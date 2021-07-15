Founded in 1969, the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) is an international organization that aims to safeguard and protect the interests of the Muslim world on the lines of international peace and harmony. It has permanent delegations to the United States and European Union. The official languages of the OIC are Arabic, English, and French.

This article precisely describes the list of all the OIC countries.

List of Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Member Countries

1. Afghanistan

2. Albania

3. Algeria

4. Azerbaijan

5. Bahrain

6. Bangladesh

7. Benin

8. Brunei Darussalam

9. Burkina Faso

10. Cameroon

11. Chad

12. Comoros

13. Côte d'Ivoire

14. Djibouti

15. Egypt

16. Gabon

17. The Gambia

18. Guinea

19. Guinea-Bissau

20. Guyana

21. Indonesia

22. Iran

23. Iraq

24. Jordan

25. Kazakhstan

26. Kuwait

27. The Kyrgyz Republic

28. Lebanon

29. Libya

30. Malaysia

31. Maldives

32. Mali

33. Mauritania

34. Morocco

35. Mozambique

36. Niger

37. Nigeria

38. Oman

39. Pakistan

40. Palestine

41. Qatar

42. Saudi Arabia

43. Senegal

44. Sierra Leone

45. Somalia

46. Sudan

47. Suriname

48. Syria

49. Tajikistan

50. Togo

51. Tunisia

52. Turkey

53. Turkmenistan

54. Uganda

55. United Arab Emirates

56. Uzbekistan

57. Yemen

Members before 1990: Afghanistan; Algeria; Chad; Egypt; Guinea; Indonesia; Iran; Jordan; Kuwait; Lebanon; Libya; Malaysia; Mali; Mauritania; Morocco; Niger; Pakistan; Palestine; Saudi Arabia; Senegal; Sudan; Somalia; Tunisia; Turkey; Yemen; Bahrain; Oman; Qatar; Syria; United Arab Emirates; Sierra Leone; Bangladesh; Gabon; Gambia; Guinea-Bissau; Uganda; Burkina Faso; Cameroon; Comoros; Iraq; Maldives; Djibouti; Benin; Brunei and Nigeria.

Members after 1990: Azerbaijan; Albania; Kyrgyzstan; Tajikistan; Turkmenistan; Mozambique; Kazakhstan; Uzbekistan; Suriname; Togo; Guyana; and Cote d'Ivoire.

It is to be noted that Zimbabwe withdrew its membership in 1993. Benin, Cameroon, Gabon, Guyana, Ivory Coast, Mozambique, Suriname, Togo and Uganda are not Muslim-majority nations but are members of OIC.

Organisation of the Islamic Cooperation (OIC): Purpose and Governing Bodies