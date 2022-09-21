Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral Was The Most-Expensive Single-Day Event In UK History. Know The Exact Costs Here

Queen Elizabeth II was a royal personality, and it is needless to say that the lady’s funeral event was not an ordinary one. While the Queen bid adieu to the world on September 8, 2022, and the world is still mourning the loss, people all over the globe are also curious to know the money spent on the 11-day funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

Several questions arise surrounding the issue. Firstly, how much was the money spent on the funeral? Secondly, who paid for the money? Did the royal family take the complete expense on its shoulder or is the expense partly funded by the taxpayers? Earlier, the royal historian said that the funeral event would define the nation. He further stated that “no cost should be spared”. World leaders from all over the globe had been invited to the funeral event on September 19, and thus, the costs to run into millions should not be a surprising number.

The Funeral event And The Cost Involved

Queen Elizabeth II was the longest reigning monarch of the United Kingdom, and thus her demise was big news to mourn for the royal family, the United Kingdom, and the whole world. The Queen’s funeral remarked the end of the public mourning for the loss. The Queen’s coffin was lowered into the Royal Vault of St George. This was the same place where the Queen’s parents, sister Princess Margaret, husband Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh were buried earlier.

At a private family service in the King George VI Memorial Chapel, situated inside St George’s Chapel, Queen Elizabeth II was laid to rest on Monday together with the Duke of Edinburgh.

As per a royal security officer, the funeral’s security arrangements cost more than $7.5 million. This huge amount makes the Queen’s funeral the most-expensive single-day event in United Kingdom history.

However, the world is still waiting for an official figure to be disclosed.

According to some reports, the London Metropolitan Police and the British Mi5 and Mi6 intelligence agencies joined hands with the Secret Service and intelligence bureaus from all over the world to safeguard a huge number of world leaders who had visited to pay their last tributes to the longest-reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth II.

Simon Morgan, who devoted many years to the service to protect the British royal family, expressed, that “this is the biggest policing operation that the United Kingdom policing has ever undertaken,”.

The huge expense on royal events is not an uncommon event, especially in the British royal family. For instance, the police costs when Prince Willam and Catherine Middleton tied knots in 2011, were reportedly around $7.2- million.