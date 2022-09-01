GK Questions and Answers on NASA Artemis 1 Mission

NASA is all set to create history once again with the Artemis Programme. This is going to be the first moon mission after 50 years of Apollo mission. The exemplary mission was scheduled to launch on August 29 but got delayed.

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) announced the first historical flight of a new megarocket for deep space. On Saturday, the massive space launch system and its orion spacecraft was cleared by the U.S agency to launch Artemis 1. The magnificent liftoff scheduled for Monday (August 29) from Pad 39B at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center was postponed due to malfunctioning of RS-25 engines of SLS.

Watch #Artemis I launch to the Moon! The broadcast will begin Saturday, Sept. 3, at 12:15pm ET (16:15 UTC)



More on how to watch the launch, ask questions and participate:

Through Artemis missions, NASA aims to land the first woman and the first person of color on the Moon, paving the way for a long-term lunar presence and serving as a stepping stone on the way to Mars.NASA will attempt for a second time to launch the Artemis 1 on Saturday, September 3. Till that time let’s take a quick test of our knowledge about NASA Artemis Mission:

1. What is Artemis 1 mission ?

a.) Mars Exploration Programme

b.) Uncrewed Moon-orbiting mission

c.) Solar System Exploration program

d.) Microwave Anisotropy Probe

Ans. b

Explanation: Artemis 1 mission is a planned uncrewed Moon-orbiting mission and the first spaceflight in NASA's Artemis program.

2. What is the meaning of ‘Artemis’ ?

a.) Sun

b.) Stars

c.) Planets

d.) Twin of Apollo

Ans. d

Explanation: Artemis 1, this mission is named after the first ever moon mission by NASA was named Apollo. Abe Silverstein proposed the name Apollo which refers to the god of archery, prophecy, poetry, and music, and most significantly he was god of the sun.

3. Which rocket was used in the Artemis 1 moon mission ?

a.) Space Launch System

b.) Saturn V

c.) Space Shuttle

d.) Falcon 9

Ans. a

Explanation: The Space Launch System is used in the Artemis 1 moon mission. Experts believe that it will generate about 15% more thrust than the Saturn V rocket that sent Apollo astronauts to the moon.

4. How long will Artemis' mission last ?

a.) 90 days

b.) 105 days

c.) 42 days

d.) 28 Days

Ans. c

Explanation: The SLS will take off from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida, and will take 42 days to complete the mission. After the estimated mission length, the module will splash down in the Pacific Ocean near California.

5. What is the height of the Artemis 1 rocket?

a.) 422 feet

b.) 222 feet

c.) 322 feet

d.) 122 feet

Ans. b

Explanation: According to NASA reports, the height of Artemis 1 rocket is measured 322 feet.

6. How many people will be inside Artemis 1?

a.) 4

b.) 6

c.) 8

d.) 0

Ans. d

Explanation: The Orion moonship won't have a human crew during Artemis 1. Instead, the commander's seat of the ship will be occupied by a mannequin dressed in a bright orange spacesuit known as the Orion Crew Survival System.

7. Who built Artemis 1?

a.) Jennifer Miletta Artemis 1 uses extremely cold fuel

b.) Kevin M

c.) Lockheed Martin

d.) Stephaney R

Ans. c

Explanation: Lockheed Martin, based in Colorado, is one of the major aerospace contractors for NASA's Artemis missions.

8. What fuel does Artemis 1 use ?

a.) Nitrogen

b.) Hydrogen

c.) Hydrogen & Oxygen

d.) Propane

Ans. c

Explanation: Artemis 1 uses extremely chilled fuel. The hydrogen and oxygen are chilled to -423°F (-253°C) and -294°F (-145°C) respectively.

9. Why did the Artemis 1 launch fail?

a.) Bad weather

b.) Leakage in engine

c.) Unbalanced Force

d.) Fuel temperature

Ans. b

Explanation: Today's historic launch of Artemis I on its mission to the moon was postponed due to an issue with one of the rocket's four engines.

10. What is the next launch date for Artemis 1?

a.) 5th September

b.) 7th September

c.) 2nd September

d.) 3rd September

Ans. d

Explanation: The Space Launch System and its Orion spacecraft will now launch on Saturday, Sept. 3, at 2:17 p.m. ET (1417 GMT). As there is a 60% chance of good weather at launch time.