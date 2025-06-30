Top 11 Busiest Cities in the World. Check Which Indian City Lies in This List

Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Top 11 Busiest Cities in the World showcases global urban giants where millions live, work, and move daily within packed city boundaries. These cities, from Tokyo's tech-savvy transit systems to Delhi's dense economic zones, are not just crowded—they reflect urban evolution, economic powerhouses, and infrastructural marvels. Featuring Shanghai, São Paulo, Dhaka, and more, this article uncovers how these mega cities shape modern life. Find out which Indian cities made it to the list—and why these global hubs remain so vital.

Prabhat Mishra
ByPrabhat Mishra
Jun 30, 2025, 14:00 IST
When millions of people live together, move and work within a single city boundary, urban life of that city takes on different scales. These cities are not just overcrowded but the millions of people are now engaging in different works according to their ecosystem work environment. These busiest cities meet many advanced technologies with the metro system for transportation, with good infrastructure. These busiest cities shape a new lifestyle , economy of the city and also enrich societal orders. In this article, from Japan's mega city, Tokyo to India’s Capital city Delhi comes in the top busiest city in the world. Let’s dive into this article to explore the top busiest cities in the world.


Here is the list of Top 11 Busiest Cities in the World


Top 11 Busiest Cities in the World

City

Country

Approx. Population

Noteworthy Features

Tokyo

Japan

37.4 million

Blends cutting-edge tech with historic temples; ultra-efficient public transit; 'pencil' skyscrapers maximizing narrow land plots

Delhi

India

31 million

Historic layers from multiple empires; dense neighborhoods; severe air pollution challenges

Shanghai

China

27 million

Commercial powerhouse; futuristic skyline; one of the world’s longest metro networks

São Paulo

Brazil

22.4 million

Largest helicopter fleet for business travel; stark inequality; diverse cultural footprint

Mexico City

Mexico

22 million

Built over an ancient lakebed; historic core sits atop Aztec ruins; city is slowly sinking

Dhaka

Bangladesh

21.7 million

Extremely dense; 2,000 new arrivals daily; chaotic traffic; booming garment sector

Cairo

Egypt

21.3 million

Sprawls along the Nile; ancient Islamic and Pharaonic sites; expanding into planned desert cities

Beijing

China

20.9 million

Mix of imperial heritage and modern architecture; suffers from heavy pollution; political hub

Mumbai

India

20.7 million

Financial center; contrasts from high-rises to massive slums; world’s busiest suburban railway

Osaka

Japan

19.2 million

Economic hub; pioneering underground shopping malls; known for food and affordability

Karachi

Pakistan

16.8 million

Economic lifeline of Pakistan; inadequate infrastructure; thriving informal economy

Brief overview to the Top Busiest Cities in the World 

1. Tokyo, Japan

Source: universalweather

Tokyo is the world' s busiest city in the world. It has the world’s most urban populated city. In Japan, Tokyo is the only city where migration due to the best place for work, high infrastructure and the standard of living is high. Due to all these facilities, uprising in this city makes it the busiest in the world.

2. Delhi, India

Source: incredibleindia

As we all know that Delhi is the capital city of India and all market capitalisation exists in this city only. Approximately 31 million people live in Delhi and work in different work zones. As in India, the maximum number of people migrated toward Delhi only. Due to all the facilities, easily accessible jobs and high standard of living make Delhi the second most busiest city in the world.

3. Shanghai, China

Source: airpano

At third position, the most busiest city comes from China, which is Shanghai. In Shanghai, there is a commercial hub for jewels and Shanghai is considered a financial powerhouse of China. Approximately 27 million people live in Shanghai and most of the people take journeys for their works daily approx 10 million people.

4. São Paulo, Brazil

Source: sites.lib.jmu

The most luxurious and with beautiful apartments and infrastructure, Sao Paulo of Brazil is South America's fourth busiest city in the world. Approximately 22.4 million people live here and enjoy a luxurious lifestyle throughout the city. Maximum business trip to cultural hotspot, all lies in this Brazilian city, Sau Paulo makes the busiest city.

5. Mexico City, Mexico

Source: history.com

Mexico City, which is considered the oldest urban city settlement, is the fifth busiest city in the world. Approximately 22 million people live here because of its unique infrastructure, which is based on Tenochtitlan, and Mexico City continues sinking continuously under the ancient lakebed. It can create a problem for the people who are living due to the millions of people staying there. Apart from this, their old church and Azetic capital also seen from the deep down approx of 20centimetres makes underground excavations uncovering historical artifacts.

Conclusion

These megacities are just more than a population statistics, they are the dynamic laboratories for human resilience , ambition, and for adaptation. All these top busiest cities come in various segments for being busiest, whether for the working environment, or for living or on the infrastructure, in all ways they are perfect and people migrate the most. So, from which city do you belong? 


