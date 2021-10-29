Puneeth Rajkumar's Death: A look at the life of Kannada film star and son of veteran actor Rajkumar

Kannada film star Puneeth Rajkumar breathed his last today at Bengaluru's Vikram Hospital where he was receiving treatment in the ICU. The 46-year-old actor succumbed to a cardiac arrest, leaving fans and colleagues shocked and grief-stricken.

Puneeth Rajkumar was reportedly working out in the gym where he collapsed and was rushed to a hospital. As per an official statement released by the Vikram Hospital, Puneeth Rajkumar was non-responsive and in cardiac asystole when he was brought to the emergency ward. The panel of medical experts extended all efforts to save him but was declared at 2:30 p.m. on 29 October 2021.

His mortal remains will be kept at Kanteerava Stadium to enable people to bid him a final goodbye. Politicians, celebrities, colleagues, friends, family and fans mourned the loss of the Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar.

A cruel twist of fate has snatched away from us a prolific and talented actor, Puneeth Rajkumar. This was no age to go. The coming generations will remember him fondly for his works and wonderful personality. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/ofcNpnMmW3 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 29, 2021

ಕನ್ನಡದ ಖ್ಯಾತನಟ ಶ್ರೀ ಪುನೀತ್ ರಾಜ್ ಕುಮಾರ್ ಅವರು ಹೃದಯಾಘಾತದಿಂದ ನಿಧನರಾಗಿದ್ದು ನಾನು ತೀವ್ರ ಆಘಾತಕ್ಕೆ ಒಳಗಾಗಿದ್ದೇನೆ. ಕನ್ನಡಿಗರ ಮೆಚ್ಚಿನ ನಟ ಅಪ್ಪು ನಿಧನದಿಂದ ಕನ್ನಡ ಹಾಗೂ ಕರ್ನಾಟಕಕ್ಕೆ ಅಪಾರ ನಷ್ಟ ವಾಗಿದ್ದು, ದೇವರು ಅವರ ಆತ್ಮಕ್ಕೆ ಶಾಂತಿ ಕರುಣಿಸಿ, ಅಭಿಮಾನಿಗಳಿಗೆ ಈ ನೋವನ್ನು ಸಹಿಸುವ ಶಕ್ತಿ ನೀಡಲಿಯೆಂದು ಪ್ರಾರ್ಥಿಸುತ್ತೇನೆ. pic.twitter.com/OF0aLhrqPm — Basavaraj S Bommai (@BSBommai) October 29, 2021

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai says that the last rites of actor Puneeth Rajkumar will be done with state honours. pic.twitter.com/Cy7D8kCDC1 — ANI (@ANI) October 29, 2021

At this sad, unfortunate moment, let us have a look at the life of Kannada power star Puneeth Rajkumar.

Puneeth Rajkumar: Birth and Family

Colloquially known as Appu, Puneeth Rajkumar was associated with Kannada cinema as an actor and producer. He was among the highest-paid actors in the Kannada film industry and was fondly called Powerstar by his fans.

He was born Lohit Rajkumar on 17 March 1975 in Chennai to veteran actor Rajkumar and film producer Parvathamma Rajkumar. His family moved to Mysore when he was six. He is the younger brother of popular Kannada actor Shiva Rajkumar.

The actor married Ashwini Revanth on 1 December 1999 and the couple gave birth to two daughters-- Drithi and Vanditha.

Puneeth Rajkumar: Films

Puneeth Rajkumar: Films as an actor

Year Movie 1976 Premada Kanike 1977 Sanaadi Appanna 1978 Thayige Thakka Maga 1980 Vasantha Geetha 1981 Bhoomige Banda Bhagavantha 1981 Bhagyavantha 1982 Hosa Belaku 1982 Chalisuva Modagalu 1983 Bhakta Prahlada 1983 Eradu Nakshatragalu 1984 Yarivanu 1985 Bettada Hoovu 1988 Shiva Mecchida Kannappa 1989 Parashuram 2002 Appu 2003 Abhi 2004 Veera Kannadiga 2004 Maurya 2005 Aakash 2005 Namma Basava 2006 Ajay 2007 Arasu 2007 Milana 2008 Bindaas 2008 Vamshi 2009 Raaj - The Showman 2009 Raam 2010 Prithvi 2010 Jackie 2011 Hudugaru 2011 Paramathma 2012 Anna Bond 2012 Yaare Koogadali 2014 Ninnindale 2014 Power 2015 Mythri 2015 Rana Vikrama 2016 Chakravyuha 2016 Doddmane Hudga 2017 Raajakumara 2017 Anjani Putra 2018 Humble Politician Nograj 2019 Natasarvabhouma 2019 Padde Huli 2020 Mayabazar 2016 2021 Yuvarathnaa 2021 James (not released yet) 2022 Dvitva (not released yet)

Puneeth Rajkumar: Voice over artist in films and documentary

Year Title 2014 Bahaddur 2018 Amoli (documentary) 2018 Rajaratha 2019 India vs England

Puneeth Rajkumar: Works as a producer

Year Movies 2019 Kavaludaari 2020 Mayabazar 2016 2020 Law 2020 French Biriyani 2021 Family Pack (not released yet) 2021 One Cut Two Cut An Flower is Came (not released yet)

Puneeth Rajkumar: Works in Television

Year Title 2012 Kannadada Kotyadhipati 2013 Kannadada Kotyadhipati 2014 UPstarters 2014 Weekend with Ramesh 2017 Majaa Talkies Dance Dance Juniors 2017–2018 Family Power 2019 Kannadada Kotyadhipati 2020 Majaa Talkies 2021 Netravathi 2021 Dance Karnataka Dance Dance Dance

