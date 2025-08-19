Team India Asia Cup 2025 Schedule: Check Squad, Match Date, Venue, and Opponents

The highly anticipated Asia Cup 2025 is set to begin on September 9th in the UAE. This year, eight teams will battle for the title.
The participating teams are India, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Oman, Hong Kong, and the host nation, the United Arab Emirates. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the squad for India's cricket team.
Suryakumar Yadav will lead the team, with Shubman Gill as his vice-captain. The tournament will be played in the T20 format as preparation for the upcoming 2026 T20 World Cup.
India will begin its campaign on September 10 against the UAE—the much-awaited clash against arch-rivals Pakistan is scheduled for September 14 in Dubai.
Team India Asia Cup 2025 Schedule
According to the ESPN info, here's the complete official schedule for the Team India Asia Cup 2025:
|Match No.
|Match
|Date
|Time (IST)
|Venue
|2nd Match, Group A
|India vs United Arab Emirates
|Sep 10, 2025 (Wed)
|7:30 PM
|Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
|6th Match, Group A
|India vs Pakistan
|Sep 14, 2025 (Sun)
|7:30 PM
|Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
|12th Match, Group A
|India vs Oman
|Sep 19, 2025 (Fri)
|7:30 PM
|Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi
Asia Cup 2025 Complete Squad
On Tuesday, August 19, 2025, the BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar and T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav announced the Indian team squad for the upcoming Men's Asia Cup 2025.
Here is the full squad:
- Suryakumar Yadav (Captain)
- Shubman Gill (Vice-captain)
- Abhishek Sharma
- Tilak Varma
- Hardik Pandya
- Shivam Dube
- Axar Patel
- Jitesh Sharma (Wicketkeeper)
- Jasprit Bumrah
- Arshdeep Singh
- Varun Chakaravarthy
- Kuldeep Yadav
- Sanju Samson (Wicketkeeper)
- Harshit Rana
- Rinku Singh
Asian Cup 2025 Match Date and Venue
The 2025 Asia Cup is scheduled to be held in the United Arab Emirates from September 9 to September 28. The tournament will feature matches played at two main venues: the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai and the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi.
A total of eight teams will compete in the T20I format, serving as crucial preparation for the upcoming T20 World Cup in 2026. India's highly anticipated clash against Pakistan is set for September 14 in Dubai. The tournament will feature a group stage and a Super Four stage, culminating in the final in Dubai on September 28.
