PM Modi to Inaugurate Bhogapuram International Airport on August 1: Andhra Pradesh to Get a New Aviation Hub

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Alluri Sitarama Raju International Airport. It is also known as Bhogapuram International Airport, on August 1. The airport is expected to improve air connectivity, boost tourism and support economic growth in North Andhra.

PM Modi to Inaugurate the Airport

PM Modi will inaugurate the airport on August 1. The event will be held in Bhogapuram, Vizianagaram district. Senior state leaders are also expected to attend.

About Bhogapuram International Airport

The Official name is Alluri Sitarama Raju International Airport. It is located in Bhogapuram, Andhra Pradesh. It is a greenfield international airport. It will serve Visakhapatnam and nearby districts.

Length of Runway

The length of the Runway is 3,800 metres. The Phase I Capacity is 6 million passengers annually. The Future Capacity is up to 40 million passengers annually.