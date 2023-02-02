Personality Test: Born on 2nd, 11th, 20th, 29th? Know Your Dominant Personality Traits and Suitable Careers

Birth Date Personality Traits: Were you born on the 2nd, 11th, 20th, or 29th of any month? Your birth date could reveal your hidden personality traits, nature, behavior, and how you are as a person. Studies have shown that people with life path number 2 are caring, nurturing, and emotional. and tend to keep a low profile. However, there is a lot more to their personality. Read on to know yourself if you were born on the 2, 11, 20, or 29 of any month.

Personality Traits of People Born on 2nd, 11th, 20th, 29th of Any Month

People born on the 2nd, 11th, 20th, or 29th of any month are ruled by the Life Path Number 2. People born on these dates are found to be patient, calm, soothing, and dependable in nature. They are able to get along with anyone. They also however struggle with saying no to others. They feel bad for turning down people which at times causes them to take upon themselves more than they can handle. Their good nature also gets them used or taken advantage of.

If you were born 2nd, 11th, 20th, or 29th of any month, you may be told that you are peaceful to be around. You may give utmost importance to your family. You may most likely be an introvert however do not shy away from being the star of any gathering or party. You may have a good taste in music, arts, poetry, etc. You may also be good-mannered, charming, and elegant in carrying yourself. You may also be an individual who aims to be a perfectionist or aim to work tirelessly. You may have a habit of always saying, ‘oh this has also to be done, or I have to finish these many more tasks’, etc.

In relationships, you may face trust issues or develop trust gradually. You may also feel you are not enough for your partner or need to overdo everything to be loved. You are very pampering and nurturing. You will go the extra mile to take care of your partner. You are an emotional being and enjoy long-lasting relationships as you have the perseverance and patience to stand by your partner through the tough phases of life. You are traditional and conservative. You may enjoy modern society but are least likely to marry or date an ultra-modern partner.

In work, you may be talented in creative arts, music, media, singing, cooking, painting, etc. You channel your emotional strength and vitality to bring life to your creative talents. You may not speak much but one should underestimate you. You may be a good orator or one with very wise ideas. You may also make a good diplomat, teacher, social worker, etc. You may have doubts about your talent while the world may be intimidated by your potential. You should practice more in believing in yourself more.

Suitable Careers for People Born on 2nd, 11th, 20th, 29th of Any Month

People born on the 2nd, 11th, 20th, or 29th of any month should pursue creative fields and healing professions. Check below the list of suitable careers for people born on the 2nd, 11th, 20th, or 29th of Any Month

Career Options For People Born on 2nd, 11th, 20th, 29th of Any Month Teaching Politics Art Gallery Painter Dancer Singer Nursing Doctor Public Relations Media Manager Acting Theatre Diplomat Social Worker Healers Entertainment Producer

