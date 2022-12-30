Picture Puzzle: Genius Can Tell How Many Girls Are There In This Picture In 11 Seconds

Do you have high observation skills? Here is the picture puzzle to test your observation skills, visual power, reasoning, critical thinking skills, problem-solving skills, lateral thinking skills, memory and processing speed, logic, creativity, and brain power. Is your IQ level high? Picture puzzles help in strengthening problem-solving and critical thinking skills. They aid in improving lateral thinking and building new perspectives. They also enhance your cognitive skills, memory, and processing speed. Picture puzzles are also a fun way to engage your mind.

Check this picture puzzle, it is extremely difficult to solve. This photo was posted by Swiss photographer Tiziana Vergari as a submission in the Instagram competition called the Weekend Hashtag Project.

Share this Picture Puzzle with your friends and family and ask them to take the challenge to tell how many girls are in the picture puzzle in 11 seconds.

How many girls are in this Picture Puzzle? Test Your IQ Level

Picture Credits: Instagram (TIZIANA VERGARI)

This is a tricky picture puzzle. Some people counted saw 14 girls, and some saw 4 girls. How many girls do you see in the picture?

How many girls are there in the picture puzzle? Test Your Observational Skills

Do not scroll further, we reveal the answers below. Meanwhile, share this brain puzzle with your friends and family and ask them to take the challenge to the number of girls in the picture puzzle in 11 seconds.

Let us reveal the results!

Were you able to tell how many girls are there in the picture puzzle in 11 seconds?

There are only 2 girls in the picture.

If you look closely and carefully, you will see that there are only 2 girls, but both are sitting in a room with mirrors on both walls next to them. However, both the mirrors face each other which is creating an optical illusion that there are more girls. That is why it requires out-of-box thinking and exceptional observation skills to solve such hard puzzles.

Great Work! Know Why You Are Good At Puzzles and Brain Teasers

Why you are good at solving picture puzzles and brain teasers?

Strong memory and processing speed

High IQ and Attention to detail

Strong visual skills and spatial reasoning

Good at blocking out background information

Good perseverance and judgment skills

Good at coping with confusion and ambiguity

Enhanced observation skills

Skilled at problem-solving and time management

Strong short-term memory

Strong critical thinking

Do you have trouble solving picture puzzles? You might be facing the issue of filtering out details in order to analyze objects. You could also find it hard to remember details. You should strengthen your short-term memory and cognitive skills. Try eating brain-active food and challenge yourself to step outside your comfort zones.

