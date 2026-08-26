Pasindu Sooriyabandara: Test and First Class Career, Runs and Records

Pasindu Sooriyabandara is a new talent in the Sri Lankan Test side. His full name is Don Pasindu Sanjula Sooriyabandara. He made his way to the Sri Lankan national team on the back of exceptional batting in first-class cricket.

Let us explore his test record, first class records and runs scored so far.

Pasindu Sooriyabandara: Overall Career Stats ( Till August 2026)

Following is the record of Pasindu Sooriybandara in his cricketing career.

Format Matches Runs Average Highest First-Class 69 4,893 53.76 242 List A 62 1,575 31.5 98 T20s 25 401 33.41 58 Test Cricket 2 172 26.66 92

How Did Pasindu Sooriyabandara made his Test Debut?

Pasindu Sooriybandara made his test debut in the first test match of the India Sri Lanka test series, he was inducted into the playing XI as a concussion substitute for Dinesh Chandimal who sustained neck injury while fielding.