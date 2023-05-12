Hidden Bird Optical Illusion: Can you spot the real owl in 4 seconds?

Hidden Bird Optical Illusion: Illusion is derived from the Latin verb illudere, which means to mock or trick. Optical illusion images play tricks on the human mind and are regarded as one of the simplest tests to determine attentiveness.

Optical illusion pictures help the brain with healthy exercise while also temporarily relieving stress from our daily lives.

Also solving optical illusion puzzles is a great way to flaunt one’s observation skills and intelligence among friends and family.

Studies suggest that regularly practising optical illusion puzzles can help improve the observation skills as well as enhance attention span.

Want to check out the level of your attentiveness?

Let’s get started.

Hidden Animal Optical Illusion: Can you spot two hidden wolves in the forest in 8 seconds?

Can You Find The Real Owl among Toy Owls in 4 Seconds?

Source: Katielee Arrowsmith / SWNS

The image shared above depicts a collection of stuffed owls kept on shelves.

Hidden among these stuffed owls is a real owl and the task for you is to spot the real owl in 4 seconds.

Such kinds of optical illusion puzzles are one of the simplest ways by which one can test observation skills as well as intelligence.

The best thing about participating in an optical illusion game is that it helps in preventing cognitive decline in adults by engaging both the left and right centres of the brain.

Although it is considered a good way to test your intelligence, it is not the only means of doing so.

If you really want to know your IQ levels, professionally created IQ tests such as Mensa IQ Challenge are the best way to find out.

The task of finding the real owl among the stuffed toys is an excellent way to test your attentiveness.

Only those with the best will be able to identify the real owl within the time limit.

You must observe the image carefully to spot the real owl.

It may not be possible to see the real owl at first glance as the some of the stuffed owls looks like real owl.

Have you spotted the real owl?

Hurry up; time is running out.

And…

The time limit is over.

How many of you successfully spotted the real owl?

We believe some of the highly attentive individuals have spotted the real owl faster than the others.

A big round of applause for all of you.

Those who are still looking for the real owl can check out the answer below.

Find Real Owl in 4 Seconds - Solution

The real owl can be seen sitting on the top shelf at the right side of the picture, it is a spectacled owl and can be identified by its nails which looks real.

Recommended Reading:

Seek and Find Puzzle: Can you find the hidden woman in 5 seconds?