List of Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Member Countries
Founded in 1969, the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) is an international organization that aims to safeguard and protect the interests of the Muslim world on the lines of international peace and harmony. It has permanent delegations to the United States and European Union. The official languages of the OIC are Arabic, English, and French.
This article precisely describes the list of all the OIC countries.
1. Afghanistan
2. Albania
3. Algeria
4. Azerbaijan
5. Bahrain
6. Bangladesh
7. Benin
8. Brunei Darussalam
9. Burkina Faso
10. Cameroon
11. Chad
12. Comoros
13. Côte d'Ivoire
14. Djibouti
15. Egypt
16. Gabon
17. The Gambia
18. Guinea
19. Guinea-Bissau
20. Guyana
21. Indonesia
22. Iran
23. Iraq
24. Jordan
25. Kazakhstan
26. Kuwait
27. The Kyrgyz Republic
28. Lebanon
29. Libya
30. Malaysia
31. Maldives
32. Mali
33. Mauritania
34. Morocco
35. Mozambique
36. Niger
37. Nigeria
38. Oman
39. Pakistan
40. Palestine
41. Qatar
42. Saudi Arabia
43. Senegal
44. Sierra Leone
45. Somalia
46. Sudan
47. Suriname
48. Syria
49. Tajikistan
50. Togo
51. Tunisia
52. Turkey
53. Turkmenistan
54. Uganda
55. United Arab Emirates
56. Uzbekistan
57. Yemen
Members before 1990: Afghanistan; Algeria; Chad; Egypt; Guinea; Indonesia; Iran; Jordan; Kuwait; Lebanon; Libya; Malaysia; Mali; Mauritania; Morocco; Niger; Pakistan; Palestine; Saudi Arabia; Senegal; Sudan; Somalia; Tunisia; Turkey; Yemen; Bahrain; Oman; Qatar; Syria; United Arab Emirates; Sierra Leone; Bangladesh; Gabon; Gambia; Guinea-Bissau; Uganda; Burkina Faso; Cameroon; Comoros; Iraq; Maldives; Djibouti; Benin; Brunei and Nigeria.
Members after 1990: Azerbaijan; Albania; Kyrgyzstan; Tajikistan; Turkmenistan; Mozambique; Kazakhstan; Uzbekistan; Suriname; Togo; Guyana; and Cote d'Ivoire.
It is to be noted that Zimbabwe withdrew its membership in 1993. Benin, Cameroon, Gabon, Guyana, Ivory Coast, Mozambique, Suriname, Togo and Uganda are not Muslim-majority nations but are members of OIC.
