Picture Puzzle: Find the Mistake In 11 Seconds, High Observational Skills Required

Is your IQ level high? Do you have high observation skills? Here is the picture puzzle to test your visual power, critical thinking skills, logic, observation skills, reasoning, problem-solving skills, lateral thinking skills, memory, creativity, processing speed, and brain power. Picture puzzles aid in improving lateral thinking and revisiting basics such as direction sense, and road signs. Puzzles and Brain Teasers help in strengthening problem-solving, and critical thinking skills, and enhance your cognitive skills, memory, and processing speed.

Share this Picture Puzzle with your friends and family and ask them to take the challenge to find the mistake in the picture puzzle in 11 seconds.

Find the Mistake Picture Puzzle, Test Your IQ Level

The mistake in this picture is very simple. It is right in front of your eyes. Imagine yourself driving a car and you look ahead for directions. What would you notice first?

You have 11 seconds! Hurry Up!

The traffic light might turn green anytime.

Do not scroll further, we reveal the answers below. Meanwhile, share this find the mistake brain puzzle with your friends and family and ask them to take the challenge to find the mistake in the picture puzzle in 11 seconds.

Let us reveal the results!

Were you able to tell what is the mistake in the picture puzzle in 11 seconds?

If you look closely and carefully, you will see a ‘Turn Right’ arrow on the direction board pointing to turn right. That is the mistake.

The road is going straight, and the only direction one can turn their vehicle on this road is on their left. Hence, the first two arrows ‘Turn Left or Go Straight’, and ‘Go Straight’ are telling the correct directions but the last arrow ‘Turn Right’ is a fatal mistake on that direction board.

If you have been given a driving test, you would know the road signs and possess knowledge of driving directions.

Well, if spotted the mistake quickly in 11 seconds, then you have exceptional observation skills, high IQ level, direction sense, road safety knowledge, common sense, alert and sharp brain.

Check the Picture Puzzle with answer to see the mistake.

Great Work! Know Why You Are Good At Puzzles and Brain Teasers

Why you are good at solving picture puzzles and brain teasers?

Strong memory and processing speed

High IQ and Attention to detail

Strong visual skills and spatial reasoning

Good at blocking out background information

Good perseverance and judgment skills

Good at coping with confusion and ambiguity

Enhanced observation skills

Skilled at problem-solving and time management

Strong short-term memory

Strong critical thinking

Do you find trouble solving picture puzzles?

You might be facing the issue of filtering out details in order to analyze objects. You could also find it hard to remember details. You should strengthen your short-term memory and cognitive skills. Try eating brain-active food and challenge yourself to step outside comfort zones.

Check out more such interesting articles to know your personality and IQ levels!

