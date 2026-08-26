Pasindu Sooriyabandara: Test and First Class Career, Runs and Records
Pasindu Sooriyabandara is a young batsman from Sri Lanka who is turning heads for his exceptional batting in both innings of the 2nd test vs India. Check out his test and first class records here.
Pasindu Sooriyabandara is a new talent in the Sri Lankan Test side. His full name is Don Pasindu Sanjula Sooriyabandara. He made his way to the Sri Lankan national team on the back of exceptional batting in first-class cricket.
Let us explore his test record, first class records and runs scored so far.
Pasindu Sooriyabandara: Overall Career Stats ( Till August 2026)
Following is the record of Pasindu Sooriybandara in his cricketing career.
|
Format
|
Matches
|
Runs
|
Average
|
Highest
|
First-Class
|
69
|
4,893
|
53.76
|
242
|
List A
|
62
|
1,575
|
31.5
|
98
|
T20s
|
25
|
401
|
33.41
|
58
|
Test Cricket
|
2
|
172
|
26.66
|
92
How Did Pasindu Sooriyabandara made his Test Debut?
Pasindu Sooriybandara made his test debut in the first test match of the India Sri Lanka test series, he was inducted into the playing XI as a concussion substitute for Dinesh Chandimal who sustained neck injury while fielding.
Although he couldn’t impress on his debut, he made a strong point for his selection by scoring 80 and 92 in two innings of the second test match of the series.
Pasindu Sooriyabandara: First Class Career
Pasindu Sooriyabandara has scored 4893 runs in 69 matches at an average of 53.76, with 14 centuries and 23 half-centuries. His highest score was 242.
Sri Lanka test team is transitioning with a younger generation of players making inroads and Sooriyabandira with his ability to score runs with a good technique provides a good option for Sri Lanka in future ICC World Test Championship matches.
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