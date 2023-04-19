Viral Brain Teaser: Only 1% of Smartest People can find a hidden image of an odd man within 7 seconds. Try Your Luck!

Put an alarm for your sleepy head with this ‘Odd One Out’ brain teaser. A brain teaser usually tests skills like creativity and observational power instead of mathematical logic and formula. And as a result, it will strengthen the connection between brain cells, increase mental agility, and help with short-term memory problems. Enough words, coming back to action, your task is to find the odd image of the man in the picture.

Source: Brightside.com

Can You Find The Odd Image Of The Man Hidden In The Picture?

Brain Teasers require an unparallel mindset, but they also require exceptional creativity and logical reasoning. In contrast to the image above, you must use both qualitative abilities and visual sharpness to choose the right way to find the odd image of the man. However, it is not that tough, all you have to do is to use your brain power on all the tips.

And this simple mental exercise will reveal tons of knowledge about the function and abilities of your brain.

Look for the Brain Teaser answer here:

A brainteaser is a puzzle that requires creative and logical thinking. Your capacity to think and decision-making will thus improve with each attempt. The brain game will also help to solve bigger problems and develop critical intuitions.

Remember, your goal is to find the odd image of the man in the picture. Easy, Right?

And you just have 7 seconds to conclude this mental exercise.



Enough of suspense and the low-key music in the background, let’s jump to the answer.

The image shows a total of 20 images divided into 5 columns and 4 rows. And your task is to spot the odd image in the picture. Now, go through all the rows and columns to not miss any clues and use your skills like logical reasoning, observational power, and other abilities to solve this mental exercise.

Do You Know?

The fear of beards, or pogonophobia, is not as amusing as you might imagine. Pogonophobia causes nausea, anxiety, perspiration, and irregular heartbeats as symptoms. And it's estimated that a man who routinely shaves will spend 3350 hours shaving during his lifetime.

Coming back to the Brain Teaser…

I Am Sure You Are Done!

It Was Easy, Right?

But if you are still struggling with the answer, please look at the picture below to find the exact location of the odd image in the picture

Source: Brightside.com

He is clean-shaven, whereas others have beards (some).

