determine attentiveness.

We tend to see a perception of reality formed in our brain due to the brain's ability to fill in the gaps in the information obtained by our eyes.

Neuroscientists have used optical illusion pictures to study how the brain creates the perception of reality.

Individuals who practice optical illusion puzzles on a regular basis seem to be better at problem-solving and observation skills than their peers.

Are you very attentive?

This quick test shared below will help you check the level of your attentiveness.

Recommended Reading:

Hidden Bird Optical Illusion: Can you spot the real owl in 4 seconds?

Optical Illusion - Find Cat in Bush in 11 Seconds

Source: Reddit

The image shared above was shared on Reddit where the users were asked to spot a cat hiding in the bush in broad daylight.

This mind-bending challenge is driving the netizens crazy as many are struggling to find the cat.

It will be an excellent way of testing your observation skills.

This is a tricky challenge that requires the participants to focus on the image really hard to spot the cat.

The cat has expertly blended with the surroundings making it hard to spot quickly.

Only the most intelligent and attentive individuals can spot the cat within the time limit.

Hurry up; time is running out.

Have you spotted the cat?

Few seconds remaining.

Three…

Two…

One…

And…

Time’s up.

Now, how many of you could spot the cat within the time limit?

Curious to know where the cat is?

Don’t worry, we have got you covered.

Check out the solution provided below.

Find Cat in Bush in 11 Seconds - Solution

The cat can be seen in the middle of the bush, it is a tortoiseshell cat or a tortie which made it difficult to spot.

Sharpen your observation skills by indulging your brain in some more exciting challenges below: