Top 11 Busiest Cities in the World. Check Which Indian City Lies in This List

When millions of people live together, move and work within a single city boundary, urban life of that city takes on different scales. These cities are not just overcrowded but the millions of people are now engaging in different works according to their ecosystem work environment. These busiest cities meet many advanced technologies with the metro system for transportation, with good infrastructure. These busiest cities shape a new lifestyle , economy of the city and also enrich societal orders. In this article, from Japan's mega city, Tokyo to India’s Capital city Delhi comes in the top busiest city in the world. Let’s dive into this article to explore the top busiest cities in the world.

Here is the list of Top 11 Busiest Cities in the World

Top 11 Busiest Cities in the World City Country Approx. Population Noteworthy Features Tokyo Japan 37.4 million Blends cutting-edge tech with historic temples; ultra-efficient public transit; 'pencil' skyscrapers maximizing narrow land plots Delhi India 31 million Historic layers from multiple empires; dense neighborhoods; severe air pollution challenges Shanghai China 27 million Commercial powerhouse; futuristic skyline; one of the world’s longest metro networks São Paulo Brazil 22.4 million Largest helicopter fleet for business travel; stark inequality; diverse cultural footprint Mexico City Mexico 22 million Built over an ancient lakebed; historic core sits atop Aztec ruins; city is slowly sinking Dhaka Bangladesh 21.7 million Extremely dense; 2,000 new arrivals daily; chaotic traffic; booming garment sector Cairo Egypt 21.3 million Sprawls along the Nile; ancient Islamic and Pharaonic sites; expanding into planned desert cities Beijing China 20.9 million Mix of imperial heritage and modern architecture; suffers from heavy pollution; political hub Mumbai India 20.7 million Financial center; contrasts from high-rises to massive slums; world’s busiest suburban railway Osaka Japan 19.2 million Economic hub; pioneering underground shopping malls; known for food and affordability Karachi Pakistan 16.8 million Economic lifeline of Pakistan; inadequate infrastructure; thriving informal economy

Brief overview to the Top Busiest Cities in the World 1. Tokyo, Japan Source: universalweather Tokyo is the world' s busiest city in the world. It has the world’s most urban populated city. In Japan, Tokyo is the only city where migration due to the best place for work, high infrastructure and the standard of living is high. Due to all these facilities, uprising in this city makes it the busiest in the world. 2. Delhi, India Source: incredibleindia As we all know that Delhi is the capital city of India and all market capitalisation exists in this city only. Approximately 31 million people live in Delhi and work in different work zones. As in India, the maximum number of people migrated toward Delhi only. Due to all the facilities, easily accessible jobs and high standard of living make Delhi the second most busiest city in the world.

3. Shanghai, China Source: airpano At third position, the most busiest city comes from China, which is Shanghai. In Shanghai, there is a commercial hub for jewels and Shanghai is considered a financial powerhouse of China. Approximately 27 million people live in Shanghai and most of the people take journeys for their works daily approx 10 million people. 4. São Paulo, Brazil Source: sites.lib.jmu The most luxurious and with beautiful apartments and infrastructure, Sao Paulo of Brazil is South America's fourth busiest city in the world. Approximately 22.4 million people live here and enjoy a luxurious lifestyle throughout the city. Maximum business trip to cultural hotspot, all lies in this Brazilian city, Sau Paulo makes the busiest city. 5. Mexico City, Mexico Source: history.com Mexico City, which is considered the oldest urban city settlement, is the fifth busiest city in the world. Approximately 22 million people live here because of its unique infrastructure, which is based on Tenochtitlan, and Mexico City continues sinking continuously under the ancient lakebed. It can create a problem for the people who are living due to the millions of people staying there. Apart from this, their old church and Azetic capital also seen from the deep down approx of 20centimetres makes underground excavations uncovering historical artifacts.