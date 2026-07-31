CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 LIVE
Focus

PM Modi to Inaugurate Bhogapuram International Airport on August 1: Andhra Pradesh to Get a New Aviation Hub

By Jasreet Kaur
Last Updated: Jul 31, 2026, 11:29 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Bhogapuram International Airport in Andhra Pradesh on August 1. Know its features, capacity and significance.

PM Modi to Inaugurate Bhogapuram International Airport on August 1: Andhra Pradesh to Get a New Aviation Hub
PM Modi to Inaugurate Bhogapuram International Airport on August 1: Andhra Pradesh to Get a New Aviation Hub

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Alluri Sitarama Raju International Airport. It is also known as Bhogapuram International Airport, on August 1. The airport is expected to improve air connectivity, boost tourism and support economic growth in North Andhra.

PM Modi to Inaugurate the Airport

PM Modi will inaugurate the airport on August 1. The event will be held in Bhogapuram, Vizianagaram district. Senior state leaders are also expected to attend.

About Bhogapuram International Airport

The Official name is Alluri Sitarama Raju International Airport. It is located in Bhogapuram, Andhra Pradesh. It is a greenfield international airport. It will serve Visakhapatnam and nearby districts.

Length of Runway

The length of the Runway is 3,800 metres. The Phase I Capacity is 6 million passengers annually. The Future Capacity is up to 40 million passengers annually. 

Why Is the Airport Important?

Better Air Connectivity

It will improve domestic and international flights. It will reduce congestion at Visakhapatnam Airport. It will make travel easier for passengers.

Boost to Tourism

It will help with easier access to Visakhapatnam, Araku Valley and nearby beaches. It is expected to attract more domestic and foreign tourists. It will support the hospitality sector.

Economic Growth

It will generate new employment opportunities. Expected to attract industries and investments. It will also strengthen trade and logistics.

Support for Exports

Cargo terminal will help exporters. Cold-chain facilities will benefit agricultural and seafood exports. 

Commercial Flight Operations

Commercial flights are expected to begin from mid-August. Operations will gradually shift from Visakhapatnam Airport. While, Bhogapuram will become the main airport for North Andhra.

Key features of the Airport

Feature

Details

Airport Name

Alluri Sitarama Raju International Airport

Popular Name

Bhogapuram International Airport

Location

Bhogapuram, Vizianagaram, Andhra Pradesh

Inauguration Date

August 1, 2026

Inaugurated By

PM Narendra Modi

Type

Greenfield International Airport

Runway

3,800 metres

Phase I Capacity

6 million passengers annually

Future Capacity

40 million passengers annually

Special Facility

Cargo terminal with cold-storage infrastructure

Jasreet Kaur
Jasreet Kaur

Executive - Editorial

Jasreet Kaur is a journalist with over 3 years of experience in digital media and news content creation. She specializes in covering Trending News, including major National and International developments, with a focus on delivering accurate, engaging, and reader-friendly stories. Prior to this, she worked with Zee News as a Content Writer, where she gained extensive experience in news reporting and content strategy. Driven by curiosity, credibility, and a passion for impactful journalism, Jasreet aims to contribute to informed public discourse while supporting positive growth in organizations, society, and the world.

... Read More
First Published: Jul 31, 2026, 11:29 IST

Latest Stories

Get here current GK and GK quiz questions in English and Hindi for India, World, Sports and Competitive exam preparation. Download the Jagran Josh Current Affairs App.

Trending

Education News Live

Popular Searches

Latest Education News