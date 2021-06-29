List of Indian Satellites (1975-2021)
A satellite is a moon, planet or artificial object that orbits a planet or star. For instance, Earth (orbits Sun) and Moon (orbits Earth) are natural satellites.
Usually, the word satellite refers to an artificial object that is launched into space for different purposes such as remote sensing, weather forecasting, and research.
Since 1975, India has been successfully launching a varied range of satellites. Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO), a State-run space agency of India, is responsible for designing, building, launching and operating these satellites.
From India's first satellite Aryabhatta launched in 1975 to CMS-01 in 2020, India’s space journey has spanned 46 years and over 120 satellites.
The below-mentioned list consists of all the Indian satellites from 1947 to date.
List of Indian Satellites (1975-2021)
|Launch year
|Satellite
|Importance
|1975
|Aryabhatta
|India's first satellite.
|1979
|Bhaskara Sega-I
|India's first experimental remote sensing satellite that carried TV and microwave cameras.
|1979
|Rohini TechnologyPayload
|The First Indian launch vehicle Failed to achieve orbit.
|1980
|Rohini RS-1
|India's first indigenous satellite launch, used for measuring the in-flight performance of the second experimental launch of SLV-3.
|1981
|Rohini RS-D1
|Launched by the first developmental launch of SLV-3, used for conducting remote sensing technology studies using a sensor payload.
|1981
|Apple
|First experimental communication satellite.
|1981
|Bhaskara-II
|Second experimental remote sensing satellite.
|1982
|INSAT-1A
|First operational multipurpose communication and meteorology satellite.
|1983
|Rohini RS-D2
|Identical to RS-D1.
|1983
|INSAT-1B
|Identical to INSAT-1A.
|1987
|SROSS-1
|It carried a payload for launch vehicle performance monitoring and for gamma-ray astronomy. Failed to achieve orbit.
|1988
|IRS-1A
|India's first operational remote sensing satellite.
|1988
|SROSS-2
|Carried remote sensing payload of the German space agency and gamma-ray astronomy payload.
|1988
|INSAT-1C
|Same as INSAT-1A.
|1990
|INSAT-1D
|Identical to INSAT-1A.
|1991
|IRS-1B
|Improved version of IRS-1A.
|1992
|INSAT-2DT
|Launched as Arabsat 1C.
|1992
|SROSS-C
|It carried gamma-ray astronomy and aeronomy payload.
|1992
|INSAT-2A
|The first satellite in the second-generation Indian-built INSAT-2 series.
|1993
|INSAT-2B
|The second satellite in the INSAT-2 series.
|1993
|IRS-1E
|Earth observation satellite. Failed to achieve orbit.
|1994
|SROSS-C2
|Identical to SROSS-C.
|1994
|IRS-P2
|Launched by the second developmental flight of PSLV.
|1995
|INSAT-2C
|It has capabilities such as mobile satellite service, business communication and television outreach beyond Indian boundaries.
|1995
|IRS-1C
|Launched from Baikonur Cosmodrome.
|1996
|IRS-P3
|It carried a remote sensing payload and an X-ray astronomy payload.
|1997
|INSAT-2D
|Same as INSAT-2C.
|1997
|IRS-1D
|Same as IRS-1C.
|1999
|INSAT-2E
|Multipurpose communication and meteorological satellite.
|1999
|OceanSat-1
|It carried an OCM and MSMR.
|2000
|INSAT-3B
|Multipurpose communication satellite.
|2001
|GSAT-1
|Experimental satellite for the first developmental flight of GSLV-D1. Failed to complete its mission.
|2001
|TES
|It is considered a prototype for future Indian spy satellites.
|2002
|INSAT-3C
|Augmented the INSAT capacity for communication and broadcasting
|2002
|Kalpana-1
|First meteorological satellite built by ISRO.
|2003
|INSAT-3A
|Multipurpose communication satellite, similar to INSAT-2E and Kalpana-1.
|2003
|GSAT-2
|Experimental satellite for the second developmental test flight of GSLV.
|2003
|INSAT-3E
|Communication satellite to augment the existing INSAT System.
|2003
|ResourceSat-1
|Intended to supplement and replace IRS-1C and IRS-1D.
|2004
|GSAT-3
|India's first exclusive educational satellite.
|2005
|CartoSat-1
|Earth observation satellite.
|2005
|HamSat
|Micro-satellite built in collaboration with Indian and Dutch researchers.
|2005
|INSAT-4A
|Advanced satellite for direct-to-home television broadcasting services.
|2006
|INSAT-4C
|Geosynchronous communications satellite. Failed to achieve orbit.
|2007
|CartoSat-2
|Advanced remote sensing satellite
|2007
|SRE-1
|An experimental satellite that was launched as a co-passenger with CARTOSAT-2.
|2007
|INSAT-4B
|Identical to INSAT-4A.
|2007
|INSAT-4CR
|Identical to INSAT-4C.
|2008
|CartoSat-2A
|Identical to CARTOSAT-2.
|2008
|IMS-1
|Low-cost microsatellite imaging mission. Launched as co-passenger with CARTOSAT-2A.
|2008
|Chandrayaan-1
|India's first unmanned lunar probe.
|2009
|RISAT-2
|Radar imaging satellite. Launched as a co-passenger with ANUSAT.
|2009
|AnuSat-1
|Research micro-satellite. It has since been retired.
|2009
|OceanSat-2
|Continues mission of OceanSat-1.
|2010
|GSAT-4
|Communications satellite with technology demonstrator features. Failed to achieve orbit.
|2010
|CartoSat-2B
|Identical to CartoSat-2A.
|2010
|StudSat
|India's first pico-satellite (weighing less than 1 kg).
|2010
|GSAT-5P
|C-band communication satellite. Failed to achieve the mission.
|2011
|ResourceSat-2
|Identical to ResourceSat-1.
|2011
|YouthSat
|Indo-Russian stellar and atmospheric mini-satellite.
|2011
|GSAT-8 or INSAT-4G
|Communications Satellite
|2011
|GSAT-12
|Augmented the capacity of the INSAT system for various communication services.
|2011
|Megha-Tropiques
|Jointly developed by ISRO and the French CNES.
|2011
|Jugnu
|Nano-satellite developed by IIT Kanpur.
|2011
|SRMSat
|Nano-satellite developed by SRM Institute of Science and Technology.
|2012
|RISAT-1
|India's first indigenous all-weather Radar Imaging Satellite.
|2012
|GSAT-10
|India's advanced communication satellite.
|2013
|SARAL
|Joint Indo-French satellite mission for oceanographic studies.
|2013
|IRNSS-1A
|The first of seven satellites in the IRNSS navigational system.
|2013
|INSAT-3D
|It is a meteorological Satellite with advanced weather monitoring payloads.
|2013
|GSAT-7
|It is the advanced multi-band communication satellite dedicated to military use.
|2013
|Mars Orbiter Mission (MOM) or Mangalyaan-1
|India's first Mars orbiter.
|2014
|GSAT-14
|Intended to replace GSAT-3, and to augment the in-orbit capacity of Extended C and Ku-band transponders.
|2014
|IRNSS-1B
|It is the second of seven satellites in the IRNSS system.
|2014
|IRNSS-1C
|It is the third satellite in the IRNSS.
|2014
|GSAT-16
|It has the highest number of transponders in a single satellite at that time (48 transponders).
|2015
|IRNSS-1D
|It is the fourth satellite in the IRNSS.
|2015
|GSAT-6
|Communication satellite that marks the success of indigenously developed upper stage cryogenic engine.
|2015
|Astrosat
|India's first dedicated multi-wavelength space observatory.
|2015
|GSAT-15
|Communications satellite.
|2016
|IRNSS-1E
|It is the fifth satellite in the IRNSS.
|2016
|IRNSS-1F
|It is the sixth satellite in the IRNSS.
|2016
|IRNSS-1G
|It is the seventh satellite in the IRNSS.
|2016
|Cartosat-2C
|Identical to CARTOSAT-2,2A and 2B.
|2016
|SathyabamaSat
|A micro-satellite designed and built by Sathyabama University, Chennai.
|2016
|Swayam-1
|A 1-U pico-satellite designed and built by the students of College of Engineering, Pune.
|2016
|INSAT-3DR
|An advanced meteorological satellite
|2016
|Pratham
|A mini-satellite build by students and researchers at IIT, Mumbai.
|2016
|PISat
|A micro-satellite designed and built by the students of PES Institute of Technology, Bengaluru.
|2016
|ScatSat-1
|Miniature satellite to provide weather forecasting, cyclone prediction, and tracking services to India.
|2016
|GSAT-18
|The heaviest satellite owned by India at the time of its launch.
|2016
|ResourceSat-2A
|Identical to Resourcesat-1 and Resourcesat-2.
|2017
|CartoSat-2D
|ISRO holds the world record for launching the highest number of satellites by a single launch vehicle.
|2017
|INS-1A
|One of 2 nano-satellites designed and manufactured by ISRO, as part of the constellation of 104 satellites launched in a single go.
|2017
|INS-1B
|One of 2 nano-satellites designed and manufactured by ISRO, as part of the constellation of 104 satellites launched in a single go.
|2017
|South Asia Satellite
|It is offered by India as a diplomatic initiative to its neighbouring countries (SAARC region) for communication, remote sensing, resource mapping and disaster management applications.
|2017
|GSAT-19
|It is the heaviest rocket (and the heaviest satellite) to be launched by ISRO from Indian soil.
|2017
|NIUSat
|It is built by the students of Noorul Islam University, Kanyakumari.
|2017
|CartoSat-2E
|7th satellite in the Cartosat series to be built by ISRO.
|2017
|GSAT-17
|India's 18th communication (and to date, its heaviest) satellite
|2017
|IRNSS-1H
|First satellite to be co-designed and built-in collaboration with private sector assistance. Failed to achieve orbit.
|2018
|CartoSat-2F
|6th satellite in the Cartosat series to be built by ISRO.
|2018
|MicroSat-TD
|It is a technology demonstrator and the forerunner for future satellites in this series.
|2018
|INS-1C
|Third satellite in the Indian Nanosatellite series. It will carry MMX-TD Payload from SAC.
|2018
|GSAT-6A
|A high power S-band communication satellite. It will also provide a platform for developing technologies.
|2018
|IRNSS-II
|Eighth satellite of IRNSS.
|2018
|GSAT-29
|High-throughput Communication Satellite
|2018
|HySIS
|Hyperspectral imaging services for agriculture, forestry, resource mapping, geographical assessment and military applications.
|2018
|ExseedSat-1
|India's first privately funded and built satellite.
|2018
|GSAT-11
|Heaviest Indian spacecraft in orbit to date.
|2018
|GSAT-7A
|Services for IAF and Indian Army.
|2019
|Microsat-R
|Suspected to have been destroyed in the 2019 Indian anti-satellite missile test.
|2019
|PS4 Stage attached with KalamSAT-V2
|Used PSLV's 4th stage as an orbital platform.
|2019
|GSAT-31
|Replacement of the ageing INSAT-4CR.
|2019
|EMISAT
|Electromagnetic intelligence to track any enemy radars for IAF.
|2019
|PS4 Stage attached with ExseedSat-2, AMSAT, ARIS and AIS payloads
|Utilization of the fourth stage directly as a satellite for experiments.
|2019
|RISAT-2B
|Successor to old RISAT-2.
|2019
|Orbiter of Chandrayaan-2
|India's second lunar exploration mission.
|2019
|Cartosat-3
|One of the optical satellites with the highest resolutions in the world.
|2019
|RISAT-2BR1
|Improved resolution of 0.35 metres.
|2020
|GSAT-30
|Replacement of INSAT-4A.
|2020
|EOS-01
|Space-based synthetic aperture imaging radar.
|2020
|CMS-01
|Extended C-band coverage for mainland India, Lakshadweep and Andaman & Nicobar Islands.
Indian satellites is an important examination topic. Therefore, we advise the students appearing for various government and competitive examinations to go through the list thoroughly.