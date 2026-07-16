UP BOCW Nirman Shramik Welfare Board 2026: Objective, Benefits, Eligibility, How to Apply, & Required Documents

The UP BOCW Nirman Shramik Welfare Board is a welfare initiative launched by the Government of Uttar Pradesh to provide 20+ benefits, including accidental death, marriage grants, scholarships for children, and a monthly pension for those aged above 60 years, with other benefits. So, let’s explore its objective, benefits, eligibility, how to apply, and required documents for the UP Rani Laxmi Bai Scooty Yojana 2026. Quick Overview: UP BOCW Nirman Shramik Welfare Board 2026 Aspects Details Scheme Name UP BOCW Nirman Shramik Welfare Board 2026 State Uttar Pradesh Launched By Government of Uttar Pradesh Launch Year 2009 Benefit 20+ benefits including: accident death ₹5 lakh, marriage grant ₹1 lakh, scholarship ₹10,000/month, pension ₹1,500/month, maternity ₹30,000 — all for registered construction workers Category Employement Last Verified June 17, 2026 Official Website https://upbocw.in/

What is the UP BOCW Nirman Shramik Welfare Board 2026? The UP BOCW Nirman Shramik Welfare Board 2026 is launched by the Labour Department of the Government of Uttar Pradesh, the UP Building & Other Construction Workers (BOCW) welfare board, in a single window through which masons, painters, carpenters, plumbers, electricians, and other labour category workers across the state can claim social security. To claim this scheme, the applicant must apply to register under this scheme. The entire process of this application is available only online. There is no provision for offline application for this scheme. Objective This scheme usually helps those families who are poor and financially weak. To give them social security, the UP Government has launched a scheme to help the labour category workers Benefits

The benefits of the UP BOCW Nirman Shramik Welfare Board 2026 are that: accident death: ₹5 lakh, Marriage grant: ₹1 lakh, Scholarship ₹10,000/month, Pension ₹1,500/month, Maternity ₹30,000 All for registered construction workers Eligibility Criteria The eligibility criteria for this scheme are: Must be engaged in building or construction works, including all labour classes, like mason, painter, plumber, electrician, etc. Must have worked for a minimum of 90 days in the past 12 months; that must be under a certified contractor or employee. Age: 18 to 60 years at the time of registration. Permanent resident of Uttar Pradesh. Can not be a member of any ESIC/EPF covered simultaneously Annual registration renewal required of ₹20/year to activate the status Family members, including spouse and children, are also eligible for benefits.