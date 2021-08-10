What is Pink Protection Project launched by Kerala Police?

The Kerala Police has launched a Pink Protection Project recently keeping in mind the rising crimes against women in the state and the country. The cars would be pink in colour and would be used for patrolling purposes to check the status of crime on the roads at night.

Pink Protection Project: Aim

After the COVID 19 induced lockdown happened criminals had more and more leverage of performing heinous deeds and harassing people especially women. Therefore there is an urgent need to devise a comprehensive project to deal with such emerging issues. It is also necessary to revamp the old schemes.

The Pink Protection Project has been brought out by the Kerala Police

It would protect women in private, public places and digital spaces.

It aims to prevent dowry related issues, cyber bullying and also humiliation in public spaces.

What is Pink Patrol?

Pink Patrol has specifically been introduced to address the issues specifically related to the safety and security of women and children both in Public spaces. It is proposed to strengthen the system further.

The Pink Patrol car is equipped with a GPS tracking device with cameras installed on the front and the rear sides of the car, which in turn is connected to the Police Control Room. The vehicles are to be operated by the female police officers.

The cars would be functional in the areas with high women footfall between 8 pm to 8 am.

The trained police personnel are synchronised with the ERSS number 112.

Just on receiving the distress call the Police Vehicle would move in the direction of the women to provide right assistance.

What is Pink Janamaithry Beats:

These are related with handling issues of harassment due to dowry, marital discords and other inside household problems that remain unattended many times leading to grave crimes.

To collect information on the issue a Pink Beat team would be dedicated consisting of 1 WCPO and 1 CPO for patrolling in areas prescribed.

Pink Janamaithry Beats would visit the houses and question the neighbours, Panchayat members etc on the issues. It would also keep a check on the newly weds for any discords.

What is Pink Control Room:

This along with Pink beat was set up as a solution for handling emergency calls and signals for women and children in need. Pink beat has several well trained female police officers. They patrol places like Kerala State Road Transport Corporation and private state carriers at bus stops etc.

Right now the Pink control rooms are in 14 districts including Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alleppey, Kottayam, Kochi etc.

Pink Shadow / Pink Romeo

This team would be introduced in the Police Districts operational from Women Police Station in areas of high women footfall. Pink Romeo would be a Bike Patrolling team in certain police stations. They are entrusted with Quarantine Checking and Beat patrol.

NIRBHAYAM/ POL-App:

Kerala Police has already launched a Nirbhayam App to help women in distress. It can be easily downloaded online.

Read| GK Quiz on Wars fought by India for Britain before Independence

