UP BOCW Nirman Shramik Welfare Board 2026: Objective, Benefits, Eligibility, How to Apply, & Required Documents
Explore the UP BOCW Nirman Shramik Welfare Board 2026 with its objective, benefits, eligibility, required documents, and how to apply.
The UP BOCW Nirman Shramik Welfare Board is a welfare initiative launched by the Government of Uttar Pradesh to provide 20+ benefits, including accidental death, marriage grants, scholarships for children, and a monthly pension for those aged above 60 years, with other benefits.
So, let’s explore its objective, benefits, eligibility, how to apply, and required documents for the UP Rani Laxmi Bai Scooty Yojana 2026.
Quick Overview: UP BOCW Nirman Shramik Welfare Board 2026
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Aspects
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Details
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Scheme Name
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UP BOCW Nirman Shramik Welfare Board 2026
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State
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Uttar Pradesh
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Launched By
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Government of Uttar Pradesh
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Launch Year
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2009
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Benefit
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20+ benefits including: accident death ₹5 lakh, marriage grant ₹1 lakh, scholarship ₹10,000/month, pension ₹1,500/month, maternity ₹30,000 — all for registered construction workers
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Category
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Employement
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Last Verified
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June 17, 2026
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Official Website
What is the UP BOCW Nirman Shramik Welfare Board 2026?
The UP BOCW Nirman Shramik Welfare Board 2026 is launched by the Labour Department of the Government of Uttar Pradesh, the UP Building & Other Construction Workers (BOCW) welfare board, in a single window through which masons, painters, carpenters, plumbers, electricians, and other labour category workers across the state can claim social security.
To claim this scheme, the applicant must apply to register under this scheme. The entire process of this application is available only online. There is no provision for offline application for this scheme.
Objective
This scheme usually helps those families who are poor and financially weak. To give them social security, the UP Government has launched a scheme to help the labour category workers
Benefits
The benefits of the UP BOCW Nirman Shramik Welfare Board 2026 are that:
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accident death: ₹5 lakh,
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Marriage grant: ₹1 lakh,
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Scholarship ₹10,000/month,
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Pension ₹1,500/month,
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Maternity ₹30,000
All for registered construction workers
Eligibility Criteria
The eligibility criteria for this scheme are:
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Must be engaged in building or construction works, including all labour classes, like mason, painter, plumber, electrician, etc.
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Must have worked for a minimum of 90 days in the past 12 months; that must be under a certified contractor or employee.
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Age: 18 to 60 years at the time of registration.
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Permanent resident of Uttar Pradesh.
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Can not be a member of any ESIC/EPF covered simultaneously
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Annual registration renewal required of ₹20/year to activate the status
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Family members, including spouse and children, are also eligible for benefits.
Required Documents
List of the required documents:
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90-day construction work proof
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Aadhaar Card
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Bank Passbook
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UP Domicile Certificate
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Passport-size photograph
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Nomination forms (for death benefits)
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For specific benefits: Marriage certificates, birth certificates
How to Apply for the UP BOCW Nirman Shramik Welfare Board 2026?
To apply for the UP BOCW Nirman Shramik Welfare Board 2026, applicants must follow these steps:
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First, visit the official portal of UP BOCW Nirman Shramik Welfare Board 2026 (https://upbocw.in/)
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Enter the details of Aadhaar and mobile number, verify through OTP, and create a new account.
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Fill out the application with your applicant names, date of birth, father’s name, and your trades
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Upload the documents: 90-day construction work proof certificate
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Enter your bank account details with Aadhaar-linked nominee details.
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Pay ₹20 for the annual registration fee through net banking/UPI
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Submit your application. You will receive a BOCW ID card. Keep it safe.
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Now log in to upbocw.in and get the specific benefit.
Executive - Editorial
Prabhat Mishra is a Subject Matter Expert and digital journalist with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape and over 4 years of experience in education, national and international news, and current affairs. Over his tenure with top knowledge platforms like Mentorship India, IAS BABA, IAS SARTHI, and now Jagran Josh, he has a deep understanding of government exams like UPSC and State PCS, including UP and Bihar, as he has already qualified for the UPPCS 2022 Mains and Bihar 68th Mains. With his core expertise in history, polity, geography & current affairs, he specialises in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations.