This Day in History: What Happened Today in History – 14 July

Ever wonder why every single day has its own story in history? From revolutions to space missions, July 14 is packed with moments that changed the world.

On July 14, 1789, Parisians stormed the Bastille, ending royal rule and igniting the French Revolution—a turning point for liberty and political change.

This bold move wasn't just about freeing seven prisoners—it symbolised the fight against tyranny. A year later, on July 14, 1790, France celebrated with the peaceful Fête de la Fédération, a festival of national unity.

Fast forward to 1881: outlaw Billy the Kid was shot and killed, ending the legend of the Wild West. In 1960, Jane Goodall began her chimpanzee studies in Tanzania, opening a new chapter in animal science.

And in 2016, tragedy struck during Bastille Day celebrations in Nice—a terrorist attack that shocked the world. In this article, we'll explore all these events and more with clear, simple sentences. Let's start with July 14 and journey through time.