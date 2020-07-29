What is the 'Spike Protein' of Coronavirus and how it impacts our immune system?

As we already know that the SARS-CoV-2 is a spherical shell featuring spike protein. This protein has a 'crown-shaped' appearance, which helps it to penetrate and infect the previously healthy cells. The new development over the virus has revealed that the spike protein changes its shape to a rigid hairpin after getting attached to the human cell. The latest findings on the shape of spike protein may help in the early development of vaccines.

What is a spike protein?

The SARS-CoV-2 is a spherical shell featuring spike protein which appears like a crown. This protein initiates the process of infection in a human cell by attaching itself to the ACE2 receptor, before replicating.

What does the new research say?

Dr Bing Chen along with his colleagues at the Boston Children’s Hospital carried out research using the cryogenic electron microscopy (cryo-EM) technique on the strain of the virus. They freeze-framed the spike protein before and after its fusion with the cell. After binding with the ACE2 receptor, the spike protein changes its shape to the rigid hairpin. The researchers also concluded that the spike can also become visible before the fusion, even without the virus getting attached to the cell.

The researchers are of the view that the alternative shape of the protein protects the SARS-CoV-2 from breaking down. As we already know that the virus remains viable on various surfaces for a variable time, this can be due to the rigid shape of the spike protein.

Another conclusion that can be drawn is that the postfusion shape protects the protein from our immune system. This is because the post-fusion shape may induce antibodies that do not neutralize the virus.

Is there any similarity between the pre and post-fusion forms?

Yes, there's a similarity between the pre and post-fusion forms as the sugar molecules in both of them are evenly located on the surface and are known as Glycans. It is because of glycans, the virus ditches the immune system.

How the latest research is helpful?

The latest research on the shape of the spike protein may help the development of the vaccines for the novel virus faster. Many vaccines are underway and use the spike protein to stimulate the immune system.

Dr Chen believes that there's a need for stabilising the spike protein in its prefusion structure to block the changes that lead to its postfusion shape. He further stated that if the protein is not stable, antibodies may be induced but they will be less effective in terms of blocking the virus.

