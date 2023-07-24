National Thermal Engineers Day 2023: Types and List of Thermal Power Plants in India

National Thermal Engineers Day 2023: National Thermal Engineers Day is celebrated on July 24 in India. The day aims to celebrate the contribution of thermal engineers in building and developing the nation. The day came into existence in 2014, the thermal engineers of Advanced Thermal Solutions, Inc. (ATS) created National Thermal Engineer Day. It was instituted on July 24 by ATS engineers; the inaugural event was held that year, and as time went on, the holiday gained prominence around the world.

Types of Thermal Power Stations

In a thermal power station, heat energy is transformed into electrical energy. In the process of producing steam, heat is used to boil water in a sizable pressure vessel, creating high-pressure steam that powers a steam turbine attached to an electrical generator.

Thermal power plants are important as they play a crucial role in meeting the electricity demands of a nation. They use fossil fuels or nuclear reactions to generate heat, which in turn produces steam to drive turbines and generate electricity. They provide a reliable and continuous source of power for various industries and households.

They are classified according to the heat source as follows:

Coal-Fired

Gas

Diesel or Liquid fuel

Geothermal

Biomass

Waste Material

As per the data of January 2021, India mainly uses three types of thermal power plants such as:

Coal: 206404.50 MW

Gas: 24956.51 MW

Liquid Fuel(Diesel): 509.71 M

List of Thermal Power Plants in India

The majority of the electricity in India's national power grid comes from thermal power plants. India's thermal power plants have a combined installed capacity of 221,802.59 MW. Check out the full list below:

State Thermal Power Plants Madhya Pradesh Amarkantak Thermal Power Plant Satpura Thermal Power Plant Sanjay Gandhi, Birsinghpur Thermal Power Plant Shri Singaji Thermal Power Station Dongalia Vindhyachal Thermal Power Station Singrauli Super Thermal Power Station Maharashtra Amravati Thermal Power plant Chandrapur Thermal Power plant Khaperkheda Thermal Power plant Tiroda Thermal Power plant Chandrapur Thermal Power plant Solapur Super Thermal Power Station Mauda Super Thermal Power Plant Uttar Pradesh Anpara Thermal Power plant Dadri Thermal Power plant Feroz Gandhi Unchahar Thermal Power plant National Capital Thermal Power plant Obra Thermal Power plant Rihand Super Thermal Power plant Rosa Thermal Power plant Bihar Barauni Thermal Power Station Patratu Thermal Power Station Khalgaon Super Thermal Power Project Karnataka Raichur Thermal Power station Bellary Thermal Power station Yermarus Thermal Power Station Udupi Thermal Power plant Chhattisgarh Sipat Thermal Power Plant Lara Super Thermal Power Plant Korba Thermal Power Plant Bhilai Thermal Power Plant Jharkhand Bokaro Thermal Power plant Patratu Thermal Power plant Rajasthan Chhabra Thermal Power plant Kalisindh Thermal Power plant Kota Thermal Power plant Suratgarh Super Thermal Power Plant Barsingsar Thermal Power Station Anta Thermal Power Station Ramgarh Gas Thermal Power Station West Bengal Durgapur Thermal Power plant Farakka Thermal Power plant Mejia Thermal Power Station Kolaghat Thermal Power Station Bakreshwar Thermal Power Station Durgapur Steel Thermal Power Station Budge Budge Thermal Power Plant Sagardighi Thermal Power Station Tamil Nadu Ennore Thermal Power plant Mettur Thermal Power plant Neyveli Thermal Power Station Tuticorin Thermal Power Station IND Barath Thermal Power Plant Gujarat Gandhinagar Thermal Power plant Mudra Thermal Power plant Sikka Thermal Power plant Ukai Thermal Power plant Wanakbori Thermal Power plant Akrimota Thermal Power Station Kutch Lignite Thermal Power Station Sabarmati Thermal Power Station Odisha Hirakud Captive Thermal Power plant Jharsuguda Thermal Power plant Talcher Thermal Power plant Andhra Pradesh Ramagundam Thermal Power plant Simhadri Thermal Power plant Assam Namrup Thermal Power Plant

So, Thermal Engineer's Day is important as it recognizes and celebrates the contributions of thermal engineers to various industries and technologies. These engineers are instrumental in designing, optimizing, and maintaining systems for heat transfer and energy conversion, playing a vital role in enhancing energy efficiency and sustainable development.

