Typhoon Dolphin struck the eastern coast of China near Yuhuan in Zhejiang province. The typhoon was packed with sustained winds of 94 mph (that is 151 km/h) and became the strongest tropical cyclone ever recorded in 2026 for China.

Before hitting the Chinese mainland the storm passed through Okinawa Prefecture in Japan where high winds injured six people and cut power to over 50000 homes.

China's National Meteorological Centre (NMC) further confirmed that the Category 1 equivalent storm triggered major flood alerts across eastern provinces. The alert further forced emergency crews to move more than one million residents out of low lying and mountainous areas.

What is Regional Impact of Typhoon Dolphin in 2026?

The arrival of Typhoon Dolphin paralysed major transport routes and public infrastructure along the densely populated Yangtze River Delta.