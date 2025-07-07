What is the UAE Golden Visa? Know Details, Who Can Apply and Benefits

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has been a favorite hotspot for Indians since the early days, be it for work, business, studies, or a holiday. Having a good standard of living, quality infrastructure, and a booming economy, it is full of prospects for professionals, pupils, and entrepreneurs and thus is a popular destination for India. To attract foreign talents around the world and for continued stability, the UAE came up with the Golden Visa which is a long-term residency visa where foreigners are allowed to live, work or study in the UAE without the need of a local sponsor. Here are all the details you need to know about the UAE Golden Visa, its advantages, eligibility and application process. What is the UAE Golden Visa? The UAE Golden Visa was introduced in the year 2019 and some changes to this program were introduced in 2022. The Holborn Pass website mentions: “The UAE Golden Visa was initially launched in 2019, with changes to the programme being approved by the government in 2022.” It is a long-term residency program that grants foreigners the right to stay in the UAE for 5 or 10 years. The duration depends on the category of the foreigner. Unlike regular work visas, which are linked to employers and are valid for only 2–3 years, the Golden Visa gives more freedom and security.

What are the Benefits of UAE Golden Visa? Here are some of the benefits of UAE Golden Visa: 1. No Need for a Sponsor or Employer to Stay Unlike regular UAE work visas that are linked to an employer, the Golden Visa allows a person to live in the country without needing a sponsor. Even if their job changes or they lose employment, they can continue living in the UAE independently. 2. Longer Stay Without Frequent Renewals Most visas in the UAE need to be renewed every two to three years. In contrast, the Golden Visa is valid for five or ten years, depending on the applicant’s category. This reduces the hassle of frequent renewals and provides a sense of stability. 3. Easier Family Sponsorship Golden Visa holders can sponsor their spouse and children, regardless of their age. Even adult children or those who are working can be included under the same visa, offering more flexibility and security for the entire family.

4. Greater Career and Work Freedom Since the Golden Visa is not tied to a specific employer, individuals have the freedom to change jobs, start a business, or freelance, depending on their visa type. They are not bound to remain with one company just to keep their residency status. 5. Children Can Study Without a Separate Visa Children of Golden Visa holders who are studying in the UAE do not need a separate student visa. They are automatically covered under their parent’s Golden Visa, making the process simpler for families with school or university-going children. Who Can Apply for the UAE Golden Visa? The UAE Golden Visa is open to people from different backgrounds, including investors, skilled professionals, business owners, students, and even retirees. Those who qualify can either get a multiple-entry visa for six months (to enter and complete the process), or directly receive a renewable residence visa valid for 5 or 10 years. Visa holders are also allowed to sponsor their family members, including spouses and children.

Here's a breakdown of who can apply to this program according to Indigo: 1. Investors People who invest a significant amount of money in the UAE economy may qualify for a 10-year Golden Visa. To apply, they need to: Show proof of investing at least AED 2 million in an investment fund or business.

Provide documents like a letter from a UAE-approved investment fund, or a valid business license with ownership details.

Submit a letter from the UAE’s Federal Tax Authority, confirming they pay at least AED 250,000 in taxes per year.

Ensure the invested money is not borrowed (it should be their own capital).

Have valid health insurance. 2. Entrepreneurs Business owners who have started a project based on technology, innovation, or future industries may be eligible for a 5-year Golden Visa. The requirements include:

An audit report showing that the project is worth at least AED 500,000.

Recognition from UAE authorities that the project is unique and based on innovation or risk-taking. 3. Skilled Professionals Professionals with strong experience and qualifications in areas like science, engineering, technology, law, medicine, education, and culture can also apply. The UAE looks for individuals whose work makes a valuable contribution to the country’s growth and development. 4. Outstanding Students Students who have performed exceptionally well in their academics, and who have been accepted into reputed UAE universities or schools, may be granted a Golden Visa. The decision is usually based on grades, achievements, and recognition by the institution. 5. Retirees Retired individuals who wish to settle in the UAE after their working years can also apply for the Golden Visa. To qualify, they must:

Meet certain financial criteria set by the UAE government, proving that they are financially stable and able to support themselves. 6. Real Estate Investors People who invest in property in the UAE can apply for a 5-year Golden Visa. To be eligible, they must: Own one or more properties with a total value of at least AED 2 million.

If the property is bought with a loan, the loan must be from a UAE-approved bank or authority. 7. Specialised Talent (Scientists, Researchers, Doctors, etc.) Individuals with exceptional talent in science, healthcare, and research can receive a 10-year Golden Visa. They’ll need: An approval from the Ministry of Health and Prevention (for healthcare professionals).

A recommendation from the Emirates Council of Scientists for those in scientific research.

Proof of national or international recognition, like a medal or award for scientific excellence.