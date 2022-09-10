Queen Elizabeth II Passed Away. What Next? List Of 10 Days Of Events After The Queen’s Demise

The news of the sad demise of 96-year-old Queen Elizabeth II, the longest reigning queen in British history, shook the world. While the heavens also gave a farewell to the Queen by showing a double rainbow over Buckingham Palace, here are the events that will be held on Earth. Give the list a quick read!

List Of Events After Queen Elizabeth’s Death

D+0: Friday: September 9, 2022

On the next day after the demise of the queen, Charles III along with the Queen Consort leave Balmoral for London. Next, the new King Charles III held his first audience with Prime Minister, Liz Truss. The King also meets the Earl Marshal, who is actually the Duke of Norfolk. Earl Marshal is in charge of the state funeral accession. Other well-planned events include Operation Unicorn.

Soon after the death of Queen Elizabeth II, a statement was made by the King announcing the sad incident and showing the utmost grief for the same.

A statement from His Majesty The King: pic.twitter.com/AnBiyZCher — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 8, 2022

Next, the King made a televised address to the Commonwealth and the nation.







The Prime Minister along with the senior government became a part of a public service of remembrance. The event took place at St Paul’s Cathedral.

As per the King’s declaration, the royal mourning by the royal family and the ceremonial troops will last until a week after the funeral. The funeral is expected to be on Monday, Sep 19, 2022. It is also expected that the funeral day will be a day of national mourning and thus will be declared a national holiday.

D+1: Saturday: Sep 10, 2022

On Saturday, a meeting of the accession council takes place at St James's Palace. The purpose of the meeting is to formally proclaim Charles as the new sovereign. The privy council assembles first sans the King to proclaim him the monarch. Next, the King holds his very first privy council. He is accompanied by the new Queen, Camilla, along with William. The King made his oath and personal declaration. Then, proclamations are made in the City of London.

An audience by Charles with the Prime Minister and the cabinet is also made.

Queen Elizabeth’s coffin remains at Balmoral.

His Majesty The King gives a personal declaration at today’s Accession Council, where he was formally proclaimed King Charles III.



⚫ https://t.co/lZ6yrT9Y0Y pic.twitter.com/phalp3gxTo — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 10, 2022

D+2: Sunday: September 11, 2022

It is expected that the proclamation in the devolved nations will be made simultaneously in Edinburgh, Belfast, and Cardiff at noon. The coffin of Queen Elizabeth is expected to be moved to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh from Balmoral by road to rest.







D+3: Monday: September 12, 2022

On Monday, a ceremonial procession may take place along the Royal Mile to St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh.

A motion of condolence at Westminster is expected. As part of Operation Spring Tide, King Charles III will commence visits over the coming days to Scotland, Northern Ireland, and Wales.

D+4: Tuesday: September 13, 2022

The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II is expected to be moved to London to rest at Buckingham Palace. In London, the ceremonial procession’s rehearsal will be held.







D+5: Wednesday: September 14, 2022

The Queen’s coffin is expected to be borne on a gun carriage to Westminster Hall from Buckingham Palace to lie in state. This will be the first big ceremony in London. Members of the royal family are expected to attend a short service inside Westminster Hall. As the lying in state commences, thousands of people will file past the Queen’s coffin to pay their respects for the next five days. Senior members of the royal family will stand guard around the coffin at some stage. This tradition is known as the Vigil of Princess.







D+6: Thursday: September 15, 2022

The Queen’s lying in state will continue.



D+7 and D+8 (Friday: September 16 and Saturday 17 September) 2022



King Charles III will continue to visit the UK nations and attend meetings in London.





D+9: Sunday: September 18, 2022

Members of the foreign royal families and Heads of state are expected to arrive in London for the state funeral.

D+10: Monday: September 19, 2022

The state funeral of the Queen is expected to be carried out at Westminster Abbey. It is expected that the coffin will be transported on a gun carriage pulled by naval ratings to Westminster Abbey from Westminster Hall. The members of the family will process on foot behind. The service will be televised. A national two minutes of silence will also be held.

Post the funeral, the coffin will be taken to Windsor Castle for a televised committal service. The coffin will be lowered into the royal vault. The final resting place will be the King George VI memorial chapel at St George’s Chapel, Windsor. The senior members of the royal family will attend a private burial interment service.





