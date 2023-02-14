Valentine’s Day Optical Illusion: You are a true lover at heart if you are able to find the heart among snails in 5 seconds

Valentine’s Day Optical Illusion: Images that trick your brain and challenge your ability to perceive things are known as "optical illusions." Cognitive, physiological, and literal visual illusions are the three kinds of optical illusions.

Optical illusions have the special ability to grasp and retain a user's attention. Studies suggest that optical illusions are great resources for studying the way the human brain functions. Scientists are using optical illusions in the field of psychoanalysis.

Individuals can experience enhanced cognitive abilities and improved concentration with regular practice of optical illusions.

Do you want to improve your observation skills?

Here is one valentine themed optical illusion game for you that requires you to find a hidden heart in 5 seconds.

Let’s get started.

Optical Illusion Challenge - Find the Hidden Heart in 5 Seconds

Source: Dudolf

Optical illusions are one of the most basic ways to assess one's ability to observe and think critically.

Although it is thought to be a good way to test your intelligence, more advanced methods are available like Mensa IQ Challenge, which can help you identify your true IQ levels.

“Home is where the heart is”

The image shared above depicts a scene where snails can be spotted. Hidden among the snails is a heart that you need to find in 5 seconds.

Did You Find the Heart in 5 Seconds?

The key to solving this optical illusion challenge is to observe the image carefully.

Only true lovers at heart will be able to spot the heart within the time limit.

Did you spot the heart?

Hurry up, time is running out.

Look carefully, you can scan all the areas of the image to see if you can spot the heart.

Time is almost over.

And..

Time's up.

Congratulation to those who have successfully spotted the heart. You are true lovers at heart.

Many of you might still be searching for the heart.

Look no further.

Keep scrolling below for the solution.

Find the Heart in 5 Seconds - Solution

The heart can be spotted on the left side of the image. It is near one of the snails.

