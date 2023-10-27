Points Table 2023 World Cup: Team Rankings after South Africa vs Pakistan; South Africa is at 1st Spot

Points Table 2023 World Cup Today: South Africa and Pakistan clashed in the 26th match of the tournament. Pakistan won the toss and decided to take the pitch first. South Africa which has emerged as one of the most formidable teams in the 2023 World Cup, restricted Pakistan to 270 runs in 46 overs. Pakistan’s Saud Shakeel and Babar Azam were the top run scorers, scoring 52 and 50 runs, respectively. South Africa’s Tabraiz Shamsi was the top wicket-taker in the match, taking 4 wickets and giving away 60 runs.

South Africa, despite losing 9 wickets, chased down the target in 47.2 overs. Aiden Markram was the top run scorer of South Africa, scoring 91 off 93 balls. Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi took 3 wickets, contributing to South Africa's loss of wickets.

Here is the final scorecard of the match between South Africa and Pakistan:

Pakistan: 270 (46.4 overs)

South Africa: 271/9 (47.2 overs)

Also Read:

Most Runs In ICC World Cup 2023

Most Centuries in ICC World Cup

Fastest Century In ICC ODI World Cup

2023 ICC World Cup Points Table

Here is what the World Cup points table looks like after match number 26 between South Africa and Pakistan: