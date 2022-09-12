Who Is Charles III? The New Monarch Stepping In Power After Queen Elizabeth's Demise

After the demise of Queen Elizabeth II on September 8, 2022, the Prince of Wales, Charles Philip Arthur George took over the command of the throne immediately as the new King of the United Kingdom. Read on to know more about the King and his life journey.
Who Is King Charles III?
Who Is King Charles III?

Charles Philip Arthur George, former prince of Wales, is now officially referred to as King Charles III of the United Kingdom, after the sad demise of his mother and the Queen Elizabeth II of Britain. The man is 73-year-old and is a grandfather of five. 

Waiting for the reign on the throne for 7 long decades, the time has finally come to cherish the very popular Prince of Wales as the new King of the United Kingdom. 

 

Scroll down to have a look at the life journey of the new King.





Early Life

Jagranjosh

Image Source: Town and country magazine

 

 

 

Born on November 14, 1948, Charles was the first child of Queen Elizabeth and Philp. He studied in Britain and Australia, with his main subjects of interest being anthropology, archaeology, and history at Trinity College, Cambridge, in the 1960s. Next, he successfully became a Royal Air Force (RAF) pilot.





Marriage

Jagranjosh

Image Source: Aljazeera.com

 

 

He started conducting royal service in the 1970s. When he turned nearly 30, he married a 19-year-old, shy nursery teacher Lady Diana Spencer in the year 1981. This was a grand wedding that was watched and celebrated by approximately 800 million people globally.

The marriage produced two sons- Prince William, born on June 21, 1982, and Prince Harry, born on September 15, 1948. However, the marriage wasn’t a very happy one and the couple legally parted ways through a divorce in 1992. The divorce shook the world by storm.

 

After the divorce from his wife Diana, there was huge speculation regarding Prince Charles’s relationship with former girlfriend Camilla Parker Bowles. It was in 2005 when Prince Charles and Diana tied the wedding knot.



Name

Charles Philip Arthur George

Designation:

Former Prince of Wales, Now- King of the United Kingdom

Date of Birth:

November 14, 1948,

Age:

73-year-old

Parents:

Queen Elizabeth (mother), Prince Philip (father)

Education: 

anthropology, archaeology, and history

Institute/ University: 

Trinity College, Cambridge

Siblings: 

Prince Andrew (Duke of York), Prince Edward (Earl of Wessex), Anne, Princess Royal

Spouse(s): 

Lady Diana Spencer (divorced), Camilla Parker Bowles

King Charles III: Early Life






Controversies

Soon after the divorce, Princess Diana passed away due to a car accident in 1996. Due to this issue and many other concerns, the Prince had to bear various scandals and speculations.



As per some analysts, serious efforts have been made to cultivate a more positive and robust image of Prince Charles. 

 

Kohinoor: List of famous owners of the glorious diamond, check here

Public Image

King Charles III is described as a “sensitive man” in biographies. He is appreciated as a keen gardener whose very keen hobby is tending to the organic garden in the countryside manor.

 

The King is also known to be a skilled watercolor painter. It is also believed that he also has a keen interest in hedge laying and other traditional countryside practices.

 

It was usually said by commentators that as a young man, the 73-year-old King did not have many things in common with his parents. However, with time, their relations improved too.



King Charles And Mother Queen Elizabeth

Jagranjosh

Image Source: Theguardian.com

 

 

Recently, on Friday, King Charles pledged to follow in the footsteps of his beloved mother Queen Elizabeth. In a speech, the newly appointed King said that he will devote himself to the duty, just like his mother did for the past 70 years.

 

Queen Elizabeth II Passed Away. What Next? List Of 10 Days Of Events After The Queen’s Demise

 

In his address to the nation, he expressed that, ”Queen Elizabeth was a life well lived; a promise with destiny kept and she is mourned most deeply in her passing,” the king said in the opening moments of his address, which he delivered with a photograph of her displayed next to him.

”That promise of lifelong service I renew to you all today.”

 

 
Get the latest General Knowledge and Current Affairs from all over India and world for all competitive exams.
Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play

Related Categories

    Next