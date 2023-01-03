Picture Puzzle: Find The Banana In This Image In 11 Seconds, Check Your Brain Power

Try to solve this hidden picture puzzle to test your observation skills, visual power, critical thinking skills, logic, reasoning, problem-solving skills, lateral thinking skills, memory, creativity, processing speed, and brain power. In this ‘Find The Banana’ Picture Puzzle, one has to find the hidden banana in this picture puzzle which requires enhanced cognitive skills and brain power. Do not choose your answer in haste. This puzzle requires patience.

Share this Find The Banana Picture Puzzle with your friends and family and ask them to find the banana in the picture puzzle in 11 seconds.

Find the Banana in this Picture Puzzle in 11 Seconds, Test Your IQ Level

You have 11 seconds! Hurry Up!

1 second…

2 seconds…

3 seconds…

See carefully, the banana is hidden somewhere in plain sight.

4 seconds…

5 seconds...

6 seconds…

Do not choose your answer in haste. Be patient. Picture Puzzles require perseverance.

7 seconds…

8 seconds…

9 seconds…

10 seconds…

11 seconds…

Do not scroll further, we reveal the answers below. Meanwhile, share this Find The Banana Brain Test with your friends and family and ask them to take the challenge to Find The Banana in the picture puzzle in 11 seconds.

Let us reveal the results!

Were you able to Find The Banana in the picture puzzle in 11 seconds?

The banana is hidden in the form of a headband on the girl's head.

Well, if spotted the banana quickly in 11 seconds, then you have exceptionally high observational skills, motor skills, and lateral thinking skills. You have high levels of brain power.

Check the Banana Picture Puzzle with answer below:

Great Work! Know Why You Are Good At Puzzles and Brain Teasers

The ability to solve picture puzzles and brain teasers comes from exceptional problem-solving skills, enhanced working of both left and right brain, critical thinking skills, motor skills, visual attention power, strong memory and processing speed, high IQ, and attention to details, strong spatial reasoning.

One must be good at blocking out background information and clearing out the clutter in the picture as one scans the image. Of course, one has to have high levels of perseverance and judgment skills. Are you good at coping with confusion and ambiguity? Do you find yourself good at remembering details while reading and learning new things? You have a good short-term memory.

However, if you find trouble solving picture puzzles, you might be facing difficulty in remembering details which could be due to poor short-term memory. You might also face difficulty in cutting out irrelevant background information. You should make practice taking up puzzles, riddles, and brain teasers at least every day to increase your cognitive powers, brain power, and observation powers.

