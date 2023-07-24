Event

National Thermal Engineers Day 2023: Types and List of Thermal Power Plants in India

National Thermal Engineers Day 2023: The first thermal engineers' day was observed in 2014. It aims to honour and applaud the contribution of thermal engineers to nations' development.
National Thermal Engineers Day 2023: National Thermal Engineers Day is celebrated on July 24 in India. The day aims to celebrate the contribution of thermal engineers in building and developing the nation. The day came into existence in 2014, the thermal engineers of Advanced Thermal Solutions, Inc. (ATS) created National Thermal Engineer Day. It was instituted on July 24 by ATS engineers; the inaugural event was held that year, and as time went on, the holiday gained prominence around the world.

Types of Thermal Power Stations

In a thermal power station, heat energy is transformed into electrical energy. In the process of producing steam, heat is used to boil water in a sizable pressure vessel, creating high-pressure steam that powers a steam turbine attached to an electrical generator.

Thermal power plants are important as they play a crucial role in meeting the electricity demands of a nation. They use fossil fuels or nuclear reactions to generate heat, which in turn produces steam to drive turbines and generate electricity. They provide a reliable and continuous source of power for various industries and households.

They are classified according to the heat source as follows:

  • Coal-Fired
  • Gas
  • Diesel or Liquid fuel
  • Geothermal
  • Biomass
  • Waste Material

As per the data of January 2021, India mainly uses three types of thermal power plants such as: 

  • Coal: 206404.50 MW
  • Gas: 24956.51 MW
  • Liquid Fuel(Diesel): 509.71 M

List of Thermal Power Plants in India

The majority of the electricity in India's national power grid comes from thermal power plants. India's thermal power plants have a combined installed capacity of 221,802.59 MW. Check out the full list below:

State

Thermal Power Plants

Madhya Pradesh

Amarkantak Thermal Power Plant

Satpura Thermal Power Plant

Sanjay Gandhi, Birsinghpur Thermal Power Plant

Shri Singaji Thermal Power Station Dongalia

Vindhyachal Thermal Power Station

Singrauli Super Thermal Power Station

Maharashtra

Amravati Thermal Power plant

Chandrapur Thermal Power plant

Khaperkheda Thermal Power plant

Tiroda Thermal Power plant

Chandrapur Thermal Power plant

Solapur Super Thermal Power Station

Mauda Super Thermal Power Plant

Uttar Pradesh

Anpara Thermal Power plant

Dadri Thermal Power plant

Feroz Gandhi Unchahar Thermal Power plant

National Capital Thermal Power plant

Obra Thermal Power plant

Rihand Super Thermal Power plant

Rosa Thermal Power plant

Bihar

Barauni Thermal Power Station

Patratu Thermal Power Station

Khalgaon Super Thermal Power Project

Karnataka

Raichur Thermal Power station

Bellary Thermal Power station

Yermarus Thermal Power Station

Udupi Thermal Power plant

Chhattisgarh

Sipat Thermal Power Plant

Lara Super Thermal Power Plant

Korba Thermal Power Plant

Bhilai Thermal Power Plant

Jharkhand

Bokaro Thermal Power plant

Patratu Thermal Power plant

Rajasthan

Chhabra Thermal Power plant

Kalisindh Thermal Power plant

Kota Thermal Power plant

Suratgarh Super Thermal Power Plant

Barsingsar Thermal Power Station

Anta Thermal Power Station

Ramgarh Gas Thermal Power Station

West Bengal

Durgapur Thermal Power plant

Farakka Thermal Power plant

Mejia Thermal Power Station

Kolaghat Thermal Power Station

Bakreshwar Thermal Power Station

Durgapur Steel Thermal Power Station

Budge Budge Thermal Power Plant

Sagardighi Thermal Power Station

Tamil Nadu

Ennore Thermal Power plant

Mettur Thermal Power plant

Neyveli Thermal Power Station

Tuticorin Thermal Power Station

IND Barath Thermal Power Plant

Gujarat

Gandhinagar Thermal Power plant

Mudra Thermal Power plant

Sikka Thermal Power plant

Ukai Thermal Power plant

Wanakbori Thermal Power plant

Akrimota Thermal Power Station

Kutch Lignite Thermal Power Station

Sabarmati Thermal Power Station

Odisha

Hirakud Captive Thermal Power plant
 

Jharsuguda Thermal Power plant
 

Talcher Thermal Power plant

Andhra Pradesh

Ramagundam Thermal Power plant
 

Simhadri Thermal Power plant

Assam

Namrup Thermal Power Plant

So, Thermal Engineer's Day is important as it recognizes and celebrates the contributions of thermal engineers to various industries and technologies. These engineers are instrumental in designing, optimizing, and maintaining systems for heat transfer and energy conversion, playing a vital role in enhancing energy efficiency and sustainable development.

