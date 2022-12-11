UNICEF Day 2022: Wishes, Greetings, Messages, WhatsApp Status & Quotes to share on this day

Every year on December 11, UNICEF Day is observed to raise awareness about the organization's cause. The group works in the most difficult locations in the world to reach the most underprivileged kids and teenagers while defending the rights of all children everywhere. Every child's rights are protected by UNICEF in more than 190 countries and territories.

The theme to celebrate UNICEF Day 2022 is ‘One team for child rights'.

UNICEF Day 2022: History

The United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund is known as UNICEF. On December 11, 1946, the United Nations created UNICEF to help children in post-war China and Europe with their urgent needs. In order to address the long-term needs of children and women in developing nations worldwide, UNICEF's mandate was expanded in 1950. The name was shortened to United Nations Children's Fund in 1953 when it officially joined the United Nations organization.

UNICEF Day 2022: Significance

One of the largest vaccine suppliers in the world, UNICEF, supports the need for child health, nutrition, clean water and sanitation, high-quality education and skill development, HIV prevention, and care for pregnant women and infants. Additionally, the group defends young people against abuse and exploitation.

UNICEF Day 2022: Wishes, Messages & WhatsApp Status

On this UNICEF day, let us make this day a memorable one by making ourselves involved in giving a better life to the children. Have a happy celebration.

A pleased UNICEF day to everyone. I hope you and your family would surely give out your contributions to the fund and welcome this day with much love and happiness.

UNICEF day should bring a smile to the face of every child. Let us all together work to make that happen—a happy UNICEF day to you and your family. Have a grand celebration.

UNICEF day is celebrated to acknowledge UNICEF’s work, and hence we should celebrate the day with pride. A very happy UNICEF day to you.

Children are an essential part of our society, and their development should be the priority of every country. On this UNICEF day, let us all spread this vital message. Cheers to UNICEF day.

UNICEF Day 2022: Quotes

“Unicef wants to encourage a sense of stability for a child.”- Ralph Fiennes

“There is no greater cause than making the world fit for children. I feel very strongly about carrying on the family tradition by working with UNICEF to help improve the lives and well-being of children everywhere.”- Tea Loni

“Everyone deserves the best start in life, which is what UNICEF is working to provide the world's most vulnerable children. Education is essential to a child's development. I hope that as an Ambassador I can encourage people to join UNICEF's mission to make education a reality for children throughout the world.”- Clay Aiken

“Of those who die from avoidable, poverty-related causes, nearly 10 million, according to UNICEF, are children under five. They die from diseases such as measles, diarrhea, and malaria that are easy and inexpensive to treat or prevent.” -Peter Singer.

“I never look at the masses as my responsibility. I look at the individual. I can love only one person at a time. I can feed only one person at a time. Just one, one, one.” -Mother Teresa.

“Hunger is not a problem. It is an obscenity. How wonderful it is that nobody need wait a single moment before starting to improve the world.” -Anne Frank.

Happy UNICEF Day 2022!

