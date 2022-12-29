Know Yourself Test: Your Finger Length Reveals Your True Personality Traits

Know Yourself Test: Your fingers hold a lot of secrets about your personality. Finger length personality test has been found to be accurate at revealing your true behavioral traits, dominant personality traits, IQ level, nature, hidden desires, way of interacting with people, and a lot more. Before we dive into your personality traits based on your finger length, did you know that if you have a shorter index finger then it means that you were exposed to more testosterone as a fetus in the womb? Let us now see what the length of your index finger and ring finger says about you.

What the length of your fingers says about your personality?

#1 Index Finger Longer Than Ring Finger Personality

If your Index Finger is longer than your Ring Finger, then your personality traits reveal that you possess exceptional leadership qualities. You are resourceful, intelligent, confident, far-sighted, goal-oriented, even-tempered, and analytical. You are good at giving advice and motivating people in a constructive manner. You will not take a decision on a whim. You will observe, process, and analyze facts and situations to come to a conclusion. You are often looked upto for leading the way. You may also notice that your actions have a big impact on people.

#2 Index Finger and Ring Finger Equal Length Personality

If your Index Finger and Ring Finger are the same length, then your personality traits reveal that you may lead a well-organized, faithful, balanced life. You may be caring and giving off warmth. People may tell you that you are a good listener and empathetic as well. You may find joy in helping others. People may also tell you that they find your company peaceful, nurturing, and comfortable. They may feel appreciated and acknowledged in your presence, have people told you so? You may notice a lot of your friends, family, and even strangers confide in you and share their deepest secrets with you.

#3 Ring Finger Longer Than Index Finger Personality

If your Ring Finger is longer than your Index Finger, then your personality traits reveal that you may be calculative, pragmatic, and rational. You may approach problems and situations in a strategic manner. You may be highly confident in yourself, even if you walk around humbly. You may not be easily shaken by a problem or trouble. You may be resilient. However, you may also not rest until you have resolved a certain problem in sight. You may possess high IQ levels and emotional intelligence. You take setbacks as a stepping stone to new milestones. You may also be quite popular among the opposite sex. You may have a playful and addictive personality. Studies have noted that men with longer ring fingers usually are approachable and agreeable.

