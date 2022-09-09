Queen Elizabeth II: GK Questions & Answers About UK’s Longest Reigning Monarch

Elizabeth II full name is Elizabeth Alexandra Mary. The Queen of the United Kingdom was born on 21 April 1926. She holded authority over Commonwealth realms from 6 February 1952 and 32 different sovereign states. Her dominion was recorded as the longest of any British monarch and female head of state, 70 years and 214 days.

Elizabeth was depicted as a glamorous "fairytale Queen", however she was the only royal woman who served in the army, learned to fire, drive, witnessed WWII and a lot more. Her majesty took her last breath at Balmoral Castle on Thursday, shared by official twitter account of Royal Family.

The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.



The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/VfxpXro22W — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 8, 2022

Below are a set of questions to test your insight about the Royal Highness.

Q1. Who was the Prime Minister when the queen was crowned in 1952?

a.) Sir Anthony Eden

b.) Harold Macmilan

c.) Tony Blair

d.) Winston Churchill

Ans. Winston Churchill

Explanation: Then prime minister Winston Churchill's first reaction to the King's death was to complain that the new Queen was "only a child", but he was won over within days and eventually became an ardent admirer of the queen.

Q2. What year did the queen send her the first e-mail?

a.) 1999

b.) 1976

c.) 1985

d.) 1992

Ans. 1976

Explanation: On March 26, 1976, the Queen became one of the first heads of state to use email. Her Majesty was invited to the Royal Signals and Radar Establishment to view the first introduction of the ARPANET network to the UK

Q3. What term is used for the celebration of the queen's birthday?

a.) Trooping the Colour

b.) Beating Retreat

c.) The Royal Maunday

d) The Big Buffet

Ans. Trooping the Colour

Explanation: The Queen's official birthday celebrations take place on a Saturday in June, referred to as Trooping The Colour.

Q4. Which rank was given to the Queen by the infantry regiment Grenadier Guards?

a.) Honorary Colonel

b.) Lieutenant

c.) Captain

d.) Major General

Ans. Honorary Colonel

Explanation: The Grenadier Guards (GREN GDS) is an infantry regiment of the British Army.At sixteen years old, then-Princess Elizabeth had been given the role of “honorary colonel of the Grenadier Guards

Q5. How much money does the Queen earn in a year?

a.) Around £5 million

b.) Around 12.5 million

c.) Around £50 million

d.) Around £25 million

Ans. Around £12.5 million

Explanation: The late Queen had a private income from her personal investment portfolio, though her personal wealth and income were not known.The payment is based on the profits of the Crown Estate, a property business owned by the monarch but run independently.

Q6. How much land does Queen Elizabeth II own ?

a.) a quarter of the world’s land

b.) a fifth of the world’s land

c.) a sixth of the world’s land

d) one tenth of the world’s land

Ans. a sixth of the world’s land

Explanation: The Queen owns one sixth of the world’s land. She holds title to 6.6 billion acre land worldwide, including Great Britain, Northern Ireland, Canada and Australia.

Q7. How many countries are included in the commonwealth countries?

a.) 8

b.) 7

c.) 6

d.) 5

Ans. 7

Explanation: The countries included in commonwealth countries are the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Pakistan, and Ceylon (known today as Sri Lanka).

Q8. In which country Queen Elizabeth II was not considered a sovereign?

a.) Grenada

b.) New Zealand

c.) Puerto Rico

d.) Canada

Ans. Puerto Rico

Explanation: As a U.S. territory, it is neither a state nor an independent country.

However, while subject to U.S. federal laws, island-based Puerto Ricans can't vote in presidential elections and lack voting representation in Congress.

Q9. Which of these great houses does Elizabeth II actually own herself?

a.) Windsor Castle

b.) Kensington Palace

c.) Balmoral Castle

d.) Birmingham Palace

Ans. Balmoral Castle

Explanation: Elizabeth owns Balmoral in Scotland and traditionally spends part of the summer there. She also spent her last days in the Balmoral palace.

Q10. Which of these actresses won an Oscar for her portrayal of the Queen?

a.) Kate Winslet

b.) Helen Mirren

c.) Emma Thompson

d.) Isabelle Huppert

Ans. Helen Mirren

Explanation: Helen Mirren won an Academy Award in 2007 for her portrayal of the Queen. She'd already been elevated to the status of Dame of the British Empire in 2003 for her services to the arts.

Hope the above set of questions were enough to brush your knowledge about the Royal Family. To continue your learning, check:

10 MCQs about Prominent Indian Teachers

GK Questions & Answers on NASA Artemis 1 Mission

GK Quiz on chief ministers of India

1100+ GK Questions on General Science