Siwan Border Districts: Which 4 Districts Share a Border with Siwan? Check the Complete List with GK Facts
Learn which districts and states border Siwan district in Bihar. Check the complete list, location, boundary table, and important GK facts for students and competitive exams.
Siwan is one of the important districts located in the western part of Bihar. It is well known for its historical importance, freedom movement, and connection with India's first President, Dr. Rajendra Prasad.
There is a common General Knowledge (GK) question asked in school exams and competitive exams: "Which 4 Districts Share a Border with Siwan?"
So, the answer is four administrative districts: two districts of Bihar and two districts of Uttar Pradesh. Because Siwan lies on the Bihar-Uttar Pradesh border, it shares boundaries with districts from both states.
Explore this article with the Complete Border List of Siwan with GK facts in detail.
How Many Districts Touch Siwan?
Siwan district shares its boundary with four districts, which are two from Bihar state, which are Gopalganj and Saran, and two from Uttar Pradesh state, which are Deoria and Ballia.
Source: maps of india
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Direction
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District
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State
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North
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Gopalganj
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Bihar
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East
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Saran (Chhapra)
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Bihar
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West
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Deoria
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Uttar Pradesh
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South
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Ballia
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Uttar Pradesh
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Do You Know
The first President of India, Dr. Rajendra Prasad, was born on 3 December 1884, in Ziradei village of Siwan district, Bihar.
Siwan District Boundary at a Glance
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Particular
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Details
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State
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Bihar
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District Headquarters
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Siwan
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Total Area
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About 2,219 sq. km
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Population (2011 Census)
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33,30,464
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Latitude
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25.58°N to 26.23°N
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Longitude
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84.10°E to 84.47°E
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Number of Border Districts
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4
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States Sharing a Boundary
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Bihar and Uttar Pradesh
Overview of the Districts Touching the Siwan
1. Gopalganj (North)
Gopalganj district lies to the north of Siwan. It was once part of the larger Siwan administrative region before becoming a separate district in 1973.
2. Saran (East)
Saran district, which is also known as Chhapra district, forms the eastern boundary of Siwan. Earlier, Siwan itself was a subdivision of the old Saran district.
3. Deoria (West)
The Deoria district of Uttar Pradesh lies on the western side of Siwan. The Ghaghara River has historically influenced the boundary between these two districts.
4. Ballia (South)
Ballia district in Uttar Pradesh borders Siwan in the south. It is connected through road and river routes and has historical significance in India's freedom movement.
Important GK Facts About Siwan
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State: Bihar
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Formation as District: 1972
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Earlier Part Of: Saran District
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Headquarters: Siwan
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Bordering States: Bihar and Uttar Pradesh
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Bordering Districts: 4
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Sub-divisions: Siwan and Maharajganj
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Present Blocks: 19
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Major River: The Ghaghara River forms part of the western boundary.
Quick Revision Table
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Question
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Answer
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How many districts touch Siwan?
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4
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Bihar districts touching Siwan
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Gopalganj, Saran
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Uttar Pradesh districts touching Siwan
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Deoria, Ballia
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Which state does Siwan border besides Bihar?
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Uttar Pradesh
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District headquarters
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Siwan
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District formed in
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1972
So, the Siwan district shares its boundary with four districts: Gopalganj and Saran in Bihar and Deoria and Ballia in Uttar Pradesh.
Siwan holds a very important and strategic geographical location on the Bihar-Uttar Pradesh border with a historical connection.
Due to its geographical importance, many questions are asked in school GK quizzes and competitive examinations.
Executive - Editorial
Prabhat Mishra is a Subject Matter Expert and digital journalist with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape and over 4 years of experience in education, national and international news, and current affairs. Over his tenure with top knowledge platforms like Mentorship India, IAS BABA, IAS SARTHI, and now Jagran Josh, he has a deep understanding of government exams like UPSC and State PCS, including UP and Bihar, as he has already qualified for the UPPCS 2022 Mains and Bihar 68th Mains. With his core expertise in history, polity, geography & current affairs, he specialises in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations.