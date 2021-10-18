List of Top 10 Richest Cities in India 2021: Check GDP of Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Pune, Hyderabad, & Chennai

List of Top 10 Richest Cities in India: India is the 6th largest economy in the world by nominal GDP and is the third-largest economy by purchasing power parity (PPP). It is expected to emerge as the third-largest economy in the world by 2031.

In India, many cities are rich based on their GDP, thereby strengthening the economy of the country. Let us have a look at India's top 10 richest cities.

1- Mumbai

The Financial Capital of India, Mumbai, tops the list with an estimated GDP of $310 billion.

The largest city in India has the headquarters of Tata Group, Reliance Industries, Aditya Birla Group, among other major Indian Companies.

It also houses the headquarters of Reserve Bank of India (RBI), National Stock Exchange (NSE), and is home to Hindi Cinema-- Bollywood.

Popular Tourist Attractions in Mumbai: Essel World, Gateway of India, Siddhivinayak Temple, Elephanta Caves, and Red Carpet Wax Museum.

Best Time To Visit: October to February

Average Cost Per Day: Rs. 4500 per person (inclusive of hotel and food)

2- Delhi

The National Capital of India, Delhi, ranks number two in the list of the wealthiest cities in India.

The most populous city in India has an estimated GDP of $293.6 billion.

Being the political centre of the nation, the city is home to prominent political leaders, office bearers such as the President of India, Prime Minister of India and eminent Ministers.

Popular Tourist Attractions in Delhi: Jama Masjid, India Gate, Waste of Wonder, Qutub Minar, Agrasen ki Baoli, Purana Quila, Rashtrapati Bhawan, Red Fort, Iskcon Temple, Akshardham Temple, Madame Tussauds and Parliament House.

Best Time To Visit: October to March

Average Cost Per Day: Rs. 2500 per person (inclusive of hotel and food)

3- Kolkata

Capital of British India and home to several big corporations such as ITC Limited, Britannia, and Coal India, Kolkata is in the third position.

The city has an estimated GDP of $150.1 billion. 83% of the city's population is employed in the tertiary sector.

Popular Tourist Attractions in Kolkata: Marble Palace, Victoria Memorial, Sunderbans, Howrah Bridge, Birla Mandir Fort William, and Kalighat Kali Temple.

Best Time To Visit: October to February

Average Cost Per Day: Rs. 1200 per person (inclusive of hotel and food)

4- Bengaluru

The Silicon Valley of India, Bengaluru, ranks in the fourth position in the list. The city is home to approximately eight Indian billionaires.

The city that houses major manufacturing industries like Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited, Bharat Electronics Limited, among others has an estimated GDP of $110 billion.

Popular Tourist Attractions in Bengaluru: Lal Bagh, Bannerghatta National Park, Tipu Sultan’s Summer Palace, Bangalore Palace, and Wonderla

Best Time To Visit: Anytime during the year

Average Cost Per Day: Rs. 1900 per person (inclusive of hotel and food)

5- Chennai

Being a major contributor to India's IT sector, Chennai is the fifth richest city in the country with an estimated GDP of $78.6 billion.

The city sits by the Bay of Bengal and is known for its history and significance as Madras Presidency during the colonial era.

Popular Tourist Attractions in Chennai: Marina Beach, Arignar Anna Zoological Park, Kapaleeswarar Temple, National Art Gallery, and Pulicat Lake.

Best Time To Visit: November to February

Average Cost Per Day: Rs. 1900 per person (inclusive of hotel and food)

6- Hyderabad

The City of Pearls, Hyderabad, is among the richest cities in India. The city is known for its history, food and multi-lingual culture, and is united with Hindus, Muslims and Christians.

With an estimated GDP of $75.2 billion, the city ranks number six in the country.

Popular Tourist Attractions in Hyderabad: Charminar, Chowmahalla Palace, Ramoji Film City, and Golconda Fort.

Best Time To Visit: October to March

Average Cost Per Day: Rs. 2200 per person (inclusive of hotel and food)

7- Pune

With an estimated GDP of $69 billion, Pune bagged the seventh spot on the list.

The city is famous for its premier educational institutions and is rightly called 'The Oxford of the East' by Pt. Jawaharlal Nehru. The city attracts a large number of students from across the world.

Popular Tourist Attractions in Pune: Sinhagad, Shaniwar Wada, Aga Khan Palace, and Dagadusheth Halwai Ganapati Temple.

Best Time To Visit: October to February

Average Cost Per Day: Rs. 2500 per person (inclusive of hotel and food)

8- Ahmedabad

The Manchester of East, Ahmedabad, is among the richest cities of India. The city ranks eighth on the list with an estimated GDP of $68 billion.

It is one of the fastest-growing cities in the country and is among the best to live in.

Popular Tourist Attractions in Ahmedabad: Calico Museum of Textiles, Adalaj Stepwell, Kankaria Lake, and Sabarmati Ashram.

Best Time To Visit: October to March

Average Cost Per Day: Rs. 1700 per person (inclusive of hotel and food)

9- Surat

Due to its flourishing diamond and textile industries, Surat is the ninth richest city in India with an estimated GDP of $59.8 billion.

It is among the cleanest cities in the country and is the best developing urban community.

Popular Tourist Attractions in Surat: Surat Municipal Aquarium, Science Center, Sardar Patel Museum and Dumas Beach.

Best Time To Visit: November to February

Average Cost Per Day: Rs. 1600 per person (inclusive of hotel and food)

10- Visakhapatnam

Being a coastal city, Visakhapatnam is a tourist hub. It is also known for its medication, programming and pharmaceutical industry.

With an estimated GDP of $43.5 billion, the city is the tenth richest city in India.

Popular Tourist Attractions in Vishakhapatnam: Rishikonda Beach, Submarine Museum, Kailasagiri, Borra caves, and Araku valley.

Best Time To Visit: October to March

Average Cost Per Day: Rs. 2300 per person (inclusive of hotel and food)

The above list is of the top 10 richest cities in India with each city having its own speciality. Experience the amazing nightlife, dwell in the amazing culture and history of the places on your next vacation.

Also Read | List of top 10 happiest countries in the world

Top 10 Highest Mountains in the World