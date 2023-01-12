Picture Puzzles Only 1% Visually Intelligent Can Spot The Toilet Paper Roll Within 11 Seconds

Here is a picture puzzle to test your visual IQ. This picture puzzle aims to test your intelligence level and observation skills. In this picture puzzle, your challenge is to find the toilet paper hidden in this bathroom scene within 11 seconds. Picture puzzles to test your IQ are designed to assess your intelligence quotient which tells how well you understand, perceive, and analyze visual information presented to you.

What is visual IQ? It is the visual-spatial intelligence that is crucial in cracking competitive exam tests such as reasoning ability, logical reasoning, shapes and direction test, graphical representation, verbal reasoning, etc. People who enjoy reading and writing, solving puzzles, interpreting pictures or graphs, charts, visual arts, etc. Higher visual IQ denotes enhanced levels of reasoning, attention, and memory.

Ready to find the toilet paper hidden in this picture puzzle?

You have only 11 seconds to find the hidden object in the picture. Challenge accepted?

Share this Find The Hidden Object Picture Puzzle with your friends and family. Challenge them to find the toilet paper roll in the picture puzzle in 11 seconds.

A new picture puzzle has left people scratching their heads. Created by British plumbing and heating supplier PlumbNation has put together this picture puzzle where you have to find the toilet paper roll hidden in this bathroom.

No, the toilet paper is not next to the toilet seat.

You will need high levels of observation skills to spot the toilet paper roll.

Image: PlumbNation

You have 11 seconds! Hurry Up! Time Starts Now! 1 second… 2 seconds…

Look carefully around the bathroom. Analyze the items carefully. The bathroom has too many items in white color.

You really need to look hard and carefully in this tricky puzzle to find where the toilet paper is hidden.

Are you still searching for the toilet paper roll in this bathroom?

Let us reveal the results!

Were you able to Find The Hidden Toilet Paper Roll in the picture puzzle in 11 seconds?

Still no luck? Well, no worries.

Scroll down to reveal the Picture Puzzle Answer below:

Great Work!

Explore new puzzles every day on Jagran Josh. We all enjoy solving puzzles, crosswords, word scramble, sudoku, Wordle, Quordle, Letterboxed, etc. Word games and logic puzzles are not simply fun to play but highly educative and boosters for increasing brain power. We aim to bring puzzles that challenge our readers to help them keep their minds sharp.

