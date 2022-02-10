RISAT-1A to be launched by ISRO aboard PSLV-C52: All you need to know

RISAT-1A Satellite: On Valentine's Day this year, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will launch its radar imaging satellite RISAT-1A which is codenamed EOS-4. This will be ISRO's first launch under the new chairperson S. Somanath.

EOS-04 satellite aboard PSLV-C52 is scheduled to launch at 5:59 a.m. on February 14 from Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota. The countdown for the same will start at 4:29 a.m. on February 13 post the authorisation by the launch authorisation board.

About RISAT-1A

The Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle-C52 will launch Risat-1A into a sun-synchronous polar orbit of 529km. PSLV-C52 will also carry two small satellites-- INSPIREsat-1 and INS-2TD.

The 1170 kg satellite is designed to provide high-quality images under all-weather conditions for applications such as agriculture, forestry and plantations, soil moisture and hydrology and flood mapping.

The radar imaging satellite will also boost India's border security by facilitating an additional eye in the sky.

About INSPIREsat-1 and INS-2TD

INSPIREsat-1 is a student satellite which is made by the students of IIST in collaboration with the Laboratory of Atmospheric & Space Physics at the University of Colorado Boulder, US, while INS-2TD is a technology demonstrator satellite from ISRO and is a precursor to INS-2B. The India-Bhutan Joint Satellite's launch was scheduled for 2021 but couldn't make it to be onboard the previous PSLV-C51 flight due to technical glitches.

Decommissioning of INSAT-4B

The upcoming launch was announced hours after INSAT-4B was decommissioned by India. The communication satellite was launched in 2007 aboard Arianespace’s Ariane 5 rocket and provided service for 14 years.

According to ISRO, INSAT-4B has undergone post-mission disposal (PMD) at the end of its life, followed by decommissioning on 24 January 2022, to comply with the UN and the Inter-Agency Space Debris Coordination Committee-recommended space debris mitigation guidelines.

The successful PMD of INSAT-4B marks yet another endeavour by ISRO to ensure the safety and sustainability of outer space operations, the space agency added.

Other launches this year

After RISAT-1A, three satellites OCEANSAT-3, INS-2B, ANAND will be launched aboard PSLV-C53 in March and Micro SAT onboard Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV) in April this year.

The launch of GSAT-24 which is a communication satellite is also scheduled during the first quarter of 2022 aboard the Arianespace's Ariane 5.

