    Puneeth Rajkumar's Death: A look at the life of Kannada film star and son of veteran actor Rajkumar

    Puneeth Rajkumar Death: Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar breathed his last today at Bengaluru's Vikram Hospital. The 46-year-old actor succumbed to a cardiac arrest. His mortal remains will be kept at Kanteerava Stadium to enable people to bid him a final goodbye.
    Created On: Oct 29, 2021 17:36 IST
    Modified On: Oct 29, 2021 18:37 IST
    Kannada film star Puneeth Rajkumar breathed his last today at Bengaluru's Vikram Hospital where he was receiving treatment in the ICU. The 46-year-old actor succumbed to a cardiac arrest, leaving fans and colleagues shocked and grief-stricken. 

    Puneeth Rajkumar was reportedly working out in the gym where he collapsed and was rushed to a hospital. As per an official statement released by the Vikram Hospital, Puneeth Rajkumar was non-responsive and in cardiac asystole when he was brought to the emergency ward. The panel of medical experts extended all efforts to save him but was declared at 2:30 p.m. on 29 October 2021. 

    His mortal remains will be kept at Kanteerava Stadium to enable people to bid him a final goodbye. Politicians, celebrities, colleagues, friends, family and fans mourned the loss of the Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar. 

    At this sad, unfortunate moment, let us have a look at the life of Kannada power star Puneeth Rajkumar.  

    Puneeth Rajkumar: Birth and Family

    Colloquially known as Appu, Puneeth Rajkumar was associated with Kannada cinema as an actor and producer. He was among the highest-paid actors in the Kannada film industry and was fondly called Powerstar by his fans. 

    He was born Lohit Rajkumar on 17 March 1975 in Chennai to veteran actor Rajkumar and film producer Parvathamma Rajkumar. His family moved to Mysore when he was six. He is the younger brother of popular Kannada actor Shiva Rajkumar.  

    The actor married Ashwini Revanth on 1 December 1999 and the couple gave birth to two daughters--  Drithi and Vanditha.

    Puneeth Rajkumar: Films 

    Puneeth Rajkumar: Films as an actor

    Year

    Movie

    1976

    Premada Kanike

    1977

    Sanaadi Appanna

    1978

    Thayige Thakka Maga

    1980

    Vasantha Geetha

    1981

    Bhoomige Banda Bhagavantha

    1981

    Bhagyavantha

    1982

    Hosa Belaku

    1982

    Chalisuva Modagalu

    1983

    Bhakta Prahlada

    1983

    Eradu Nakshatragalu

    1984

    Yarivanu

    1985

    Bettada Hoovu

    1988

    Shiva Mecchida Kannappa

    1989

    Parashuram

    2002

    Appu

    2003

    Abhi

    2004

    Veera Kannadiga

    2004

    Maurya

    2005

    Aakash

    2005

    Namma Basava

    2006

    Ajay

    2007

    Arasu

    2007

    Milana

    2008

    Bindaas

    2008

    Vamshi

    2009

    Raaj - The Showman

    2009

    Raam

    2010

    Prithvi

    2010

    Jackie

    2011

    Hudugaru

    2011

    Paramathma

    2012

    Anna Bond

    2012

    Yaare Koogadali

    2014

    Ninnindale

    2014

    Power

    2015

    Mythri

    2015

    Rana Vikrama

    2016

    Chakravyuha

    2016

    Doddmane Hudga

    2017

    Raajakumara

    2017

    Anjani Putra

    2018

    Humble Politician Nograj

    2019

    Natasarvabhouma

    2019

    Padde Huli

    2020

    Mayabazar 2016

    2021

    Yuvarathnaa

    2021

    James (not released yet)

    2022

    Dvitva (not released yet)

    Puneeth Rajkumar: Voice over artist in films and documentary

    Year

    Title

    2014

    Bahaddur

    2018

    Amoli (documentary)

    2018

    Rajaratha

    2019

    India vs England

    Puneeth Rajkumar: Works as a producer

    Year

    Movies

    2019

    Kavaludaari

    2020

    Mayabazar 2016

    2020

    Law

    2020

    French Biriyani

    2021

    Family Pack (not released yet)

    2021

    One Cut Two Cut An Flower is Came  (not released yet)

    Puneeth Rajkumar: Works in Television

    Year

    Title

    2012

    Kannadada Kotyadhipati

    2013

    Kannadada Kotyadhipati

    2014

    UPstarters

    2014

    Weekend with Ramesh

    2017

    Majaa Talkies

    Dance Dance Juniors

    2017–2018

    Family Power

    2019

    Kannadada Kotyadhipati

    2020

    Majaa Talkies

    2021

    Netravathi

    2021

    Dance Karnataka Dance

    Dance Dance

