Do You Love Animals? Test Yourself By Finding 2 Animals In This Mind-Boggling Optical Illusion Image

Optical Illusions: Bored of your monotonous routine? Try this optical illusion test to lighten your mood! Optical illusions are a fun way to test your attention and perceptual skills.

Well, in a world full of fraudulent cases and deceit, an optical illusion is perhaps the most cherished form of deception.

Jokes apart, sometimes these optical illusions not only entertain you but also help you think outside the box.

And hey, present-day marketers make optimum use of such optical illusions in their marketing strategies for their products, ideas, or causes.

Optical Illusion - Spot 2 Animals

Here is one such surprising optical illusion image! Can you spot the 2 animals in the picture? Take not more than 10 seconds to answer!

Source: Pinterest

Could you find two of them? Well, spotting the elephant in the picture was pretty obvious. But could you find any other animal, maybe a swan!

Shocked? Well, there is no point in checking the corners of the image or increasing the display brightness. All you have to do right now is turn your device upside down. There you go!

Here comes a beautiful swan with its feathers half open, waiting for your kind attention!

Yes, while you were busy with your everyday work stress, the elephant and the swan were waiting to get your glance.

Also Read:

Meow! Hide And Seek Is Fun With Cats. Find The Cats within 8 Seconds In The Picture!

The Popular Ad Campaign

Well, this optical illusion image isn’t as unpopular as it seems. In fact, this image was used originally by Jeep for its ad campaign. This super clever ad campaign took the advertising industry by storm. Along with two other such images, this complete ad campaign was created by Leo Burnett, a renowned international ad agency.

Optical Illusion And Advertising

In simple terms, optical illusions are images that our brain perceives in a different way than it actually is.

Technically speaking, we become deceived by optical illusion images when our eyes send signals to our brain that deceives us into a false perception of the image that differs from reality.

Despite the different types of optical illusions, all of them serve a common purpose i.e. entertainment. Making use of optical illusion for advertising isn’t a new concept.

Yet, it always creates a remarkable impact and drives in crazy traffic. When the visual illusion is made use for advertising purposes, it compels the viewers to stick to your campaign for a longer time and pay attention to its details.

No wonder, tricking the brain with outstanding visual illusions is perhaps the best way to get your customers' interest toward your product's uniqueness.

Recommended Reading:

Optical Illusion: Food Items or Man? This food portrait optical illusion will blow your mind off

Optical Illusion: Skull or Car? What did you see first? This optical illusion will reveal how observant you are