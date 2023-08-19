Today in History, 19 August: What Happened on this Day

As per the Gregorian calendar, August 19th marks the 231st day of the year, and in a leap year, it's the 232nd day. Let's explore significant events and notable anniversaries. We've put together a compilation of major occurrences from around the globe that have taken place on August 19th, alongside the birthdays of well-known individuals.

Mughal Triumph in Ahmednagar

1600

In the annals of history, the year 1600 bore witness to a defining moment: the resolute Mughal Emperor Akbar achieved an awe-inspiring triumph by capturing the strategic city of Ahmednagar. This remarkable event underscored Akbar's military prowess and strategic acumen, as his forces strategically navigated the complexities of warfare to secure a pivotal stronghold.

Shivaji's Daring Escape from Agra

1666

Picture the year 1666, a time of intrigue and daring escapades. In this chapter of history today, the enigmatic Shivaji staged an audacious escape from the clutches of the formidable Aurangzeb. Through a stroke of ingenuity and an audacious plan, Shivaji found refuge within an unlikely vessel: a humble fruit basket. This heart-pounding escape not only showcased his resourcefulness but also added a touch of legend to his already awe-inspiring narrative.

Inauguration of East India Company's One Rupee Coin

1757

It was in this year today, that the East India Company made an indelible mark by minting its very first rupee coin at the venerable Calcutta mint. This seemingly modest coin carried immense historical significance, signifying the growing economic and political power of the company on the Indian subcontinent.

Birth of Versatile Scholar Hazari Prasad Dwivedi

1907

As the year 1907 dawned, it introduced us to the brilliant mind of Hazari Prasad Dwivedi—a polymath whose intellectual contributions spanned the realms of essays, novels, criticism, philosophical thought, and meticulous research. He was born today, and his birth marked the beginning of a life dedicated to the pursuit of knowledge and literary excellence, leaving an enduring legacy that continues to inspire generations.

Dr Shankardayal Sharma's Birthday

1918

On this day, Dr Shankardayal Sharma entered the world, unaware of the remarkable path he would tread. With time, his steadfast dedication to public service and his unwavering commitment to upholding the values of the nation led him to become the distinguished 9th President of India, leaving an indelible mark on the country's history.

Hitler's Consolidation of Power: Führer and Reichskanzler

1934

On this day in 1934, a significant referendum marked Adolf Hitler's ascendancy as "Führer und Reichskanzler" or "leader and chancellor" of Germany. With an overwhelming 90% approval from German voters, this event cemented Hitler's control over the nation. This consolidation of power foreshadowed the turbulent period that would follow, leaving an ugly mark on global history.

Cultural Landmark: Subhash Chandra Bose Mahajati Sadan

1939

Guruvar Ravindra Nath Tagore, a luminary in the realm of arts and literature, laid the foundation stone of the Subhash Chandra Bose Mahajati Sadan in the vibrant city of Calcutta today. This act not only commemorated the memory of a freedom fighter but also cemented a space dedicated to nurturing artistic and intellectual expression—a legacy that continues to thrive.

Bhubaneshwar Ascends to Odisha's Capital

1949

The year 1949 marked a turning point for the state of Odisha as Bhubaneshwar was declared its capital. This decision reshaped the destiny of the region, setting the stage for urban development, administrative growth, and the consolidation of the state's identity.

Celebrating Sudha Murty: A Multifaceted Icon

1950

Born on this day in 1950, Sudha Murty stands as a remarkable Indian figure known for her contributions as an engineering educator, author in Kannada, Marathi, and English, and a dedicated social worker. Her impact has been recognized with the prestigious Padma Shri award. A trailblazer, she made history by becoming the first female engineer to be hired by India's largest auto manufacturer, TATA Engineering and Locomotive Company (TELCO). Sudha Murty's life journey exemplifies a commitment to breaking barriers and driving positive change across diverse fields.

Launch of Communication Satellite Cincom 3

1964

On this day in history, the communication satellite Cincom 3 was launched, vaulting humanity into a new era of global connectivity. This milestone paved the way for unprecedented international communication, bridging distances and fostering a world more closely connected than ever before.

Satya Nadella: Guiding Microsoft's Transformation

1967

Born on this day in 1967, Satya Nadella's name is synonymous with Microsoft's transformative journey. As an Indian-American business executive, he assumed the roles of executive chairman and CEO of Microsoft in 2014. In doing so, he succeeded industry stalwarts like John W. Thompson and Steve Ballmer. Under his leadership, Microsoft's computing platforms have thrived, and he previously spearheaded the company's cloud and enterprise group. His visionary approach and strategic acumen have propelled Microsoft's evolution into a global technology leader.

Geopolitical Clash: G8's Aid Embargo against India

1999

As 1999 unfolded, tensions simmered on the global stage. The G8 nations, provoked by India's draft nuclear policy, responded with a sweeping ban on all forms of aid. This drastic measure showcased the intricacies of geopolitical dynamics and underscored the far-reaching consequences of decisions made on the world stage.

