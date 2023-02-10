Optical Illusion: This mind-bending optical illusion reveals if you have a male or female brain

Optical illusion: Optical illusions are mind-bending images that challenge your perception and test your observation skills. The three types of optical illusions are cognitive, physiological, and literal visual illusions.

One such optical illusion has been doing the rounds on the web which according to many can help you understand the type of brain you possess.

Are you curious to know more about it?

Then, let’s get started.

What is a Negative Optical Illusion - How it Works

Optical Illusion - How to know if you have a male or female brain type?

Image Source: Fact Factories

Every individual has a different thought process primarily because of how our brains function differently.

The image shared above is an optical illusion picture that can reveal if you have a male brain or a female brain depending on how you interpret the image at first glance.

Our brains process information differently and that’s why the thought process of one person differs from the other.

Now, what do you see when you first set your eyes on the image?

Do you see a man running away from you or towards you?

Based on what you see first, there are different interpretations that have been made by Fact Factories in their quiz.

Now let’s look at the interpretations based on what you saw first.

If you see a man running towards you

If you saw the man running towards you then you are more “male” brained.

Such people are more adept at solving problems of life with their instant analytical skills and reasoning.

At first, you may not seem much interested in a particular thing, but if that subject makes you curious you are likely to learn more about it in a quick time.

You tend to focus all your energy on pursuing that passion or study or relationship. In short, this can be seen in all spheres of your life.

You tend to back up your ideas and opinions with convincing arguments.

But one drawback that you might notice in you is that you are not able to manage multiple tasks easily whereas you excel when the point of attention is a single task.

Hermann Grid Illusion: What it Reveals About Your Brain? Find Out Now

If you see a man running away from you

If you are among those who saw the man running away from you then you are more “female” brained.

Your analytical and reasoning skills are heightened.

Emotions take a backseat when you need to take a decision as your thought process is more analytical and based on intuition and reasoning.

You are excellent at multitasking and will excel in creative fields that require bringing fresh ideas and out-of-the-box thinking.

Debate still lingers on whether to classify parts of the brain as masculine or feminine, while another school of thought believes that actions are determined by the makeup of brain and then moulded by experiences.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed here are based on the study by researchers over a period of time, but more study needs to be done in order to substantiate these interpretations.

Recommended Reading:

Is Square A Darker In Colour Than Square B? This Optical Illusion Test Will Blow Your Mind!

Optical Illusion: The Impossible Arch - Can you guess which way the arch is actually facing?