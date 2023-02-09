Valentine Week Personality Quiz: Know Your Love Language and How Romantic You Are

Valentine Week Personality Quiz: The 5 Love Languages is a concept introduced by Dr. Gary Chapman in his book “The 5 Love Languages: The Secret to Love That Lasts”. The 5 love languages are Words of Affirmation, Acts of Service, Receiving Gifts, Quality Time, and Physical Touch. The idea behind Love Languages is that everyone has a primary love language that they respond to the most. Understanding your own love language and that of your partner can improve relationships.

Valentine Week 2023: Love Language Quiz

Q1. Which trait would you choose to describe your ideal romantic partner?

A. Compliments you, uses words of affirmation and says sweet little things.

B. Listens to you carefully, and notices little changes in your voice, tone, and gestures.

C. Surprises you with gifts, buys you things you talk about a lot, plans dinner dates, etc.

D. Considerate of your body, offer to help with chores, and ask for your consent and thoughts, etc.

E. Enjoys physical intimacy, and shows love more with actions such as kisses, hugs, etc than words.

Q2. Which quality of your partner makes you feel safe, secure, and in love?

A. Staying in constant communication, updating each other of their day, long conversations.

B. They shower you with undivided attention, let you rant about your boss, cleaning lady, etc.

C. They get you little gifts, chocolates, flowers, and things you love.

D. They are present when you need them, without questions.

E. They show love through PDA, physical gestures such as hugs, cuddle, kisses, etc.

Q3. You feel happiest in your relationship when you partner…

A. Notices little changes in your dressing, makeup, accessories, and compliments you.

B. Shares interests and passions with you, takes out time to watch your favorite movie with you, etc.

C. Takes you by surprise by getting you a product or vacation you have been eyeing.

D. Does not rushes you into making decisions, or when you are getting ready, etc.

E. Grabs you by your waist while talking (for ladies) & holds you by your arm while walking (for men).

Q4. If there is an argument, which gesture from your partner will make you forget and rejoice in love?

A. They apologize with words and follow it up with changes in their actions. They tell you they love you more and not let an argument ruin the bond.

B. Both of you plan a day out or romantic dinner to talk, feel close again, and enjoy time together.

C. They let you express what hurt you and make up for it by doing something for you. Maybe get you your favorite chocolate or item.

D. They cook your favorite breakfast or order in you have been craving for every morning. Plus, a cute hand written note.

E. Hug you tight and long, let the romance bloom again, spend some quality intimate time together.

Q5. What would you want your partner to do if you are feeling low or had a bad day?

A. Express in words maybe with a romantic love letter to tell you how much they love, believe in you, and make you remember that you are best and can do wonders.

B. Sit quietly with you, or go for a walk together, where you can feel safe and peaceful in their presence.

C. Spoil you with a thoughtful gift or take you for a vacation or getaway for a day or two to help you rest and recharge.

D. Take care of some or most of the household chores, let you rest, eat, binge-watch Netflix, dance around the house, or whatever gets you feeling yourself again.

E. Holding you close with love, showering you with kisses, letting you sleep in their lap, caressing your hair, etc.

Personality Test: Born on 6th, 15th, 24th? Know Your Dominant Personality Traits and Suitable Careers

Personality Test: Born on 5th, 14th, 23rd? Know Your Dominant Personality Traits and Suitable Careers

Valentines Love Quotes “Being someone’s first love may be great, but to be their last is beyond perfect.” “A successful marriage requires falling in love many times, always with the same person.” “All you need is love. But a little chocolate now and then doesn’t hurt." "The best thing to hold onto in life is each other." "If I know what love is, it is because of you." "Love has nothing to do with what you are expecting to get, only with what you are expecting to give — which is everything." "Love is a game that two can play and both win." "I love her, and that's the beginning and end of everything." "If you work through the tough times, the respect and love that you feel deepens." "Loved you yesterday, love you still, always have, always will."

Valentine’s Week Personality Quiz: What Is Your Love Language?

Let us see how you want to be loved and how romantic are you. The letter option (A, B, C, D, E) you chose the most is your Love Language. If you chose two or three letters then you enjoy different love languages.

If most answers were A’s, your love language is Words of Affirmation.

This love language is focused on expressing love and appreciation through verbal communication such as compliments, affirmations, and kind words. People who have Words of Affirmation as their primary love language feel loved and appreciated when they receive positive feedback and validation from their partners. Verbal affirmations, such as telling your partner how much they mean to you or expressing gratitude for something they did, can have a powerful impact on their emotional well-being.

Expressing love through words of affirmation doesn’t have to be elaborate or grandiose. Simple acts like leaving a kind note or sending a text message expressing appreciation can make a big difference in your partner’s day. It is important to remember that everyone responds differently to words of affirmation, and what may seem like a small compliment to one person could have a profound effect on another. For example, complimenting someone on their intelligence may be more meaningful to them than complimenting their physical appearance.

If most answers were B’s, your love language is Quality Time.

This love language focuses on expressing love through undivided attention and shared experiences with a loved one. People who have Quality Time as their primary love language feel loved and appreciated when their partner gives them undivided attention and actively engages with them in shared experiences. This can be anything from a simple conversation to a fun activity, like going for a hike or watching a movie together. The key is that the time is focused solely on the relationship and building a deeper emotional connection.

It is important to keep in mind that quality time is not just about spending time together, but about being fully present and attentive during that time. Distractions, like cell phones or other electronics, can diminish the impact of quality time for someone who has this as their primary love language.

Personality Test: Born on 4th, 13th, 22nd, and 31st? Know Your Dominant Personality Traits and Suitable Careers

Personality Test: Born on 3rd, 12th, 21st, 30th? Know Your Dominant Personality Traits and Suitable Careers

If most answers were C’s, your love language is Gift Giving.

This love language focuses on expressing love through giving and receiving gifts, whether they be big or small, expensive or inexpensive. People who have Receiving Gifts as their primary love language feel loved and appreciated when they receive gifts from their partners. These gifts don’t have to be elaborate or expensive, but they should be thoughtful and considerate. The act of giving a gift is a way of showing your partner that you are thinking about them and that you care.

It is important to keep in mind that the value of a gift lies in the thought behind it, rather than the cost. A simple gesture, like a handwritten note or a small trinket, can have a profound impact on someone who has Receiving Gifts as their primary love language.

If most answers were D’s, your love language is Acts of Services.

This love language focuses on expressing love through actions and deeds, such as doing chores, running errands, or performing other tasks that demonstrate love and care. People who have Acts of Service as their primary love language feel loved when their partners perform practical acts to help them. This can be something as simple as making breakfast in the morning, filling up the car with gas, or doing laundry. These actions show that their partner is thinking about them and wants to make their life easier.

It is important to keep in mind that acts of service should be done with a genuine desire to help, rather than with a sense of obligation or duty. For example, doing the dishes out of love for your partner will have a different impact than doing them because you feel like you have to.

Personality Test: Born on 2nd, 11th, 20th, 29th? Know Your Dominant Personality Traits and Suitable Careers

Personality Test: Born on 1st, 10th, 19th, 28th? Know Your Dominant Personality Traits and Suitable Careers

If most answers were E’s, your love language is Physical Touch.

This love language focuses on expressing love through physical touches, such as hugs, holding hands, or other forms of physical affection. People who have Physical Touch as their primary love language feel loved and appreciated when they receive physical affection from their partners. Physical touch can be a powerful way of expressing love, comfort, and support. For example, a hug from a loved one can provide comfort and reassurance during difficult times.

It is important to keep in mind that physical touch can mean different things to different people. Some people may prefer a warm hug, while others may prefer a gentle touch on the arm. It is essential to communicate with your partner about what forms of physical touch are most meaningful to them.

Tell us in comments: What Kind of Romantic Are You?

Check out more personality tests to know yourself truly!

Personality Test: Your Foot shape reveals these personality traits

Personality Test: Your Sitting positions reveals these personality traits

Personality Test: Your Nose shape reveals these personality traits

Personality Test: Your Finger length reveals these personality traits