Siwan is one of the important districts located in the western part of Bihar. It is well known for its historical importance, freedom movement, and connection with India's first President, Dr. Rajendra Prasad.

There is a common General Knowledge (GK) question asked in school exams and competitive exams: "Which 4 Districts Share a Border with Siwan?"

So, the answer is four administrative districts: two districts of Bihar and two districts of Uttar Pradesh. Because Siwan lies on the Bihar-Uttar Pradesh border, it shares boundaries with districts from both states.

Explore this article with the Complete Border List of Siwan with GK facts in detail.

How Many Districts Touch Siwan?

Siwan district shares its boundary with four districts, which are two from Bihar state, which are Gopalganj and Saran, and two from Uttar Pradesh state, which are Deoria and Ballia.