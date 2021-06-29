A satellite is a moon, planet or artificial object that orbits a planet or star. For instance, Earth (orbits Sun) and Moon (orbits Earth) are natural satellites.

Usually, the word satellite refers to an artificial object that is launched into space for different purposes such as remote sensing, weather forecasting, and research.

Since 1975, India has been successfully launching a varied range of satellites. Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO), a State-run space agency of India, is responsible for designing, building, launching and operating these satellites.

From India's first satellite Aryabhatta launched in 1975 to CMS-01 in 2020, India’s space journey has spanned 46 years and over 120 satellites.

The below-mentioned list consists of all the Indian satellites from 1947 to date.

List of Indian Satellites (1975-2021)

Launch year Satellite Importance 1975 Aryabhatta India's first satellite. 1979 Bhaskara Sega-I India's first experimental remote sensing satellite that carried TV and microwave cameras. 1979 Rohini TechnologyPayload The First Indian launch vehicle Failed to achieve orbit. 1980 Rohini RS-1 India's first indigenous satellite launch, used for measuring the in-flight performance of the second experimental launch of SLV-3. 1981 Rohini RS-D1 Launched by the first developmental launch of SLV-3, used for conducting remote sensing technology studies using a sensor payload. 1981 Apple First experimental communication satellite. 1981 Bhaskara-II Second experimental remote sensing satellite. 1982 INSAT-1A First operational multipurpose communication and meteorology satellite. 1983 Rohini RS-D2 Identical to RS-D1. 1983 INSAT-1B Identical to INSAT-1A. 1987 SROSS-1 It carried a payload for launch vehicle performance monitoring and for gamma-ray astronomy. Failed to achieve orbit. 1988 IRS-1A India's first operational remote sensing satellite. 1988 SROSS-2 Carried remote sensing payload of the German space agency and gamma-ray astronomy payload. 1988 INSAT-1C Same as INSAT-1A. 1990 INSAT-1D Identical to INSAT-1A. 1991 IRS-1B Improved version of IRS-1A. 1992 INSAT-2DT Launched as Arabsat 1C. 1992 SROSS-C It carried gamma-ray astronomy and aeronomy payload. 1992 INSAT-2A The first satellite in the second-generation Indian-built INSAT-2 series. 1993 INSAT-2B The second satellite in the INSAT-2 series. 1993 IRS-1E Earth observation satellite. Failed to achieve orbit. 1994 SROSS-C2 Identical to SROSS-C. 1994 IRS-P2 Launched by the second developmental flight of PSLV. 1995 INSAT-2C It has capabilities such as mobile satellite service, business communication and television outreach beyond Indian boundaries. 1995 IRS-1C Launched from Baikonur Cosmodrome. 1996 IRS-P3 It carried a remote sensing payload and an X-ray astronomy payload. 1997 INSAT-2D Same as INSAT-2C. 1997 IRS-1D Same as IRS-1C. 1999 INSAT-2E Multipurpose communication and meteorological satellite. 1999 OceanSat-1 It carried an OCM and MSMR. 2000 INSAT-3B Multipurpose communication satellite. 2001 GSAT-1 Experimental satellite for the first developmental flight of GSLV-D1. Failed to complete its mission. 2001 TES It is considered a prototype for future Indian spy satellites. 2002 INSAT-3C Augmented the INSAT capacity for communication and broadcasting 2002 Kalpana-1 First meteorological satellite built by ISRO. 2003 INSAT-3A Multipurpose communication satellite, similar to INSAT-2E and Kalpana-1. 2003 GSAT-2 Experimental satellite for the second developmental test flight of GSLV. 2003 INSAT-3E Communication satellite to augment the existing INSAT System. 2003 ResourceSat-1 Intended to supplement and replace IRS-1C and IRS-1D. 2004 GSAT-3 India's first exclusive educational satellite. 2005 CartoSat-1 Earth observation satellite. 2005 HamSat Micro-satellite built in collaboration with Indian and Dutch researchers. 2005 INSAT-4A Advanced satellite for direct-to-home television broadcasting services. 2006 INSAT-4C Geosynchronous communications satellite. Failed to achieve orbit. 2007 CartoSat-2 Advanced remote sensing satellite 2007 SRE-1 An experimental satellite that was launched as a co-passenger with CARTOSAT-2. 2007 INSAT-4B Identical to INSAT-4A. 2007 INSAT-4CR Identical to INSAT-4C. 2008 CartoSat-2A Identical to CARTOSAT-2. 2008 IMS-1 Low-cost microsatellite imaging mission. Launched as co-passenger with CARTOSAT-2A. 2008 Chandrayaan-1 India's first unmanned lunar probe. 2009 RISAT-2 Radar imaging satellite. Launched as a co-passenger with ANUSAT. 2009 AnuSat-1 Research micro-satellite. It has since been retired. 2009 OceanSat-2 Continues mission of OceanSat-1. 2010 GSAT-4 Communications satellite with technology demonstrator features. Failed to achieve orbit. 2010 CartoSat-2B Identical to CartoSat-2A. 2010 StudSat India's first pico-satellite (weighing less than 1 kg). 2010 GSAT-5P C-band communication satellite. Failed to achieve the mission. 2011 ResourceSat-2 Identical to ResourceSat-1. 2011 YouthSat Indo-Russian stellar and atmospheric mini-satellite. 2011 GSAT-8 or INSAT-4G Communications Satellite 2011 GSAT-12 Augmented the capacity of the INSAT system for various communication services. 2011 Megha-Tropiques Jointly developed by ISRO and the French CNES. 2011 Jugnu Nano-satellite developed by IIT Kanpur. 2011 SRMSat Nano-satellite developed by SRM Institute of Science and Technology. 2012 RISAT-1 India's first indigenous all-weather Radar Imaging Satellite. 2012 GSAT-10 India's advanced communication satellite. 2013 SARAL Joint Indo-French satellite mission for oceanographic studies. 2013 IRNSS-1A The first of seven satellites in the IRNSS navigational system. 2013 INSAT-3D It is a meteorological Satellite with advanced weather monitoring payloads. 2013 GSAT-7 It is the advanced multi-band communication satellite dedicated to military use. 2013 Mars Orbiter Mission (MOM) or Mangalyaan-1 India's first Mars orbiter. 2014 GSAT-14 Intended to replace GSAT-3, and to augment the in-orbit capacity of Extended C and Ku-band transponders. 2014 IRNSS-1B It is the second of seven satellites in the IRNSS system. 2014 IRNSS-1C It is the third satellite in the IRNSS. 2014 GSAT-16 It has the highest number of transponders in a single satellite at that time (48 transponders). 2015 IRNSS-1D It is the fourth satellite in the IRNSS. 2015 GSAT-6 Communication satellite that marks the success of indigenously developed upper stage cryogenic engine. 2015 Astrosat India's first dedicated multi-wavelength space observatory. 2015 GSAT-15 Communications satellite. 2016 IRNSS-1E It is the fifth satellite in the IRNSS. 2016 IRNSS-1F It is the sixth satellite in the IRNSS. 2016 IRNSS-1G It is the seventh satellite in the IRNSS. 2016 Cartosat-2C Identical to CARTOSAT-2,2A and 2B. 2016 SathyabamaSat A micro-satellite designed and built by Sathyabama University, Chennai. 2016 Swayam-1 A 1-U pico-satellite designed and built by the students of College of Engineering, Pune. 2016 INSAT-3DR An advanced meteorological satellite 2016 Pratham A mini-satellite build by students and researchers at IIT, Mumbai. 2016 PISat A micro-satellite designed and built by the students of PES Institute of Technology, Bengaluru. 2016 ScatSat-1 Miniature satellite to provide weather forecasting, cyclone prediction, and tracking services to India. 2016 GSAT-18 The heaviest satellite owned by India at the time of its launch. 2016 ResourceSat-2A Identical to Resourcesat-1 and Resourcesat-2. 2017 CartoSat-2D ISRO holds the world record for launching the highest number of satellites by a single launch vehicle. 2017 INS-1A One of 2 nano-satellites designed and manufactured by ISRO, as part of the constellation of 104 satellites launched in a single go. 2017 INS-1B One of 2 nano-satellites designed and manufactured by ISRO, as part of the constellation of 104 satellites launched in a single go. 2017 South Asia Satellite It is offered by India as a diplomatic initiative to its neighbouring countries (SAARC region) for communication, remote sensing, resource mapping and disaster management applications. 2017 GSAT-19 It is the heaviest rocket (and the heaviest satellite) to be launched by ISRO from Indian soil. 2017 NIUSat It is built by the students of Noorul Islam University, Kanyakumari. 2017 CartoSat-2E 7th satellite in the Cartosat series to be built by ISRO. 2017 GSAT-17 India's 18th communication (and to date, its heaviest) satellite 2017 IRNSS-1H First satellite to be co-designed and built-in collaboration with private sector assistance. Failed to achieve orbit. 2018 CartoSat-2F 6th satellite in the Cartosat series to be built by ISRO. 2018 MicroSat-TD It is a technology demonstrator and the forerunner for future satellites in this series. 2018 INS-1C Third satellite in the Indian Nanosatellite series. It will carry MMX-TD Payload from SAC. 2018 GSAT-6A A high power S-band communication satellite. It will also provide a platform for developing technologies. 2018 IRNSS-II Eighth satellite of IRNSS. 2018 GSAT-29 High-throughput Communication Satellite 2018 HySIS Hyperspectral imaging services for agriculture, forestry, resource mapping, geographical assessment and military applications. 2018 ExseedSat-1 India's first privately funded and built satellite. 2018 GSAT-11 Heaviest Indian spacecraft in orbit to date. 2018 GSAT-7A Services for IAF and Indian Army. 2019 Microsat-R Suspected to have been destroyed in the 2019 Indian anti-satellite missile test. 2019 PS4 Stage attached with KalamSAT-V2 Used PSLV's 4th stage as an orbital platform. 2019 GSAT-31 Replacement of the ageing INSAT-4CR. 2019 EMISAT Electromagnetic intelligence to track any enemy radars for IAF. 2019 PS4 Stage attached with ExseedSat-2, AMSAT, ARIS and AIS payloads Utilization of the fourth stage directly as a satellite for experiments. 2019 RISAT-2B Successor to old RISAT-2. 2019 Orbiter of Chandrayaan-2 India's second lunar exploration mission. 2019 Cartosat-3 One of the optical satellites with the highest resolutions in the world. 2019 RISAT-2BR1 Improved resolution of 0.35 metres. 2020 GSAT-30 Replacement of INSAT-4A. 2020 EOS-01 Space-based synthetic aperture imaging radar. 2020 CMS-01 Extended C-band coverage for mainland India, Lakshadweep and Andaman & Nicobar Islands.

Indian satellites is an important examination topic. Therefore, we advise the students appearing for various government and competitive examinations to go through the list thoroughly.

