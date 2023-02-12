Optical Illusion: Only the sharpest minds can spot a snake in the sand in 4 seconds. Are you one of them?

Optical Illusion Challenge: Images that trick your brain and challenge your ability to perceive things are known as "optical illusions." Cognitive, physiological, and literal visual illusions are the three kinds of optical illusions.

Optical illusions have the special ability to grasp and retain a user's attention. Studies suggest that optical illusions are great resources for studying the way the human brain functions. Scientists are using optical illusions in the field of psychoanalysis.

Additionally, with regular practice, optical illusions are helpful for enhancing cognitive abilities and observational skills in individuals.

How good are your observation skills?

Let’s find out now.

Optical Illusion Challenge - Find the Snake in 4 Seconds

Source: Art Wolfe

The above image is captured by photographer Art Wolfe as a part of his “Vanishing Act” series.

The image shared above shows a desert scene, it was captured in the Namib Desert of Namibia.

The challenge for you is to find a snake hiding in the sand in 4 seconds. The snake has blended with the sand which makes spotting the snake difficult.

Most often animals camouflage themselves with the surroundings either to evade the predators or attack unsuspecting prey. It is one of the survival strategies adopted by animals.

Individuals with the sharpest eyes will be able to spot the snake within the time limit.

Did You Find the Snake in 4 Seconds?

The key to solving this optical illusion challenge is to observe the image carefully.

Did you spot the snake?

Hurry up, time is running out.

Look carefully and try to find any deviations that you can observe.

Time is almost over.

We believe that some of you might have been successful in spotting the snake.

Now many of you will be curious about the location of snake.

Look no further.

Keep scrolling below for the solution.

Find the Snake in 4 Seconds - Solution

The snake can be spotted on the left side of the image with its eyes peeping out from the sand.

The snake in the picture is a horned adder which is a type of viper. It is found mostly in the southwest region of the African continent like Namibia, Botswana, Zimbabwe and South Africa.

