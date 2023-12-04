Section 246 of the Indian constitution allocates powers between the State governments and the Centre via three sections. A State government is tasked with administering certain states or regions, whereas, the central Government exercises its powers at the national level. This division balances power and makes governance effective from the top down and the bottom up.
In this article, we will look at the differences between the State governments and the Central government.
Difference between State vs Central Government
Here are the prominent differences between State governments and the Central government:
- Jurisdiction: This is the fundamental difference that sets the State governments apart from the Central government as far as the scope of authority is concerned. On one hand, it refers to “state” governments, which are empowered to rule a distinct state or region of the country. Additionally, on the other hand, it implies a “Central” government that operates at the national level covering the whole nation.
- Legislative Powers: The other main difference between the two lies in the separation of law-making authority. The State government can legislate on items that are contained in the State list found under the seventh schedule of the Indian constitution. However, the federal government can only make laws about the issues enlisted under the Union list. The Central government can make laws on matters of national security, foreign affairs, banking, defence, and more. On the other hand, the state governments can pass statutes on issues such as police, public health, and agriculture.
- Concurrent Powers: These powers that are held by the central and state governments are known as concurrent powers. It promotes collaboration and synergy between the federal and state administrations on issues related to health, education, and criminal justice among others. Where there is conflicting legislation between union and central governments, the stance of the Union government on the matter takes precedence.
However, the above-listed are not the only differences between the two. Here are a few more differences between the State governments and the Central government:
State Governments:
- Operates in particular states or regions of a country.
- As specified by the Constitution of the State List subjects, rule, and make laws on issues like public order, police, local government, agriculture, etc.
- Have their legislative bodies enact special laws for the states.
- Is headed by the Chief Minister who is in charge of administration of the state affairs.
- The CM ought to supervise and control the state’s level of expenditure and revenue.
- National law is applicable within a state, and hence state agencies need to implement their policies within such limits.
Central Government (Union/Federal Government):
- Operates on a national level and administers the whole nation.
- The union government makes laws on union list topics under the Constitution such as defense, foreign relations, and banking among others.
- Has a bicameral parliament comprising Lok Sabha, the lower house (House of the People) and Rajya Sabha, the upper house (Council of States).
- The prime minister is the executive head and the person of the highest authority in the country. He is responsible for national administration.
- Develops, and executes policies at the national level. Controls and monitoring of state governance under the constitution.
- Supports national budgets, finances, interstate, and foreign issues.
India is a diverse country and therefore the balance of authority has to be maintained through the dividing of powers between the state and the central government to ensure effective governance. The states are autonomous in responding to their local needs and motives within the framework of unified national laws and regulations.
So, these were the differences between the state governments and the Central/Union government of India.
