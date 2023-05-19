Seek and Find: You have hawk eyes if you can spot the fake candy in 7 seconds!

Seek and Find Puzzle: The “seek and find challenge” is one of the most popular online puzzles that test individuals' observation skills and attention to detail.

The hidden item can be any object, animal, number, alphabet, etc. This activity is highly effective in improving observation skills and concentration.

Are you one of the selected few individuals who can crack this puzzle?

Attempt now!

Also Read:

Seek and Find: Sherlock Holmes would be proud if you find a bell in the village in 4 seconds!

Seek and Find - Find the Fake Candy in 7 Seconds

Source: @anastasiakhoroshenko

In the image shared above, you can see 6 sugar-coated candies on the screen out of which two are cherries, two doughnut-shaped candies, and one piece each of watermelon slice and bear.

The challenge presented before you is to find a fake candy in the picture in 7 seconds.

Considering the time limit, this is a challenging task and only those with exceptional visual skills will be able to solve the challenge within the time limit.

The purpose of this puzzle is to test how attentive and detail-oriented you are.

Have you found the fake candy in the picture?

Hurry up; time is running out.

The fake candy is present right before your eyes, but the way it is presented in the image makes it a challenge for the users to spot it.

Did you spot the fake candy now?

Focus on the image to check if any variations can be spotted in the picture.

Final few seconds remaining.

And…

The time limit is over.

We believe that most of you were able to find the fake candy in the picture, while some of you might still be confused and unable to identify the fake candy.

Curious to know which one is the fake candy?

Then take a look at the solution below.

Find Fake Candy in the Picture in 7 Seconds - Solution

The fake candy is present on the right side of the image. While all others are sugar-coated candies, the pair of cherries on the right side is a painting.

Did you enjoy this seek and find puzzle?

Check out some more recommended articles below.

Recommended Reading:

Find the Mistake: You have the hunter's eyes if you can find the mistake in the playing cards picture in 8 seconds