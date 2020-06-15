Sushant Singh Rajput Biography: Birth, Death, Education, Acting Career, Films and Awards

Famous Bollywood actor and TV star Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on June 14, 2020, at his apartment in Mumbai. Apart from acting in Bollywood and TV, Sushant was also an entrepreneur and a philanthropist. Last Monday, his former manager Disha Salian died by suicide by jumping off the 14th floor of her apartment in Mumbai.

Birth January 21, 1986 (Purnia, Bihar) Death June 14, 2020 (Suicide) (Mumbai, Maharashtra) Age 34 years Occupation Actor, Dancer, E ntrepre neur and Philanthropist Girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty rumoured Nickname Guddu Last Movie Chhichhore (2019) Nationality Indian Years Active in Film Industry 2008-2020

Irrfan Khan Biography: Early Life, Death, Family, Education, Films, Awards, Unknown Facts, Controversies and More

Sushant Singh Rajput: Birth and Education

Sushant Singh Rajput was born on January 21, 1986, to Krishna Kumar Singh and Usha Singh, in Purnia, Bihar. He did his schooling from St. Karen's High School in Patna and then from Kulachi Hansraj Model School in New Delhi. Sushant Singh Rajput was good at studies and cleared 11 engineering entrance examinations in his entire life.

In 2003, he secured the seventh rank in the Delhi College of Engineering Entrance Exam and got admitted in B.E. Mechanical Engineering. Sushant was also a National Olympiad Winner in Physics. At Delhi College of Engineering, he actively participated in theatre. He drops out of college to pursue his acting career.

Sushant Singh Rajput: Death and Personal Life

Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on June 14, 2020, after hanging himself in his apartment at Mumbai. In 2015, Sushant's ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande publicly slapped him when he was completely drunk and was dancing with other girls in a party. The couple broke up in 2016 after being in a relationship for 6 years. Sushant was rumoured to have been secretly married to Ankita in the year 2015.

As of 2019, Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty were rumoured to be dating each other.

In 2002, he lost his mother and his entire family moved from Patna to Delhi. One of his sisters, Mitu Singh is a state-level cricketer.

Sushant Singh Rajput: Acting Career

During his college days, Sushant Singh Rajput enrolled himself in Shiamak Davar's dance classes. Inspired by his fellow students at dance classes, he joined Barry John's drama classes to learn acting.

At dance classes, Sushant did really well and was selected as a member of the standard dance troupe. In the year 2005, at 51st Filmfare Awards, Sushant performed as a background dancer. In the year 2006, he performed with other members of the group at the opening ceremony of the 2006 Commonwealth Games.

Rajput moved to Mumbai and joined Nadira Babbar's Ekjute theatre group (a known name in Hindi theatre in 1981) and was associated with the group for more than two years. After a TV advertisement for Nestle Munch, Sushant Singh Rajput became a known face.

In 2008, Balaji Telefilms casting team saw one of the stage plays of Sushant Singh Rajput for Ekjute and was invited for auditions. He was offered the role of Preet Juneja in 'Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil'. He became a popular face in every Indian household after this role.

In 2009, he starred in the daily soap 'Pavitra Rishta' and played the role of Manav Deshmukh.

In 2010, he participated in the dance reality show 'Zara Nachke Dikha 2' and became part of the Mast Kalandar Boys Team.

In late 2010, he participated in a dance-based reality show, 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 4' and paired up with choreographer Shampa Sonthalia. In 2011, he quit Pavitra Rishta after two years to pursue a film-making course abroad.

In 2013, Sushant Singh Rajput made his film debut with 'Kai Po Che!' and played the role of one of the leads in the film alongside Rajkumar Rao and Amit Sadh. The same year, he was offered his second Bollywood movie 'Shuddh Desi Romance' alongside Parineeti Chopra and Vaani Kapoor.

In 2014, he played a minor role in 'PK' starring Aamir Khan and Anushka Sharma. The film is one of the highest-grossing Indian films. In 2015, he starred in a lead role in a mystery thriller 'Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!'.

In 2016, he appeared in 'M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story' in the lead role. The film became one of the highest-grossing films of Bollywood that year.

In 2017, he co-starred with Kriti Sanon in 'Raabta'.

In 2018, he was seen in 'Kedarnath' alongside Sara Ali Khan.

In 2019, he appeared in two films-- Sonchiriya (opposite to Bhumi Pednekar) and Chhichhore (opposite to Shraddha Kapoor).

Sushant Singh Rajput: Films

1- Kai Po Che! (2013)

2- Shuddh Desi Romance (2013)

3- PK (2014)

4- Detective Byomkesh Bakshy (2015)

5- M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story (2016)

6- Raabta (2017)

7- Welcome to New York (2018)

8- Kedarnath (2018)

9- Sonchiriya (2019)

10- Chhichhore (2019)

11- Drive (2019)

Sushant Singh Rajput: Television (Daily Soaps)

1- Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil (2008-2009)

2- Pavitra Rishta (2009-2011)

Sushant Singh Rajput: Television (Reality Shows)

1- Zara Nachke Dikha (2010)

2- Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 4 (2010–2011)

Sushant Singh Rajput: Awards

1- In 2010, Sushant won Indian Television Academy Awards Most Popular Actor (Male); BIG Star Entertainment Awards Best Television Actor (Male); Boroplus Gold Awards Best Actor in a Lead Role for 'Pavitra Rishta'.

2- In 2011, the actor won another award for 'Pavitra Rishta'-- Kalakar Awards Favourite Actor (Male).

3- In 2014, Sushant Singh Rajput won Screen Awards Best Male Debut for the film 'Kia Po Che!'.

4- In 2017, Sushant won Screen Awards Best Actor (Critics) and Indian Film Festival of Melbourne Best Actor for his film 'M.S Dhoni: The Untold Story'.

Rishi Kapoor Biography: Early Life, Illness, Death, Family, Film Career, Famous Dialogues and Awards