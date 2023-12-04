Jurisdiction : This is the fundamental difference that sets the State governments apart from the Central government as far as the scope of authority is concerned. On one hand, it refers to “state” governments, which are empowered to rule a distinct state or region of the country. Additionally, on the other hand, it implies a “Central” government that operates at the national level covering the whole nation.

Legislative Powers: The other main difference between the two lies in the separation of law-making authority. The State government can legislate on items that are contained in the State list found under the seventh schedule of the Indian constitution. However, the federal government can only make laws about the issues enlisted under the Union list. The Central government can make laws on matters of national security, foreign affairs, banking, defence, and more. On the other hand, the state governments can pass statutes on issues such as police, public health, and agriculture.