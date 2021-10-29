Puneeth Rajkumar's Death: A look at the life of Kannada film star and son of veteran actor Rajkumar
Kannada film star Puneeth Rajkumar breathed his last today at Bengaluru's Vikram Hospital where he was receiving treatment in the ICU. The 46-year-old actor succumbed to a cardiac arrest, leaving fans and colleagues shocked and grief-stricken.
Puneeth Rajkumar was reportedly working out in the gym where he collapsed and was rushed to a hospital. As per an official statement released by the Vikram Hospital, Puneeth Rajkumar was non-responsive and in cardiac asystole when he was brought to the emergency ward. The panel of medical experts extended all efforts to save him but was declared at 2:30 p.m. on 29 October 2021.
His mortal remains will be kept at Kanteerava Stadium to enable people to bid him a final goodbye. Politicians, celebrities, colleagues, friends, family and fans mourned the loss of the Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar.
A cruel twist of fate has snatched away from us a prolific and talented actor, Puneeth Rajkumar. This was no age to go. The coming generations will remember him fondly for his works and wonderful personality. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/ofcNpnMmW3— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 29, 2021
ಕನ್ನಡದ ಖ್ಯಾತನಟ ಶ್ರೀ ಪುನೀತ್ ರಾಜ್ ಕುಮಾರ್ ಅವರು ಹೃದಯಾಘಾತದಿಂದ ನಿಧನರಾಗಿದ್ದು ನಾನು ತೀವ್ರ ಆಘಾತಕ್ಕೆ ಒಳಗಾಗಿದ್ದೇನೆ. ಕನ್ನಡಿಗರ ಮೆಚ್ಚಿನ ನಟ ಅಪ್ಪು ನಿಧನದಿಂದ ಕನ್ನಡ ಹಾಗೂ ಕರ್ನಾಟಕಕ್ಕೆ ಅಪಾರ ನಷ್ಟ ವಾಗಿದ್ದು, ದೇವರು ಅವರ ಆತ್ಮಕ್ಕೆ ಶಾಂತಿ ಕರುಣಿಸಿ, ಅಭಿಮಾನಿಗಳಿಗೆ ಈ ನೋವನ್ನು ಸಹಿಸುವ ಶಕ್ತಿ ನೀಡಲಿಯೆಂದು ಪ್ರಾರ್ಥಿಸುತ್ತೇನೆ. pic.twitter.com/OF0aLhrqPm— Basavaraj S Bommai (@BSBommai) October 29, 2021
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai says that the last rites of actor Puneeth Rajkumar will be done with state honours. pic.twitter.com/Cy7D8kCDC1— ANI (@ANI) October 29, 2021
At this sad, unfortunate moment, let us have a look at the life of Kannada power star Puneeth Rajkumar.
Puneeth Rajkumar: Birth and Family
Colloquially known as Appu, Puneeth Rajkumar was associated with Kannada cinema as an actor and producer. He was among the highest-paid actors in the Kannada film industry and was fondly called Powerstar by his fans.
He was born Lohit Rajkumar on 17 March 1975 in Chennai to veteran actor Rajkumar and film producer Parvathamma Rajkumar. His family moved to Mysore when he was six. He is the younger brother of popular Kannada actor Shiva Rajkumar.
The actor married Ashwini Revanth on 1 December 1999 and the couple gave birth to two daughters-- Drithi and Vanditha.
Puneeth Rajkumar: Films
Puneeth Rajkumar: Films as an actor
|
Year
|
Movie
|
1976
|
Premada Kanike
|
1977
|
Sanaadi Appanna
|
1978
|
Thayige Thakka Maga
|
1980
|
Vasantha Geetha
|
1981
|
Bhoomige Banda Bhagavantha
|
1981
|
Bhagyavantha
|
1982
|
Hosa Belaku
|
1982
|
Chalisuva Modagalu
|
1983
|
Bhakta Prahlada
|
1983
|
Eradu Nakshatragalu
|
1984
|
Yarivanu
|
1985
|
Bettada Hoovu
|
1988
|
Shiva Mecchida Kannappa
|
1989
|
Parashuram
|
2002
|
Appu
|
2003
|
Abhi
|
2004
|
Veera Kannadiga
|
2004
|
Maurya
|
2005
|
Aakash
|
2005
|
Namma Basava
|
2006
|
Ajay
|
2007
|
Arasu
|
2007
|
Milana
|
2008
|
Bindaas
|
2008
|
Vamshi
|
2009
|
Raaj - The Showman
|
2009
|
Raam
|
2010
|
Prithvi
|
2010
|
Jackie
|
2011
|
Hudugaru
|
2011
|
Paramathma
|
2012
|
Anna Bond
|
2012
|
Yaare Koogadali
|
2014
|
Ninnindale
|
2014
|
Power
|
2015
|
Mythri
|
2015
|
Rana Vikrama
|
2016
|
Chakravyuha
|
2016
|
Doddmane Hudga
|
2017
|
Raajakumara
|
2017
|
Anjani Putra
|
2018
|
Humble Politician Nograj
|
2019
|
Natasarvabhouma
|
2019
|
Padde Huli
|
2020
|
Mayabazar 2016
|
2021
|
Yuvarathnaa
|
2021
|
James (not released yet)
|
2022
|
Dvitva (not released yet)
Puneeth Rajkumar: Voice over artist in films and documentary
|
Year
|
Title
|
2014
|
Bahaddur
|
2018
|
Amoli (documentary)
|
2018
|
Rajaratha
|
2019
|
India vs England
Puneeth Rajkumar: Works as a producer
|
Year
|
Movies
|
2019
|
Kavaludaari
|
2020
|
Mayabazar 2016
|
2020
|
Law
|
2020
|
French Biriyani
|
2021
|
Family Pack (not released yet)
|
2021
|
One Cut Two Cut An Flower is Came (not released yet)
Puneeth Rajkumar: Works in Television
|
Year
|
Title
|
2012
|
Kannadada Kotyadhipati
|
2013
|
Kannadada Kotyadhipati
|
2014
|
UPstarters
|
2014
|
Weekend with Ramesh
|
2017
|
Majaa Talkies
|
Dance Dance Juniors
|
2017–2018
|
Family Power
|
2019
|
Kannadada Kotyadhipati
|
2020
|
Majaa Talkies
|
2021
|
Netravathi
|
2021
|
Dance Karnataka Dance
|
Dance Dance
Sidharth Shukla died at 40: A look at the life and career of Balika Vadhu and Bigg Boss 13 fame actor
Sushant Singh Rajput Biography: Birth, Death, Education, Acting Career, Films, Last Movie and Awards