Russia Vs The United States of America (US): Comparison In Military Power

The year was 1991 which was called the year of the Cold War. At that time, it was red vs blue. But since then both the countries have just focused on increasing their strengths. Let us take a look at the comparison between Putin and Biden administration.

Also Read|

Top 10 Largest Armies Of The World 2022: Complete List!



What is NATO?

Recently Russia and Ukraine are at war. Russia attacked Ukraine last week even after the warning from NATO & allied forces was issued. Knowing what NATO is important for this. NATO or the North Atlantic Treaty Organization is also called the North Atlantic Alliance. It is an intergovernmental military alliance among 28 European countries and 2 North American countries.

Russia vs US Military Strength: Comparison

Russia has around 9,00,000 active military personnel. Approximately 200,000 of them have been on duty at the Ukrainian border since it carried out its invasion. The current war has proved the military strength of Russia. 74 warships and 51 submarines are in the Russian navy, and nearly 6,000 artillery pieces are in the army. Almost 20,000 armoured fighting vehicles and 13,300 tanks are also available to the Russian military. Over 1,300 aircraft and 500 helicopters comprise the Russian air force.

Russia has more than 500 missile launchers that are capable of long-range warfare. These missiles travel above the speed of Mach 5. Kh-47M2 Kinzhal air-launched ballistic missile is capable of reaching more than 7600 mph, or Mach 10.

Check the military comparison between Russia and USA in the table below:

Comparison Russia The United States Air force - Combat aircraft 1,900 Ranked 1st. 3,318 Ranked 1st. 75% more than Russia Army - Attack helicopters 1,655 Ranked 1st. 6,417 Ranked 1st. 4 times more than Russia Army - Main battle tanks 22,710 Ranked 1st. 3 times more than the United States 8,725 Ranked 1st. Battle-related deaths - Number of people 359 Ranked 13th. 54% more than the United States 233 Ranked 18th. Budget 93.76 US$ BN Ranked 1st. 682 US$ BN Ranked 1st. 7 times more than Russia Global Peace Index 3.06 Ranked 8th. 44% more than the United States 2.13 Ranked 4th. Military service age and obligation 18-27 years of age for compulsory or voluntary military service; males are registered for the draft at 17 years of age; service obligation is 1 year (conscripts can only be sent to combat zones after 6 months of training); reserve obligation to age 50; enrollment in military schools from the age of 16, cadets classified as members of the armed forces 18 years of age (17 years of age with parental consent) for male and female voluntary service; no conscription; maximum enlistment age 42 (Army), 27 (Air Force), 34 (Navy), 28 (Marines); service obligation 8 years, including 2-5 years active duty (Army), 2 years active (Navy), 4 years active (Air Force, Marines); DoD is eliminating prohibitions restricting women from assignments in units smaller than brigades or near combat units Navy - Corvette warships 70 Ranked 1st. 35 times more than the United States 2 Ranked 8th. Navy - Nuclear submarines 33 Ranked 1st. 71 Ranked 1st. 2 times more than Russia Navy - Submarines 17 Ranked 1st. 9 times more than the United States 2 Ranked 8th. Paramilitary personnel 449,000 Ranked 1st. 41 times more than the United States 11,035 Ranked 1st. Personnel - Per capita 10.15 per 1,000 people Ranked 28th. 95% more than the United States 5.22 per 1,000 people Ranked 70th. Service age and obligation 18-27 years of age for compulsory or voluntary military service; males are registered for the draft at 17 years of age; service obligation - 1 year; reserve obligation to age 50; as of July 2008, a draft military strategy called for the draft to continue up to the year 2030 18 years of age (17 years of age with parental consent) for male and female voluntary service; maximum enlistment age 42 (Army), 27 (Air Force), 34 (Navy), 28 (Marines); service obligation 8 years, including 2-5 years active duty (Army), 2 years active (Navy), 4 years active (Air Force, Marines) War deaths 339 0 Ranks in War Deaths Ranked 17th. Ranked 73rd.

In short, Russia is ranked 2nd out of 140 in military strength while the US is ranked 1st. As per the army population, Russia has 142,320,790 soldiers while The US has 334,998,398 soldiers. The available manpower is 69,737,187 with Russia and 147,399,295 with the United States. This means the US army is at rank 3 while the Russian army is at Rank 9 in 2022.





Read|

What Is UNGA? How Many Countries Are In UNGA?