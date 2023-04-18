Optical Illusion: You have eagle eyes if you can spot O among Qs in 4 seconds!

Optical Illusion: Illusion is derived from the Latin word illudere, which means to mock or trick. Therefore, the basic premise of an optical illusion is to deceive the human brain by tricking it.

Optical illusions enhance cognitive abilities and stimulate the brain to think creatively. They are a fun way to challenge your mind and improve your problem-solving skills.

Studies have shown that engaging in such brain-challenging activities regularly can help reduce the risk of cognitive decline in adults and improve overall brain function.

Test your observation skills with this quick challenge below.

Optical Illusion: There is a hidden face in coffee beans. Can you spot it in 8 seconds?

Optical Illusion - Find O among Qs in 4 Seconds

Source: YouTube

The image shows a series of letters Q.

As the title suggests, there is a letter O in the image, and you need to find the O in 4 seconds.

These optical illusion challenges are an exciting way to put your observation and intelligence to the test.

They are also a fun and engaging way to pass the time while improving your cognitive abilities.

Optical Illusion: Only geniuses can find the hidden toothbrush in the image within 7 seconds. Are you one of them?

Did You Find the Letter O in 4 Seconds?

The task of finding the letter O in 4 seconds is a tough ask.

Only those with exceptional observation skills will be able to locate the letter O within the time limit.

Patience and attention to detail are essential to successfully finding the letter O.

Did you find the letter O in this picture?

Hurry; the clock is ticking.

You’ll soon run out of time.

Keep looking.

Any success yet?

And…

Time’s up.

How many of you have found the letter O?

We believe most of our sharp-eyed users have already found the letter O.

Congratulations!

You have excellent observation skills.

Curious to know where the letter O is?

Check out the answer below.

Find Letter O in 4 Seconds - Solution

The letter O can be spotted on the extreme right side of the image; it is marked with a red circle.

Must Try:

Seek and Find Puzzle: Only a champion can find a cat among the raccoons in 5 seconds. Can you?