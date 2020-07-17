India's richest woman, Roshni Nadar takes over as the Chairman of HCL Technologies; father Shiv Nadar steps down

Shiv Nadar steps down as the Chairman of Board of Directors of HCL Technologies. Her daughter and India's richest woman, Roshni Nadar Malhotra takes over the post effective from July 17, 2020. However, Shiv Nadar will continue to serve as the Managing Director and Chief Strategy Officer of the HCL Technologies.

As per a statement released by the company, the Board of Directors has appointed Roshni Nadar Malhotra, Non-Executive Director as the Chairperson of the Board of Directors and the company with effect from July 17, 2020, in place of Shiv Nadar, who expressed his desire to step down from the position of the Chairman.

About Roshni Nadar

1- Roshni Nadar Malhotra was born in the year 1982 to Shiv Nadar and Kiran Nadar.

2- Her father Shiv Nadar is the founder of HCL Technologies while her mother is an Indian art collector and philanthropist.

3- Roshni Nadar completed her schooling from Vasant Valley School, Delhi. She is a graduate in Communication with a focus in Radio/TV/Film from Northwestern University, Evanston, Illinois. She holds a Masters Degree in Business Administration having a focus on Social Enterprise Management and Strategy from the Kellogg School of Management.

4- Before joining HCL, Roshni worked with several other companies as a news producer. Within a year of joining the HCL, she was made executive director and then CEO of HCL Corporation at the age of 27.

5- Roshni also served as the trustee of the Shiv Nadar Foundation, which runs on the not-for-profit Sri Sivasubramaniya Nadar College of Engineering in Chennai.

6- Roshni Nadar Malhotra is also the chairperson of VidyaGyan Leadership Academy. It is a leadership academy for economically underprivileged children.

7- Roshni Nadar is a trained classical musician.

8- In the year 2010, she married Shikhar Malhotra, Vice Chairman of HCL Healthcare. The couple has two sons-- Armaan and Jahaan.

9- Shiv Nadar's only child, Roshni Nadar is India’s richest woman with a net worth of ₹36,800 crores, as of 2019 Wealth Hurun Rich List.

10- As per Forbes World's 100 Most Powerful Women list 2019, Roshni is the 54th most powerful woman in the world.

11- As a media student, Roshni did internships with CNBC and CNN. Her first job was with Sky News in London.

12- In the year 2014, she was recognised as NDTV Young philanthropist of the Year.

13- In the year 2015, Roshni Nadar was awarded "The World's Most Innovative People Award". This award was conferred to her for Philanthropic Innovation by The World Summit on Innovation & Entrepreneurship (WSIE).

14- In the year 2017, she was recognised as Vogue India Philanthropist of the Year.

In its June quarter, HCL Technologies has reported a 7.3% QoQ fall with a net profit of Rs. 2,925 crore while the company reported a profit of Rs. 3,154 crore in its March quarter.

