Personality Test: Born on 3rd, 12th, 21st, 30th? Know Your Dominant Personality Traits and Suitable Careers

Birth Date Personality Traits: Your birth date holds the hidden secrets about your true nature, behavior, personality traits, intelligence, mentality, and the guide to the best careers for your personality. Researchers have conducted several studies to analyze the effects of your birth date on your personality. Were you born on the 3rd, 12th, 21st, or 30th of any month? Know what your birthdate reveals about your personality.

Numerology is the study of numbers and the influence of each number on humans. Numbers have a positive and negative vibrational influence on humans. To this extent, researchers have analyzed that numbers determine a lot in defining our personalities.

Personality Traits of People Born on 3rd, 12th, 21st, 30th of Any Month

People born on the 3rd, 12th, 21st, or 30th of any month are ruled by the Life Path Number 3. People born on these dates seek enlightenment, wisdom, knowledge, and truth. They are found to be radiant, righteous, disciplined, orderly, pragmatic, and ambitious. They are by nature helpful and selfless. They will guide and offer excellent advice to their friends and family, even enemies in times of need. However, they can hold grudges if they find it justified in the way they have been crossed.

If you were born on the 3rd, 12th, 21st, or 30th of any month, you may find that you are never satisfied with the ordinary. You like to be in the top 1% creamy layer of the population hence you usually craft ambitious goals early on in life and make all the necessary changes or assemble resources to reach the top. You like to have control and power along with authoritative conduct.

You usually make a good leader. You may have the ability to rise to top-level positions in any company or profession. You are entrusted with positions of responsibility. You usually have a graceful way even while getting people to obey your orders however you may at times become egotistical. Self-sufficiency and working on projects independently from scratch come naturally to you. Being born on the 3rd, 12th, 21st, or 30th of any month gifts you with the ability to go from zero to hero.

Although, you are not quarrelsome by nature however people may have told you that you come across as dictatorial and stubborn while presenting your ideas. As a result, even if people may love your ideas, they may dislike your way or tone of presenting them. You are found to be extremely good with matters of money and financial management. You do well in the fields of business, banking, finance, and trade.

If you were born on the 3rd, 12th, 21st, or 30th of any month, you may also notice that you may like to be in positions that grant you autonomy to take your decisions. You may not be a right fit for 9 to 5 jobs or may find yourself struggling in subordinate positions. You like to stay free and exercise your creative and analytical skills. Hence, most people born on the 3rd, 12th, 21st, or 30th of any month are found to be working in investments, trades, stocks, banking, or finance sectors. Reminds you of Warren Buffett? If they are not pursuing any of these fields as their line of work then they would be working on climbing the corporate ladder or high-level positions in the government. They will seek positions that will grant them the signing authority or manage accounts or financial matters for others.

Suitable Careers for People Born on 3rd, 12th, 21st, 30th of Any Month

People born on the 3rd, 12th, 21st, or 30th of Any Month should pursue government jobs, or jobs at social organizations, schools, universities, banks, or financial institutions. They can also opt for professions such as writing, painting, law, accounting, trading, banking, politics, etc. Check below the list of suitable careers for people born on the 3rd, 12th, 21st, or 30th of Any Month.

Career Options For People Born on 3rd, 12th, 21st, 30th of Any Month Acting Writing Singing Stand-up Comedians Politics Armed Forces Chiefs/Commanders Lawyers Judges Public Speakers Teachers Public Relations Doctor Astrologer Chartered Accountant Banking Investments Trading Religious Leaders Litigation Stock Market Hotel Management Advertising/ Journalism

