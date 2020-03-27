Azim Premji donated 50,000 crores to charity

While the world is disturbed with the coronavirus pandemic, a positive piece of news is all we need. Amidst the chaos of coronavirus, Azim Premji, MD and Founder of Wipro Limited donated a humongous amount of INR 50,000 crores to the charity.

Azim Premji is known for giving donations to help the less fortunate section to receive a good education. He has already committed 34% shares of his company to philanthropy. His recent donation of INR 50,000 crores sums his total value of the philanthropic donation to INR 1,45, 000 crores or 21 billion dollars - amongst the largest in the world. After making this humongous donation, Azim Premji is trending on twitter today.

Nirmala Sitharaman announces Rs 1.7 lakh crore relief package for poor: Here's all you need to know

Azim Premji Foundation released a statement: "The Foundation's extensive fieldwork in education has been in some of the most disadvantaged parts of India, to help contribute to the improvement of quality and equity of the public (government) schooling system. All this work has been in close partnership with various State Governments. Currently, this fieldwork is spread across Karnataka, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Puducherry, Telangana, and Madhya Pradesh, along with some work in the north-eastern states of India.’’

Azim Premji Foundation

Azim Premji Foundation was created in 2000 and is a non-profit foundation. The Foundation has focused on improving education in India, leading to the establishment of the Azim Premji University a decade after its founding. The aim of the Azim Premji University is to change the public education system rather than creating islands of excellence.

In 2014, Azim Premji Foundation started supporting not-for-profits by providing multi-year grants. Since then, the foundation has supported over 150 plus organizations pan India.

Azim Premji signed 'The Giving Pledge'

Azim Premji, India's second richest man was the first Indian to sign ‘The Giving Pledge’ started by American billionaires, Bill Gates and Warren Buffet to commit at least 50% of their fortune to philanthropic work. Premji gave away shares worth almost $7.6 billion as donations.

Honoured by the Government of India

In 2005, the Government of India honoured him with the title of Padma Bhushan for his outstanding work in trade and commerce and he was awarded Padma Vibhushan in the year 2011, the second-highest civilian award by the Government of India.

World's largest contributor to philanthropic work

In the year 2019, Azim Premji was the world’s largest contributor to philanthropy. The same year, Azim Premji was also named as Asia’s most generous philanthropist. In addition to this, he has also topped the Forbes’ list of ‘The Biggest Philanthropic Gifts Of 2019’. He has twice been listed among the 100 most influential people by TIME Magazine in the year 2004 and 2011.

Repo Rate and Reverse Repo Rate: 7 key differences you should know

When the world is dealing with the chaos of coronavirus, Azim Premji's donation to philanthropic work is surely a piece of positive news. Premji was the world's largest contributor to philanthropy in 2019 and has also signed 'The Giving Pledge' for the charity. In addition to this, Azim Premji-backed startup Icertis donated ₹25 lakh to Covid-19 hospital in Pune.