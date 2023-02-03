Personality Test: Your Voice Reveals Your Dominant Personality Traits

Voice Personality Test: Studies have revealed that your voice reveals your hidden personality traits. So even if you are not telling anything about yourself, chances are someone who has read this article can tell what type of person you are based on your voice. Do you have a high-pitched voice or low-pitched voice, or do you speak faster or do you speak slower? Let us see what your voice says about you.

Voice Personality Traits: What Your Voice Says About You?

“Never Judge A Book By Its Cover” – George Eliot

This quote by George Eliot fits right in when it comes to analyzing someone’s personality based on their just looks. Wait till you hear them speak. You may change your opinion about them. Our voice reveals what kind of a person we are, our personality traits if we are a dominant type or lack self-confidence and so much more. Voice is our self-expression. How do we speak, slow or fast? How does our voice sound, deep or shaky? It could reveal so much about us. Let us see interesting facts, characteristics, and personalities based on our voices.

Loud Voice Personality

If you speak faster and louder, you are an extrovert personality. You may approach things with a fun and passionate attitude. You may be action-oriented and less focused on the theoretical aspects of things. You may come across as someone who always has to say something. You may jump into situations hot and quick without thinking twice. Sometimes, you may fumble the bag too much meaning you may tell a lot more than required or reveal your own secrets. You may lack calmness in your personality.

Slow Voice Personality

If you speak slowly and quietly, you are an introvert or ambivert personality. You may take long pauses while speaking. You take things seriously and think over things before taking any action. You may want to be heard carefully. You may also be a good listener as you may let the other person also speak. Though, sometimes you may come across as boring to people who lack the patience or interest in what you are saying. Never mind them. Your personality is all about depth and intense investment in whatever you do.

High-Pitched Voice Personality

If you have a high-pitch voice, then you may have a treble and screeching voice. However, If you have an extremely low and creaky voice, you may fail to impress your audience or interviewer. Such a trembling voice indicates low self-confidence and nervousness. You may harbor feelings of insecurity, dependency, and restlessness. However, studies have also shown that individuals with high-pitched voices are found to be trustworthy.

Low-Pitched Voice Personality

If you have a low-pitch voice, then you may have a deep voice. As per the findings published in the Journal of Research in Personality, individuals with a low-pitched deep voice are dominant, confident, assertive, extroverted (given the right situation), and also quite popular among the opposite sex. You are an attractive, free-spirited personality. You can captivate people with what you have to say. You are decisive and confident in yourself. You may not agree with things easily. You may be commanding or have a higher degree of influence in social situations. Studies have also found that men and women with deep or high-pitched voices are also found sexually active or have intense sexual desires.

