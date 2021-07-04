USA Independence Day 2021: Quotes, Wishes, Messages, Greetings, Poems, Celebrations and more

USA Independence Day 2021: It is also known as the Fourth of July or July 4th in the United States. Americans celebrate the day by organising parades and barbeques. Several people display the American flag outside their homes or buildings. Various communities arrange fireworks that are often accompanied by patriotic songs. The day celebrates the positive aspect of the United States and is a public holiday.

USA Independence Day commemorates the passage of the Declaration of Independence by the Continental Congress on 4 July, 1776.

According to timeanddate, Independence Day is a federal holiday. If 4 July is Saturday then it is observed on Friday that is 3rd July. If 4 July is a Sunday then it is observed on Monday that is 5 July. On this day, all the government offices and schools are closed. Some businesses may also be closed.

USA Independence Day 2021: Quotes

1. "Independence Day: freedom has its life in the hearts, the actions, the spirit of men and so it must be daily earned and refreshed - else like a flower cut from its life-giving roots, it will wither and die.” - Dwight D. Eisenhower

2. “Then join hand in hand, brave Americans all! By uniting we stand, by dividing we fall.” - John Dickinson

3. "If our country is worth dying for in time of war let us resolve that it is truly worth living for in time of peace." - Hamilton Fish

4. "Where liberty dwells, there is my country." - Benjamin Franklin

5. "Let freedom never perish in your hands." - Joseph Addison

6. "Liberty is the breath of life to nations." - George Bernard Shaw

7. “I believe in America because we have great dreams, and because we have the opportunity to make those dreams come true.” - Wendell L. Wilkie

8. “We on this continent should never forget that men first crossed the Atlantic not to find soil for their ploughs but to secure liberty for their souls." - Robert J.

9. “The United States is the only country with a known birthday.” - James G. Blaine

10. “I like to see a man proud of the place in which he lives. I like to see a man live so that his place will be proud of him.” - Abraham Lincoln

11. “America means opportunity, freedom, power.” - Ralph Waldo Emerson

12. “We hold our heads high, despite the price we have paid, because freedom is priceless.” - Lech Walesa

13. “My father described this tall lady who stands in the middle of the New York harbour, holding high a torch to welcome people seeking freedom in America. I instantly fell in love.” - Yakov Smirnoff

14. “This nation will remain the land of the free only so long as it is the home of the brave.” - Elmer Davis

15. “We must be free not because we claim freedom, but because we practice it.”- William Faulkner

16. "And I'm proud to be an American, where at least I know I'm free. And I won't forget the men who died, who gave that right to me." - Lee Greenwood

17. "One flag, one land, one heart, one hand, One Nation evermore!" - Oliver Wendell Holmes

18. "A man's feet must be planted in his country, but his eyes should survey the world." - George Santayana

19. “The advancement and diffusion of knowledge is the only guardian of true liberty.” - James Madison

20. "America, for me, has been the pursuit and catching of happiness." - Aurora Raigne

United States Independence Day 2021: History, Significance, and Celebrations

USA Independence Day 2021: Wishes and Messages

1. Let us come together to salute all those people who sacrificed their lives as a token of thanks. Let us pray to Almighty to shower his blessings on our nation. Happy Independence Day!

2. Independence comes with great responsibility. Wishing you and your family a very Happy Independence Day. Let us work to make America a happier and prosperous country.

3. May our country celebrate more years of independence. May it flourish and prosper with every passing year. Sending warm wishes to you on Happy Independence Day USA.

4. Wishing you a blessed 4th of July. Hope it brings so much joy to you and your family.

5. Take time to remember those who worked hard to ensure a better future for us. Happy Independence Day!

6. Keep the American spirit alive by honoring this special occasion. Happy Independence Day!

7. Let us take time out on this special day to understand the meaning of independence and cherish it with responsibility as it did not come easy to us. Wishing you Happy Independence Day.

8. It is a very special day for every American and we must celebrate it with the highest spirits and greatest zeal…. Wishing a very Happy Independence Day!

9. Warm wishes on July 4th to you. This is the happiest day for every American as this day is when the nation got freedom.

10. On the occasion of Independence Day of America, I wish that the nation continues to prosper with hard work and commitment.

11. Let us celebrate the US Independence Day by coming together and by thanking all our national heroes for bringing us this freedom.

12. Wishing you a wonderful time on this special day in American history. Happy Fourth of July.

13. In this land that is so blessed, may you rejoice and step out with confidence. Someone paid the price so you can be happy. Enjoy your Independence Day.

14. All I have is a token of thanks for the heroes who sacrificed their lives for freedom. Happy Fourth of July.

15. Never let this freedom perish…. Always value it and keep it safe….. Warm wishes on 4th of July.

USA Independence Day 2021: Greetings

1. We honour the Independence Day

with a parade and fireworks,

For all of the world, we are saying

“Proud to be people!”

2. Hurray for the Crimson, White, and Blue! Without an end in peace might our flag wave. Pleased Fourth of July!

3. Let the fireworks gentle up the sky,

As we have fun on the 4th of July!

4. Nothing is nearly as good as residing in an impartial and self-sustaining nation..

5. Might God proceed to uplift this nation’s glory!

USA Independence Day 2021: Poems

1.

A Nation's Strength

What makes a nation's pillars high

And its foundations strong?

What makes it mighty to defy

The foes that round it throng?

It is not gold. Its kingdoms grand

Go down in battle shock;

Its shafts are laid on sinking sand,

Not on abiding rock.

Is it the sword? Ask the red dust

Of empires passed away;

The blood has turned their stones to rust,

Their glory to decay.

And is it pride? Ah, that bright crown

Has seemed to nations sweet;

But God has struck its luster down

In ashes at his feet.

Not gold but only men can make

A people great and strong;

Men who for truth and honor's sake

Stand fast and suffer long.

Brave men who work while others sleep,

Who dare while others fly...

They build a nation's pillars deep

And lift them to the sky.

By William Ralph Emerson

2.

Our Flag

She waves for my attention,

So free upon the breeze.

The sun reflects her stars and stripes,

As proud as she can be.

She tells a tale of people lost,

Who came to find their way

And carried on through every loss,

To bring us here today.

She reminds me of the brave who fought

To keep our country strong

And shouts at me of victories

To right egregious wrongs.

She whispers to our children

Of all this country has to give

And begs that they stand up for her

And give thanks for how they live.

She cries to me of apathy,

Of prejudice and hate,

Of disrespect for what she stands,

And a Constitution we forsake.

She demands that I acknowledge her

And what she means to me

And dares me to imagine life

If she should cease to be.

And still in Glory she unfurls

And gives me hope again

For a people reunited,

And a country on the mend.

So each time I see her wave at me,

I'll stop and gaze above

And take a moment to respect

This country that I love.

By Patricia A. Fleming

3.

Independence Day

When we think about the birth

of this great nation,

Congress declared July the 4th 1776

and issued a proclamation.

With this decree, the thirteen colonies

are now free.

We will no longer live

under England's Monarchy.

Five great men

were given the task

to draw up papers

for freedom at last.

Thomas Jefferson,

we can remember.

A founding father,

Patriot and a Continental member.

Together these men

drafted the amendments.

Franklin, Livingstone, Sherman and Adams,

united they authored the Declarations of Independence.

Battles were fought,

and blood was shed.

Life was lost,

and men were dead.

"FREEDOM" came with

A heavy price.

War is not pretty,

nor is it nice.

We can thank

the Lord above.

He gave us these United States,

a country we can love.

Men fought for our freedom,

and with their lives they did pay.

That's why we celebrate

Independence Day.

By Debra L. Brown

Important Days and Dates in July 2021