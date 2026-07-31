PM Modi to Inaugurate Bhogapuram International Airport on August 1: Andhra Pradesh to Get a New Aviation Hub
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Bhogapuram International Airport in Andhra Pradesh on August 1. Know its features, capacity and significance.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Alluri Sitarama Raju International Airport. It is also known as Bhogapuram International Airport, on August 1. The airport is expected to improve air connectivity, boost tourism and support economic growth in North Andhra.
PM Modi to Inaugurate the Airport
PM Modi will inaugurate the airport on August 1. The event will be held in Bhogapuram, Vizianagaram district. Senior state leaders are also expected to attend.
About Bhogapuram International Airport
The Official name is Alluri Sitarama Raju International Airport. It is located in Bhogapuram, Andhra Pradesh. It is a greenfield international airport. It will serve Visakhapatnam and nearby districts.
Length of Runway
The length of the Runway is 3,800 metres. The Phase I Capacity is 6 million passengers annually. The Future Capacity is up to 40 million passengers annually.
Why Is the Airport Important?
Better Air Connectivity
It will improve domestic and international flights. It will reduce congestion at Visakhapatnam Airport. It will make travel easier for passengers.
Boost to Tourism
It will help with easier access to Visakhapatnam, Araku Valley and nearby beaches. It is expected to attract more domestic and foreign tourists. It will support the hospitality sector.
Economic Growth
It will generate new employment opportunities. Expected to attract industries and investments. It will also strengthen trade and logistics.
Support for Exports
Cargo terminal will help exporters. Cold-chain facilities will benefit agricultural and seafood exports.
Commercial Flight Operations
Commercial flights are expected to begin from mid-August. Operations will gradually shift from Visakhapatnam Airport. While, Bhogapuram will become the main airport for North Andhra.
Key features of the Airport
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Feature
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Details
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Airport Name
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Alluri Sitarama Raju International Airport
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Popular Name
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Bhogapuram International Airport
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Location
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Bhogapuram, Vizianagaram, Andhra Pradesh
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Inauguration Date
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August 1, 2026
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Inaugurated By
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PM Narendra Modi
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Type
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Greenfield International Airport
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Runway
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3,800 metres
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Phase I Capacity
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6 million passengers annually
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Future Capacity
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40 million passengers annually
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Special Facility
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Cargo terminal with cold-storage infrastructure
Executive - Editorial
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