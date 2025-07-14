This Day in History: What Happened Today in History – 14 July

Ever wonder why every single day has its own story in history? From revolutions to space missions, July 14 is packed with moments that changed the world.
On July 14, 1789, Parisians stormed the Bastille, ending royal rule and igniting the French Revolution—a turning point for liberty and political change.
This bold move wasn't just about freeing seven prisoners—it symbolised the fight against tyranny. A year later, on July 14, 1790, France celebrated with the peaceful Fête de la Fédération, a festival of national unity.
Fast forward to 1881: outlaw Billy the Kid was shot and killed, ending the legend of the Wild West. In 1960, Jane Goodall began her chimpanzee studies in Tanzania, opening a new chapter in animal science.
And in 2016, tragedy struck during Bastille Day celebrations in Nice—a terrorist attack that shocked the world. In this article, we'll explore all these events and more with clear, simple sentences. Let's start with July 14 and journey through time.
What Happened on this Day – July 14?
Here's what happened in history on July 14:
1789 – French Revolutionaries Storm the Bastille
- On July 14, 1789, French revolutionaries stormed the Bastille prison in Paris.
- Only seven prisoners were held there, but the prison symbolised royal tyranny.
- This event marked the beginning of the French Revolution.
- It is now celebrated every year as Bastille Day, France's national holiday.
1790 – France Celebrates the Fête de la Fédération
- Exactly one year after the Bastille was stormed, France held a massive celebration.
- Known as the Fête de la Fédération, it marked national unity.
- It was a peaceful event attended by thousands, including King Louis XVI.
1798 – Sedition Act Becomes U.S. Federal Law
- On July 14, 1798, the U.S. government passed the Sedition Act.
- It made it illegal to publish "false or malicious" content against the government.
- The act became known as one of the worst constitutional violations in U.S. history.
1881 – Billy the Kid Is Shot Dead
- On this day, Sheriff Pat Garrett shot and killed Billy the Kid at Maxwell Ranch.
- Billy the Kid's real name was Henry McCarty.
- His death ended the life of one of the Wild West's most famous outlaws.
1882 – Gunfighter John Ringo Found Dead
- On July 14, 1882, John Ringo, a legendary gunman, was found dead in Arizona.
- He was discovered in Turkey Creek Canyon with a bullet wound to the head.
- Ringo was known for his intelligence and was called a gentleman gunslinger.
- His death remains mysterious, with theories of suicide and murder.
1913 – Future President Gerald R. Ford Is Born
- Gerald R. Ford was born Leslie Lynch King Jr. in Omaha, Nebraska.
- His father left early, and his stepfather adopted him, giving him the name Ford.
- He would go on to become the 38th President of the United States.
1918 – Quentin Roosevelt Killed in World War I
- On this day, Quentin Roosevelt, son of Theodore Roosevelt, was shot down.
- He was a U.S. pilot fighting over the Marne River in France.
- He was engaged to Flora Payne Whitney and was only 20 years old.
- His plane was brought down by a German Fokker aircraft.
1931 – South Dakota Faces a Grasshopper Plague
- On July 14, 1931, South Dakota's governor begged the president for help.
- Grasshoppers had destroyed crops across 11,000 square miles.
- The infestation created one of the worst agricultural crises of the Great Depression.
1946 – Dr. Spock Publishes Landmark Childcare Book
- Dr. Benjamin Spock released The Common Sense Book of Baby and Child Care.
- It transformed parenting and sold over 50 million copies.
- It became one of the most influential books in American homes.
1963 – Tensions Between USSR and China Intensify
- On this day, relations between China and the Soviet Union worsened.
- They clashed ideologically over communism's future.
- The U.S. welcomed the split between the two communist powers.
1968 – Hank Aaron Hits His 500th Home Run
- Baseball legend Hank Aaron hit his 500th career home run.
- He achieved the milestone in a game against the San Francisco Giants.
- Aaron would go on to break Babe Ruth's record with 755 home runs.
1970 – Young Lords Occupy Lincoln Hospital in the Bronx
- On this day, the Young Lords, a Puerto Rican activist group, took over a hospital.
- They occupied Lincoln Hospital in New York City, demanding better care.
- They flew the Puerto Rican flag on the roof and made national headlines.
1965 – NASA's Mariner 4 Makes First Mars Flyby
- NASA's Mariner 4 spacecraft passed close to Mars.
- It became the first mission to send back close-up images of another planet.
- The event marked a significant step forward in space exploration.
1957 – First Arab Woman Elected to Parliament
- Rawya Ateya became the first female member of parliament in the Arab world.
- She was elected in Egypt and paved the way for other Arab women in politics
1953 – George Washington Carver Monument Dedicated
- The George Washington Carver National Monument was dedicated in Missouri.
- It became the first U.S. national monument honouring a Black American.
- It stands where Carver, a famous scientist and inventor, was born and raised.
2016 – Truck Attack on Bastille Day in Nice, France
- A terrorist drove a truck through crowds celebrating Bastille Day in Nice.
- 86 people were killed, and over 400 were injured.
- It was one of the deadliest attacks in modern French history.
Which Famous Personalities Were Born and Died on July 14?
July 14 marks notable birthdays and deaths of influential figures throughout history, celebrating legacies in the arts, science, and sports.
Born on This Day – July 14
- Ingmar Bergman (1918–2007), a Swedish director known for films like The Seventh Seal and Cries and Whispers, explored profound human themes such as loneliness and faith in his work.
- Gertrude Bell (1868–1926) was a British writer, archaeologist, and diplomat. She played a significant role in shaping modern Iraq.
- Jane Lynch (born 1960) is an American actress and comedian. Known for her roles in Glee, Best in Show, and A Mighty Wind.
Died on This Day – July 14
- Billy the Kid (1881): Famous outlaw of the American Wild West. Shot and killed by Sheriff Pat Garrett at the age of 21.
- John Ringo (1882): Notorious gunfighter and rival of the Earp brothers. Found dead under mysterious circumstances in Arizona.
- Adlai E. Stevenson I (1914): U.S. Vice President under President Grover Cleveland. Grandfather of Adlai Stevenson II, a future presidential candidate.
- Richard McDonald (1998): Co-founder of the McDonald's fast-food chain. Helped create the original speedy service system
- João Gilberto (2019): Brazilian singer and guitarist. One of the creators of the bossa nova music style.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation