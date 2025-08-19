Team India Asia Cup 2025 Schedule: Check Squad, Match Date, Venue, and Opponents

The highly anticipated Asia Cup 2025 is set to begin on September 9th in the UAE. This year, eight teams will battle for the title.

The participating teams are India, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Oman, Hong Kong, and the host nation, the United Arab Emirates. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the squad for India's cricket team.

Suryakumar Yadav will lead the team, with Shubman Gill as his vice-captain. The tournament will be played in the T20 format as preparation for the upcoming 2026 T20 World Cup.

India will begin its campaign on September 10 against the UAE—the much-awaited clash against arch-rivals Pakistan is scheduled for September 14 in Dubai.

Team India Asia Cup 2025 Schedule

According to the ESPN info, here's the complete official schedule for the Team India Asia Cup 2025: