Shardiya Navratri 2021: Dates, Significance, Colours, and Celebrations

Shardiya Navratri 2021: It is the most popular and significant navratri of all Navratris. Shardiya Navratri is also known as Maha Navratri.

When is Shardiya Navratri celebrated?

Shardiya Navratri falls in the lunar month of Ashwin during Sharad Ritu. In fact, the name Shardiya Navratri has been taken from Sharad Ritu. The nine days of Navratri are dedicated to the nine forms of Goddess Shakti. Every year, it falls within the month of September or October. The festivity of nine days culminates on the tenth day with Dussehra or Vijaya Dashmi.

Goddess Durga represents Shakti and is enriched with the combined powers of all the Gods and Goddesses. Shardiya Navratri is ahead, let us see the days and colours associated with each day.

Navratri Day 1

October 7 - Ghatsthapana, Chandra Darshana, Shailputri Puja

Colour of the day: Yellow

Navratri Day 2

October 8 - Brahmacharini Puja

Colour of the day: Green

Navratri Day 3

October 9 - Sindoor Tritiya, Chandraghanta Puja, Kushmanda Puja

Colour of the day: Grey

Navratri Day 4

October 10 - Upang Lalita Vrat, Skandamata Puja

Colour of the day: Orange

Navratri Day 5

October 11 - Saraswati Avahan, Katyayani Puja

Colour of the day: White

Navratri Day 6

October 12 - Saraswati Puja, Kalaratri Puja

Colour of the day: Red

Navratri Day 7

October 13 - Durga Ashtami, Mahagauri Puja, Sandhi Puja

Colour of the day: Royal Blue

Navratri Day 8

October 14 - Maha Navami, Ayudha Puja, Navami Homa

Colour of the day: Pink

Navratri Day 9

October 15 - Navratri Parana, Durga Visarjan, Vijayadashami

Colour of the day: Purple

Shardiya Navratri 2021: Significance

Devotees worship Navdurga during these nine days of the Navratri festival. Nine Avatars of Goddess Durga are Shailaputri, Brahmacharini, Chandraghanta, Kushmanda, Skanda Mata, Katyayani, Kalaratri, Mahagauri, and Siddhidatri.

It is believed that during Shardiya Navratri, Goddess Durga killed the mighty demon Mahishasura. Several religious texts mention separate forms of Goddess Durga who killed Mahishasura. According to Rambha Kalpa, Goddess Durga in the form of 18 handed Ugrachandi killed Mahishasura.

Therefore, the victory of Goddess Durga over evil is widely known during Navratri. It is also believed that during Shardiya Navratri, Lord Rama worshipped Goddess Durga. He invoked Goddess Durga and sought her blessings on the advice of Lord Brahma before waging war against demon Ravana.

During the sleeping period of Goddess Durga, Lord Rama invoked her and so the untimely invocation of the Goddess Durga during Shardiya Navratri is also called Akal Bodhan of Goddess Durga.

According to Mahakala Samhita, four Navratri's are observed in the Hindu calendar namely Sharad Navratri, Chaitra Navratri, Magha Gupta Navratri and Ashadha Gupta Navratri.

Shardiya Navratri is ahead and is celebrated with full enthusiasm. During the Navratri festival, nine forms of Goddess Durga are worshipped.

